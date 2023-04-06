Cannes Lions: Anupriya Acharya, Josy Paul, Ahmed Afatb Naqvi, Swati Bhattacharya on jury
12 Indian leaders, including five women, among awarding jury
Cannes Lions organizers on Thursday announced the line-up of global experts selected to award the world’s best creative work at this year’s ceremony that is slated to be held from 19-23 June 2023.
Among 290 experts named today, 12 are Indians including five women leaders who have been selected for different categories (see the list below).
The list includes Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, Josy Paul, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, Farishte Irani, Group Head - Copy, Dentsu Creative, India, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Aalap Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, PG Aditya, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Talented, Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-Founder, GOZOOP, Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Aditya Kanthy, CEO & Managing Director, DDB MUDRA Group, Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Singapore & Southeast Asia.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “Our Jurors have a huge responsibility - giving up their time, energy and expertise to set the benchmark for creative excellence as part of the 70th edition of the Lions. We are excited to see the body of Lion winning work that will set the industry standard for the next 70 years. This year, we have representation from seven new markets, our highest-ever representation from Africa and the Middle East, and a strong showing from a diverse mix of brands. We’re delighted to be able to bring a breadth of voices and perspectives to the Jury rooms and we thank them all in advance for their dedication and care.”
Here is the list of the Indian jurors
Print & Publishing Lions: Farishte Irani, Group Head - Copy, Dentsu Creative, India
Creative Data Lions: Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, India
Radio and Audio: Aalap Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India
Media Lions: Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia
PR Lions: Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick India
Social & Influencer Lions: PG Aditya, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Talented, India
Experience Track: Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB, India
Creative Commerce Lions: Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-Founder, GOZOOP, India
Sustainable Development Goals Lions: Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, India
Creative Effectiveness Lions: Aditya Kanthy, CEO & Managing Director, DDB MUDRA Group, India
Creative Strategy Lions: Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Singapore & Southeast Asia
Josy Paul, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, India
Cannes Lions honours Yvon Chouinard as the 2023 Cannes LionHeart
Founder and former owner of Patagonia is awarded in recognition of his philanthropic contributions and commitment to environmentalism through his leadership of Patagonia
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 7:15 PM | 3 min read
Cannes Lions has announced that it will honour the founder and former owner of Patagonia, Yvon Chouinard, as its Cannes LionHeart; the award given to a person who has harnessed their position to make a significant and positive difference to the world around us.
Philip Thomas, CEO, Ascential Futures, Chairman, LIONS, said, “Yvon Chouinard has made a tireless commitment to environmentalism through his philanthropic contributions and leadership of Patagonia. He embodies the purpose of the LionHeart award and we are humbled to be able to offer the platform of Cannes Lions to appeal to the world’s communicators to help his cause. His work is an inspiration to us all and we look forward to honouring him in June.”
Previous recipients of the Cannes LionHeart include Bono, Al Gore, Blake Mycoskie, Richard Curtis, Paul Polman, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Malala Yousafzai.
On receiving the award, Yvon Chouinard said, “50 years ago, we started this experiment in responsible business, and today, as we look towards the next 50, we’re dead serious about addressing the environmental crisis. Every part of the Patagonia business, including the value we create, is linked to our purpose. We have a long history of asking customers to think differently about the clothes they wear, buying only what they need and repairing when necessary. And as a company, we give away 1% of sales each year and are a certified B Corporation. But none of this is enough. That’s why we decided it’s time for a new experiment, with the announcement that earth is now our only shareholder.
“Receiving the recognition of the LionHeart award sends the message that creativity can be a powerful force in the work to save our home planet. The creative industry is uniquely placed to lead the way in ambitious business practices and to inspire people everywhere to act now.”
Tyler LaMotte, Marketing Director, EMEA, Patagonia, will represent the brand on stage at Cannes Lions in a highly anticipated seminar. LaMotte said, “For our 50th year, we’re looking forward, not back, to life on Earth. Together, we can prioritize purpose over profit and protect this wondrous planet, our only home.” For the first time, the Cannes LionHeart seminar will dive into the marketing practitioners point of view and demonstrate how to drive the sustainability agenda in practice not theory, and how to prioritise purpose over profit.
Chouinard founded Patagonia in 1973, a company known for its quality products and commitment to advancing solutions to the environmental crisis. The company was nearly 50 when Chouinard decided it was time for another improvement. In September 2022, Chouinard and his family adopted an innovative ownership model, locking in the company’s values and dedicating the excess profits to protecting our home planet.
Chouinard cofounded 1% for the Planet, Textile Exchange, Fair Labor Association, Sustainable Apparel Coalition, The Conservation Alliance, the Regenerative Organic Alliance, and the Global Salmon Farming Resistance. Chouinard‘s business memoir Let My People Go Surfing has been published in 16 languages and has sold more than 500,000 copies. His book The Responsible Company tells how to incorporate values in business.
The Cannes LionHeart award will be presented during the final awards show of Cannes Lions on Friday 23 June. Further information on Cannes Lions, including speakers and how to attend can be found at canneslions.com.
Rapido unveils campaign on JioCinemas during IPL streaming
The campaign created by Enormous comprises four films that showcase Rapido Bike-Taxi as a smart alternative in different scenarios
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 2:09 PM | 1 min read
Rapido launches its 360-degree ‘Bike Wali Taxi, Sabse Saxi’ campaign aiming to drive consideration for the category in the e-mobility space.
The campaign created by Enormous comprises four films that showcase Rapido Bike-Taxi as a smart alternative in different scenarios. The first film has been released, where the Bike-Taxi service is pitted against the shortcomings of a crowded bus. The remaining films will be released in the weeks to come.
With a digital-first approach, for the first time, Rapido has collaborated with the OTT platform JioCinema. Capitalizing on the reach and frequency of IPL on the platform, JioCinema serves as the lead channel. This will be followed by TV for amplification, and OOH as the recall channel.
Salman turns into a magician for Navratna Oil
The ad has been created and conceptualised by What’s Your Problem
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 11:48 AM | 2 min read
Navratna Oil has launched a new campaign with brand ambassador Salman Khan in a magician’s avatar.
Brought to life by the renowned adman-turned-film director Nitesh Tiwari, the film kickstarts the year for Navratna Oil with a bang.
Created and conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company, the film puts Salman in the backdrop of an Indian society where he refreshes people with a quick Jaadu ki Champi. The film carries the legacy of the older Navratna films while keeping the fun element intact and urging people to create a champi ritual in their hectic lives.
V Kaushik Vedula, AVP-Marketing, Emami Limited, said, “In today’s hectic world, it’s very easy to forget to take time out for yourself. While the west is coming up with new terms like self-care and self-love, we want people to remember our traditional Indian champi. We also really loved the simple but sweet campaign line Jaadu ki Champi. And Salman Khan wonderfully brings it to life with his dance and fun expressions. Our motive while making this film was to entertain people across the country while bringing our brand to the forefront, and I think Salman’s performance has truly helped us achieve that goal.”
Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, WYP Wondrlab India, and Gauri Gokarn, the Content Director, said, “Knowing that Salman Khan is the face of the film, we wanted to do something different with him. We have seen him in dabangg roles, but have you ever seen him perform magic? Not only that, the Jaadu ki Champi song combined with Salman’s cool moves and Nitesh Tiwari’s brilliant direction, the result was as magnificent as we imagined. This film very effortlessly establishes the champi ritual in people’s lives while keeping it as entertaining as ever.”
MPL gets Virat Kohli to talk about player safety and security
The campaign is a continuation of MPL’s player-first approach
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:02 AM | 1 min read
MPL has launched a new campaign called “Darr Ko Hatao, Bada Khel Jao” with brand ambassador Virat Kohli.
The film is aimed at showcasing how the platform has robust security measures in place to safeguard the interest of its players and allow them to play fearlessly.
In the film, we see various versions of the former Indian captain. While they may appear indistinguishable at first glance, only one of them is the real one, while the rest are mere replicas. As each of these Virat Kohli avatars enters the MPL Arena, only the genuine one is able to pass the threshold, emphasizing that only legitimate players are allowed to compete here—no impostors or rogue players can gain entry into the MPL arena.
The campaign is a continuation of MPL’s player-first approach and illustrates its commitment towards offering a safe and secure gaming experience that they can trust and enjoy.
Whenever India plays, we will enable all to join & cheer for the team: Sukesh Nayak
The Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy spoke to e4m about Cadbury's #CheersForAllSports campaign, the concept, its timing and much more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 5, 2023 8:36 AM | 3 min read
While IPL has brought in a flood of ads, Cadbury has come up with a campaign with a difference - #CheersForAllSports.
The campaign, conceived by Ogilvy, invites people to an interactive platform and support Indian teams that are participating in other sports, apart from the IPL. It banks on the brand messaging of how Cadbury brings smiles and gives people a reason to celebrate.
The campaign starts with players from other arenas of sports talking about how they are disheartened by the way the citizens don’t support them as they do in cricket. Cadbury then invites people to be a part of the tournament virtually and cheer for the Indian team.
Through the campaign, the brand has created an ecosystem, a microsite where people can access a sports calendar and spot the sporting events happening around the world. For the same, they have partnered with Jio Cinema and Star Sports, and sports federations to help users stay connected.
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy, spoke to e4m about the concept and the timing of the campaign and the thought behind it.
“We have seen how players are reaching out to the public to come and support them. India has been doing well in recent times in sports, it does require the love that it needs. ‘Cheers For All Sports’ is creating a platform that basically will follow the Indian sporting calendar and whenever India is playing, we will enable everyone to join and cheer for the Indian team whether it is wrestling, boxing or hockey in stadiums across the world. So that's the ecosystem that we are creating because we believe as a brand this is exactly ‘Kuch Achcha Ho Jaye’.
Asked about how the brand was positioning itself with this campaign, Nayak said the brand always had a positioning of ‘Kuch achcha ho jaye, kuch meetha ho jaye’ and that is what it has been doing for long with every passing campaigns.
“Cadbury has been a brand that stands for generosity. We stand for small fellows. As a brand, we have a tagline ‘Kuch acha ho jaye, kuch meetha ho jaye’, and that's all we have included in all our global platforms. In the last IPL, we did a campaign for the ground staff. That's our brand’s direction. So, it's not just a one-time thing, it's an overall larger TG that we work on. Once we have that, we creatively work on it so that the world takes a note of that.”
According to Nayak, they worked on the campaign for seven months, partnering with Wavemaker to get the right media mix. Ogilvy is the creative custodian of the brand, but to get the creativity out in the public one requires the right media mix and a good media partner. “Without the right media mix, any idea will never reach the audience and they will never know about it.”
When asked about the challenges faced by the agency, Nayak said that with a great partnership they didn’t face any difficulties to bring this campaign alive. “There is no challenge. You have to have the audacity to be brave. Whenever you think out of the box, there will be difficulties in how to execute and that's where you have to work with the best people and collaborate to make sure those ideas are executed well.”
Nayak also mentioned that as a custodian of the brand Cadbury they will be doing multiple activities through the year but the brand tonality will remain the same - to be generous, not just in words but in actions.
Noise releases new digital ad #SunoDilKaShor with Virat Kohli
The ad will be released on brand’s digital handles, as well as run on connected TV during IPL matches
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 6:19 PM | 2 min read
Noise, a lifestyle tech brand, has released a new digital ad, #SunoDilKaShor, featuring their latest brand ambassador, Virat Kohli. In the ad, Virat is seen indulging in his guilty pleasure, as he is certain that his companion, a Noise smartwatch, would ensure he stays on top of his lifestyle goals.
Commenting on the ad film, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “Every step we take at Noise is rooted in consumer-centricity and pushes us forward to bring meaningful innovation. The new ad film featuring Virat brings to light our brand and product philosophy, showcasing how our smartwatches have emerged as a reliable companion for consumers, allowing consumers to listen to their noise within, while it takes care of their lifestyle goals. We are certain the audience will connect with it profoundly.”
“A true companion is one that has your best interest at heart and thus supports us to make the right decision in every aspect of our lives. Encapsulating the brand’s endeavor to resonate with a larger audience base, the new digital film truly emphasizes users to listen to their noise within. Noise’s brand ambassador Virat Kohli showcases how his Noise smartwatch has his back and ensures he stays on track no matter what. Whether it is a reminder to drink water or optimizing his workout to burn those extra calories to keep him on track with his fitness goals, or meet his style requirement, the Noise smartwatch is his go-to companion who guides Virat to make healthy choices. The ad aims at deepening this positioning and strengthening consumer trust and allegiance in a light hearted manner. It will be released on the brand's digital handles, as well as run on connected TV during IPL matches,” the brand said.
Utsav Malhotra, COO of Noise added, “Listening to the noise within is a way of life for Noisemakers, enabling us to bring products that seamlessly fit in consumers’ lifestyle. This campaign demonstrates our endeavor to bring forth storytelling in a relatable style to our consumers. It creatively highlights how it is human nature to indulge in guilty pleasures once in a while, when you know you’re in good hands.”
Starring Virat Kohli, the ad encourages viewers to listen to their ‘dil ka shor’, which is the brand's core belief, while the Noise smartwatch has your back. Virat is seen indulging in his favorite ‘chhole bhature’ guilt-free, knowing that he has a companion like his Noise smartwatch to ensure his well being.
ET Money’s ad puts a spotlight on unusual responsibilities investors have to shoulder
The film was launched at the onset of IPL and will stream on JioCinema screens
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 4:09 PM | 2 min read
ET Money, a wealth tech app, has launched a new ad campaign that takes a humorous route to bring alive the unusual responsibilities investors bear to succeed while investing. The series of advertisements by ET Money, the Associate Sponsor for digital streaming of IPL 2023, was launched at the onset of IPL and will stream on JioCinema screens.
Reiterating the brand’s philosophy of ‘putting money to work,’ the four digital films once again feature the ‘Money Man,’ who has well-timed humour to personify the various demands of money from an investor.
“The ads uniquely bring alive the popular behaviors that make one’s investments go wrong - the need to get the timing right when entering or exiting investment products such as mutual funds or stocks, acting as an expert in not just one’s work but also in investments. Furthermore, controlling emotions while making investing or selling decisions, which to an extent is impossible for a human to master. These mistakes, whether made knowingly or unknowingly, prove to be more costly in volatile markets, such as those Indian investors have been experiencing for the past 18 months. With this underlying thought, the ads emphasise that it's perfectly normal to commit investing mistakes and not be a master at investing, introducing the audience to ET Money as an investment platform that solves these woes and helps investors make intelligent investing decisions,” read a release.
Commenting on the launch of a new ad campaign, Santosh Navlani, Chief Operating Officer, ET Money, said, “Our intent in this new ad campaign has been to make a "connect" to the human side of an investor. The ads, blended with humour and a problem-solving message, enlighten investors that it's perfectly fine not to know everything related to investing, and it's ok not to be an expert in investing or, for that matter, it's completely normal to make mistakes as long as one learns from them or finds a solution. ET Money believes one can put all of these responsibilities aside and make intelligent investing decisions using a suite of tools available on the ET Money app. Every market scenario calls for different investing strategies, which eventually adds stress to an investor’s life. Through these ads, ET Money illustrates that it can guide investors on when and where to invest for better returns with less stress.”
