Cannes Lions: Virtual influencer bags speaker opportunity
Among the list of eminent speakers from across the globe is a Singaporean virtual influencer Rae
In the age of AI, can the concept of virtual influencers be that far behind? For the uninitiated, they have already been ruling the advertising world, influencing buyer choices and driving sales.
Virtual influencers Lil Miquela, Guggimon and Lu Do Magalu have millions of followers and have worked with some of the biggest global brands. To further cement their relevance in the ad world, Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity this June will feature virtual influencer Rae.
Created by CGI technology and powered by AI, Rae is a Singaporean digital artist who treads the lines between fantasy, technology and reality.
Rae is one of Asia's top virtual influencers. Her fanbase on Instagram and Weibo has crossed one million since her debut in 2019, media reports say. Her collaborations range from cult music labels to fashion designers to global brands like ASUS.
Rae shot to the limelight recently by launching an NFT collection to raise funds for more girls to pursue careers in tech. This is her second NFT project after she sold out her first collectable animated NFT series, Take a Byte, in 2021.
The topic of her session and time slot at Cannes Lions is still unclear. It is also not known whether she would hold a question-answer session post her speech. E4m has asked Cannes Lions to share details in this regard. Their response is awaited.
Rae is among a group of virtual influencers across the globe who are redefining influencer marketing. While Singapore itself has a lot of virtual influencers, Rae’s contemporaries like Lil Miquela, Barbie, Guggimon, Any Malu, Noonoouri and bee_nfluencer are spread worldwide.
Some like Lu do Magalu have millions of followers on Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms. A few of them have attended global events as well. For instance, Miquela attended the Prada FW18 fashion show in Milan in 2018.
India has its own meta avatars such as Kyra who describes herself as “India’s first meta influencer, Dream chaser, model and traveller”. She has more than two lakh followers on Instagram and has partnered with top brands like MG Motors and Budweiser.
While virtual influencers are not a typical approach to influencer marketing yet, they can help your brand to stand out among all the other real influencers. Most importantly, they can transform themselves quickly to represent any brand or product, experts say.
Potential being recognised: Niraj Ruparel
Niraj Ruparel, Head Of Mobile and Emerging Tech, GroupM, considers the move as a sign that the industry is starting to recognize the potential of virtual influencers as powerful marketing tools.
“Rae, like other virtual influencers, is able to engage with audiences on a highly personalized level, thanks to the power of AI and machine learning algorithms that enable her to understand and respond to user interactions. This could be especially useful for brands looking to target younger demographics or to experiment with new, more immersive forms of marketing,” he added.
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity kickstarts on Monday, 19 June 2023. The list of speakers from India this year includes Talented's PG Aditya and Gautam Reghunath, Ogilvy’s Sukesh Nayak, L'Oréal's Asmita Dubey and Mastercard's Raja Rajamannar.
Swiggy unveils ‘Match Day Mania’ with Neena Gupta
The platform’s latest ads recreate a courtroom setting and highlight Swiggy’s offers
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 12:40 PM | 3 min read
Attuned to the country’s undying love for food and cricket, Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience delivery platform is back with two witty television commercials (TVCs) to communicate the special offers and discounts under its “Match Day Mania” campaign for the ongoing cricket season. This multi-platform campaign underlines the brand’s commitment to offering unparalleled convenience through quick deliveries of food on match days.
In these TVCs, a mock courtroom setting has been enacted to promote discount offers of flat Rs 125 off on orders of more than Rs 249 from Swiggy. In the first TVC, a prosecutor passes on this phone to the defense lawyer who then shares it with his client saying “acha offer hai, le lena chahiya”. The judge, Neena Gupta, suspecting a secret settlement between the two parties questions them. However, it turns out to be a discount offer on Swiggy, leading to chaos in the courtroom with everyone checking their phones. The judge asks for “order” in the courtroom, and mumbles “order” to her attendant, directing him to order from Swiggy.
In the second TVC, the judge tells the defense lawyer that there’s no possibility of reducing the fine that has been levied on the accused; “it’s a court order, not a Swiggy order” the judge reminds him. She then proceeds to offer him a “Pizza” to which he responds, “No objection your honour.”
Commenting on the new campaign, Sneha John, Director, Brand Marketing at Swiggy, said, “For viewers, ordering their favourite food to go with the cricketing action has become an important part of the match-viewing experience. For years now, Swiggy has been enhancing this further with discounts and special offers. People watch cricket to have a good time, and it is important that our ads speak to them in a light-hearted, fun way that has now become characteristic of Swiggy.”
Deepan Ramachandran Founder and Creative Director, Mind Your Language! Said, “The only numbers that interest people during match hours are the scores. So, to communicate an exciting discount offer, it must be in a disruptive setup. While the ads show an everyday courtroom coming alive with the mention of the offer, we believe that every household will also sit up and take notice of it.”
Pandiyaraj, Creative Director of Mind Your Language! Adds: “Be it any serious situation, food makes it immediately lighter. And when you add an exciting offer like Swiggy Match Day Mania to mix, the fun is even more.”
Ranveer and Alia take away hotel booking woes in new MMT campaign
The films for MakeMyTrip’s Book With Zero Payment have been conceptualised and scripted by Magic Circle
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 11:30 AM | 1 min read
MakeMyTrip’s latest campaign, featuring brand ambassadors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, builds on its newly launched feature ‘Book With Zero Payment’. This innovative feature allows a traveller to block a room in hotels or homestays without any upfront payment. ‘Book With Zero Payment’ users do not need to pay at the time of booking but only when closer to the check-in date. The platform is indexing on convenience and flexibility to make the entire process tension free so that even first-time users feel comfortable transacting online.
Over the years, the brand’s campaigns featuring the ambassadors have become part of marketing folklore for creating some of the most memorable, engaging, and relatable story arcs. The latest campaign comprises two brand films wherein Ranveer and Alia play a small-town couple in slice-of-life booking scenarios. In their inimitable way, they highlight the reluctance of a user from Bharat to book hotels online. Alia’s Bimla playfully spotlights the benefits of online bookings and the new feature to Ranveer’s Rakes, making a convincing case for every traveller to make the most of online hotel bookings on MakeMyTrip.
The films have been conceptualised and scripted by Magic Circle. The 360-degree campaign includes TV (IPL, News, Music, and more), social media, and OOH deployment.
Betting firms take the surrogate advertising route: A fair play?
A recent song by popular singer Badshah has been created in collaboration with FairPlay, an online betting platform
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 11, 2023 9:06 AM | 4 min read
The government last week yet again issued an advisory asking media platforms and online advertisement intermediaries to refrain from carrying advertisements of betting platforms. The advisory has been issued to all media formats, including newspapers, television channels, and online news publishers with specific examples where such advertisements have appeared in the media in the recent times.
Ironically, instead of discouraging the betting firms, the advisory, it seems, has made them only more creative. These companies are now looking for innovative surrogate ways to reach their potential consumers, and collaboration with celebrities has been one of their tricks. A recent song by popular singer Badshah has been created in collaboration with FairPlay, an online betting platform.
Along with the anthem, the company has also involved top influencers, inviting them for a ‘FairPlay Exclusive’ in Phuket and a chance to win exciting prizes. Celebrities have also been roped in to talk about the features of the games and the “credibility” of the company.
e4m reached out to FairPlay for their side of the story, but is yet to get a response.
Not just FairPlay, but other betting platforms such as Betway, Dafabet, Parimatch and Stake too have been using influencer marketing to promote themselves.
So, will the government take note of these surrogate channels?
The answer is not very simple, feels Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting.
“If you try to ban something which is a popular human pursuit, especially an addictive one, people will find a way around. Simply banning something will not stop people from consuming it. When it comes to surrogate advertising, alcohol and tobacco brands were primarily the ones to do it. The Kingfisher has an airline as well as an alcohol brand.”
“So the entire area of surrogate ads has completely blurred lines and difficult to say whether it is ethical or not. If there is a product which you cannot advertise and you come up with another token product, I would say that is unethical,” Sinha opined.
Banning things which are widely used by people just creates an underground economy, he adds.
N Chandramouli, CEO of TRA Research, too shares similar arguments.
"Such surrogate advertising is extremely difficult to regulate since it may also infringe upon an artiste’s creativity. Across the globe, there have been cases of brands being mentioned in lyrics, but rarely so blatantly. Ethics in advertising is a touchy subject.”
According to Pradeep Gairola, VP & Business Head - Digital, The Hindu, if the rule of the land does not allow, surrogate ads too should not be accepted by media platforms.
“We strictly stopped them on our platforms some time back. There was a lot of pressure and we were given examples of other media houses that were accepting it. But we decided against accepting it. In my opinion, if the rule of the land does not allow then surrogate ads too should not be accepted by media. If we come to know someone trying to use surrogacy on our platforms, we will take action and stop it.”
While some media platforms are publishing these ads, there are some agencies giving them creative ideas and best marketing solutions. But should agencies be cautious of working for such clients?
These are individual calls, feels Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director at Rediffusion.
“How far you will go to break the law or just skirt it depends on the value system of each brand. It is also the risk perception: fear of the law or the lack of it. It is easier to apologise later and say we didn’t know or that we thought we were compliant. The same applies to agencies. It is your corporate conscience that dictates whether you accept dodgy customers or not. At Rediffusion, I strictly don’t take liquor or tobacco clients. It is a matter of ethics.”
MediBuddy marks World Health Day with the launch of #HealthForAll campaign
The campaign highlights the crucial need for people to prioritize their health and seek consultations regularly to lead a healthy life
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 5:29 PM | 2 min read
MediBuddy has launched the #HealthForAll campaign commemorating the 75th World Health Day hosted by World Health Organisation globally. The campaign highlights the crucial need for people to prioritize their health and seek consultations regularly to lead a healthy life.
Resonating with the global theme of World Health Day, the #HealthForAll campaign focuses on the cardinal principle that everyone should have access to high-quality healthcare services in India. It also showcases the contrast between a world where accessing basic health amenities was once difficult, however, in the current scenario technology has revolutionized healthcare delivery. In the thoughtfully designed campaign, it showcases how initially patients had to wait for hours at clinics to get doctor's appointments or travel far to a diagnostic centre. Today, with the help of digital healthcare platforms, patients can connect with a doctor at their convenience at home.
Speaking on the campaign, Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships, and PR at MediBuddy said, “Access to quality healthcare is not a privilege, but a fundamental human right that everyone deserves. At MediBuddy, we strongly believe in this philosophy and we are determined to make it a reality through our latest campaign, #HealthForAll. By aligning our campaign with the World Health Organization's theme, we aim to bring attention to the urgent need for accessible healthcare solutions for every individual. Our campaign represents a constructive step towards reaching out to a billion Indians and showcasing the power of technology in digitizing healthcare. Together, let's prioritize our health and make quality healthcare accessible to all."
MediBuddy has curated exclusive offers for their subscribers on doctor consultations and health check-ups throughout April. The objective of the #HealthForAll initiative is to provide access to individuals and their families who are keen on keeping track of their health by empowering them to manage their well-being effectively.
Conceptualized and produced by MediBuddy’s in-house creative team, the video’s total duration is 1 Minute 28 seconds and is amplified across all social media platforms from April 5, 2023.
Paragon Footwear’s new campaign is a tribute to enduring relationships
The TVC was developed and executed by Hammer India, a creative advertising agency based in Kochi
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 3:19 PM | 2 min read
Footwear brand Paragon’s new campaign takes aim at your heartstrings with a touching tale about trust, togetherness and hope.
The TVC was developed and executed by Hammer India, a creative advertising agency based in Kochi, and was directed by Sobha Mohapatra. The story revolves around a young couple reminiscing about the challenges they’ve been through, and how they always stood by each other. It builds a narrative that reminds us that with the right partner, even moments of desperation become easier to handle, and later become sources of inspiration.
The campaign was based on a marketing brief developed after extensive research into customer expectations and key product propositions. Paragon primarily focuses on Tier 2 and Tier 3 audiences, and the campaign is meant to be a conceptualization of the challenges that they might have gone through during the past few years. It reminds them that no matter how hard things were, there were also moments to be cherished and milestones to be celebrated.
“When you are going through a tough situation, you don’t think of it as something you can learn from, because you are fully focused on getting out of that situation,” said Sreenath Gopi, Director at Hammer India. “It’s only later on that you gain a broader perspective, and realise that whatever we went through ultimately made us stronger. We have tried to capture that sense of hope and optimism that we get when we overcome adversity.” The story was developed by Creative Director Cherian Skaria, and the campaign was planned and executed by Anoop KP, Head of Operations.
“This year we have moved away from a celebrity-centric approach so we needed an idea that speaks directly to our consumers. For decades, Paragon has built a strong and trusting relationship with them. With this campaign, we want them to feel like we are part of their journey” said Shawn Chandy, CMO at Paragon Footwear.
Sachin Joseph, Executive Vice-President at Paragon Footwear, said that emotionally connecting with their customers was the core purpose of the campaign. “This is a subtle way of communicating our message to our audience without beating them over the head with it. We want them to see Paragon through the viewpoint of a long-term relationship. The story has enough emotional weight to reinforce this idea subliminally.”
Motilal Oswal launches ‘market innings’ campaign
The mobile-first campaign draws parallels between cricket and stock market investing
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 1:23 PM | 1 min read
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has unveiled its latest mobile-first film series - 'Market Innings'.
This mobile-first campaign features a series of seven short films that are optimised for mobile viewing. This campaign is built on insightful behavioural habits that draw compelling parallels between the exciting worlds of investing in the stock market and the beloved game of cricket.
The "market innings" film series is part of a more extensive social campaign, created from the investor's point of view that taps into both the interests of a person - investment and cricket.
Varun Mundra, Vice-President – Brand and Product Marketing, MOFSL, said, "At Motilal Oswal, we're committed to engaging customers in innovative digital ways, and our latest mobile-first campaign ', Market Innings', is a testament to that. By adopting a mobile-first strategy and providing continuous commentary, we tap into the trend of mobile content consumption while drawing comparisons between cricket and investing. This fresh approach to investing appeals to a broader audience and encourages active involvement in one's investments while enjoying the thrill of the game. Our ultimate goal is to inspire viewers to take charge of their investments and make informed decisions."
Varun Dhawan to be the face of Denver
The actor will feature in campaigns for the brand’s range of facewashes
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 11:49 AM | 2 min read
Denver has roped in actor Varun Dhawan for endorsing its latest range of facewashes.
Announcing the association, Dhawan said: “I am thrilled to announce my association with Denver, a brand that I have always admired for their commitment to delivering the best. Working with the energetic team at Denver Face Washes has been a great experience, and I am excited to be a part of their growth journey. Together, we will inspire people to achieve their best look and pursue their dreams with confidence. I cannot wait to see what we can achieve together and make a positive impact on people's lives.”
“Our latest campaign is a straightforward message to inspire and empower individuals to overcome their innermost obstacles and attain their goals, day by day.” In a conversation with the Director of Sales & Marketing at VCPL, Mr. Saurabh Gupta expressed his enthusiasm, stating that this partnership with Varun Dhawan presents an exceptional opportunity for Denver to make its mark in the men's grooming segment. He stated “Varun Dhawan is a true reflection of India's youth. With a commendable track record of hard work and dedication towards his family and craft, Varun's values and ethos are akin to those of Denver. His resounding success is a testament to his unwavering commitment to his goals and values, which we, at Denver, uphold and appreciate.”
Aditya Yadav, Brand Manager- Denver stated, “We are really thrilled, the upcoming campaign is a unique and unparalleled concept that endeavours to inspire individuals to strive for true success. It is an extension to the existing brand equity. I hope that it will be well received by our target audience and enhance our brand's reach and outcomes.”
