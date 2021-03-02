Cannes Lions Live Day 1: Lessons in creativity, curiosity and motivation abound

With thought-leaders joining a roster of creative leaders to deliver an impactful learning experience, the first 2021 Lions Live has finally kicked off starting March 1. Owing to the pandemic, for the first time last year, adland had to miss the exchange of ideas and learnings that Cannes Lions brings in. While it is finally scheduled to take place in June 2021, Lions Live, which was born out of crisis and constraints, rightly celebrates a different type of connection, reinforces a sense of belonging regardless of location and unites us in our collective purpose to drive progress through creativity.

Day 1 of the Lions Live took off with Madonna Badger, Chief Creative Officer, Founder, BADGER AND WINTERS deliberating on creativity amidst the pandemic and giving out a message to creators of 2021. The creative maven looked back at the profound effect the pandemic had on all of our lives. Her session uncovered how being brave is the hallmark of how we show up in uncertainty. Her message to creatives was clear: Letting go of any idea of control is paramount as we bravely face uncertainty. From the smallest gesture to the life-changing decisions we all face, uncertainty in the outcome is always true. Bravery is showing up for life and letting go of the results. This is at the heart of creativity.

Next up London Business School’s Greg Orme, the author of the 2020 Business Book of the Year - The Human Edge – shared practical, science-based tips and techniques on how to grow the human superpower of curiosity. Orme revealed that this innate urge to explore transforms your brain into a benign drug dealer. He spoke of why being addicted to day-to-day discovery, means you stay motivated for longer, learn faster and have better ideas.

Another highlight from the day was the highly anticipated 'CMOs in the Spotlight' return. It featured Nadja Bellan-White, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Vice Media Group and Thomas Ranese, Uber reflecting on the overarching theme of the LIONS Live March programme - The New Creator's Toolkit. This centred on driving measurable gains in personal and professional development.

This was followed by author Todd Henry leveraging over 50 years of research and deep analysis of over a million stories to share what truly drives creativity, engagement, and brilliant work. Through his session, he taught viewers to identify their top motivational drivers by asking targeted, incisive questions about what animates their best work, spotting motivational patterns in their workday, and creating feedback loops that help them align their work around their top motivations.

The day ended with LIONS Live Unwrapped, wrap-up style sessions where creative practitioners and industry heroes share how they would apply each day’s content. The first session featured Greg Hahn, the Co-founder and CCO of Mischief. Hahn is a former CCO of BBDO NY where he's been awarded multiple Cannes Grand Prix. Here, he shared his biggest insights and methods to put them into practice. Focussing on the “how-to” angle, the industry expert broke down the day’s learning into practical next steps.

