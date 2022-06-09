Cannes Lions 2022: Three shortlists for India

Ogilvy India’s campaign-for Cadbury Celebrations with Shah Rukh Khan and dentsu Webchutney’s campaign-The unfiltered history tour-for Vice Media are among 24 entries that have been shortlisted globally for Cannes Lions’ Titanium category.

In the Product Innovation category, the only campaign from India that has been shortlisted among 14 is the ‘The Killer Pack’ ad created by VMLY&R for Maxx Flash.

The shortlisted work will go on to be judged, awarded and celebrated on the global stage during the Cannes Lions: International Festival of Creativity, running from 20-24 June 2022.

The Cannes Lions shortlist juries are taking part in judging entries remotely from their home locations worldwide. The Jury includes Indian creative leaders as well.

The unfiltered history tour

The Killer pack

Cadbury Ad

