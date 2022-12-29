Campaigns of controversy: The most polarising ads of 2022
Times when brands failed to grasp the pulse of the audience
Every year advertisers try to think out of the box to attract the audience. Sometimes the idea becomes a hit and makes it to the wall of every social media user appreciating the thought of the creator and the brand. The other times, while experimenting with the idea, creators and advertisers miscalculate the impact of the ad and hence become prone to criticism and get boycotted by people.
This year many ads were highly criticized due to various reasons and even the government had to intervene to take some serious actions against them Here are the top 5 ads, that were highly criticized by people or had negative reactions from the audiences.
Layer’r Shot
The perfume/deodorant brand Layer’r Shot came up with two TVCs that seemingly made light of rape. The ads in the series involved a bunch of men who play on the word "Shot", which is incidentally an innuendo for sexual intercourse as well as the name of the product. The women in the ads initially get unnerved about the men's intention only to feel relieved that they were talking about the perfume.
People on the internet took a stand against the brand and were hunting for the agency that came up with this idea. It turns out that the idea came from the in-house team. Commentators believed it was just a case of an inside joke that was taken seriously and mindlessly.
After being in news for all the wrong reasons, the ads was pulled down. An order was passed by the Ministry of Broadcasting and Information asking Twitter and YouTube to pull down the ad and even erase its traces from their platform.
After the removal of the ad, the company came up with an apology statement saying that they didn’t imagine that the repercussions would be this, the letter also said that the ad had gone through mandatory approvals. People called out the apology by the brand as a fake apology and a way to grab eyeballs.
— Layer'r Shot (@layerr_shot) June 6, 2022
After the incident, ASCI and MIB are now in talks to create a structure or a system to pass advertisements.
Vimal Elaichi featuring Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar
The triumvirate of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan coming together for an ad is indeed groundbreaking, but fans didn't think so.
In April, Vimal Elaichi courted controversy by featuring Akshay Kumar in the famous Zuba Kesari campaign with Ajay Devgn. This made the internet go berserk as they recalled Kumar once said that he will never endorse a tobacco product after being called out for his 1998 Red & White cigarette ad.
This made the actor write an apology to his fans on social media saying that he committed a mistake and he is going to cut ties with the brand henceforth. This only added to the virality of the ad, which was then turned into a gazillion memes. While Kumar was heavily trolled by netizens, this worked out pretty well for the brand as it got the publicity it was looking for. The ad film has received over 100M views on Youtube and more than 16,000 comments.
Vim Black featuring Milind Soman
Vim has previously tried to broach the topic of equality in domestic duties in the "Nazariya Badlo" ad campaign; however, it dropped the ball with the Vim Black campaign. The HUL dishwashing soap brand created a mock campaign for a dishwashing liquid made only for men. The ad made some over-the-top claims and mock benefits, which clearly hinted that it was a satire, but it wasn't exactly received warmly.
Audiences across platforms called out the ad, accusing the company of supporting pseudo-feminism, and misogyny in the garb of equality.
A LinkedIn user wrote, “Vim, do men need a different coloured packaging to wash dishes? Is that how they will feel #macho? The intention to encourage men to share household chores is appreciable. But like this? Are you trying to break down gender stereotypes or promote it?”
Later the brand came out with a statement that they were joking and they do not intend to spark any controversy rather they wanted to spark a conversation where men could also be a part of the daily chores and speak about it normally to people.
Au Small Finance Bank ad featuring Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani
The ad portrays a couple starting their married life by breaking the stereotype of the bride entering into the groom’s home. The ad starring Amir Khan and Kiara Advani showed the groom performing the grihpravesh ritual and staying with the bride’s family. This sparked a controversy on the internet as a section of netizens accused the bank of trying to change the traditions.
Calls for boycott followed, which were bolstered by the right-wing internet's ire against Khan's previous statements. The hashtags #boycottAamir, #BoycottAUSmallFinanceBank was trending on Twitter. Film director, Vivek Agnihotri also took to Twitter to express his rage against the ad, he wrote - “I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system.
Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.”
This campaign became the talk of the town, and while many people didn’t find anything wrong with it, a section of people was up in arms against it.
Cadbury Dairy Milk puts together the happiest moments of 2022
The #HeartTheHappiness campaign has been created by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 9:24 AM | 2 min read
Cadbury Dairy Milk has unveiled one-of-its-kind algorithms that mines videos with happy hashtags to filter and create a bank of the ones with low views and like counts automatically as a part of its #HeartTheHappiness campaign. Through this effort, the brand has leveraged its Instagram guide section, allowing consumers to acknowledge the happiest moments of 2022 and end the year on a meetha note.
As a stepping stone towards activating the new dimension of the generosity campaign - ‘Kissi Aur Ki Khushi Mein Shaamil Ho Kar Dekhiye’, the brand has partnered with DeltaX to up the ante on story-doing.
Nitin Saini, Vice President – Marketing, Mondelez India: “Over the years, Cadbury Dairy Milk has created and celebrated indefinite moments of kindness through an array of purposeful storytelling. This includes some well celebrated efforts of acknowledging the unacknowledged during the cricket season and adding ‘meethas’ to everyday relationships by melting power distances. Adding yet another dimension to the existing generosity narrative, with #HeartTheHappiness we aim to look beyond what’s popular and what the platform’s AI wants to show you, and guide people to channel their inner acchai and partake in others’ not-so-popular happy moments.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “We believe that digital has the power to create new experiences that bring us closer together in the most real and heartfelt ways. With our latest initiative #HeartTheHappiness, we engineered a transformative social experience that beats the algorithms and puts the power of discovery back in people's hands. What's beautiful about this idea is that it leverages technology to enable every Indian to be a part of real and heartfelt moments of others happiness, which otherwise remain hidden. These are India’s happiest reels - moments of happiness that never made it to mainstream media or news.”
Apart from the digital film, the campaign will be amplified through print media and influencer engagement to amplify the year-end celebration.
Grapes bags integrated creative mandate for Statiq
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Delhi office
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 12:45 PM | 2 min read
Grapes has bagged the integrated creative mandate for Statiq. The brand is an EV charging network provider in India, and is working towards revolutionizing the EV charging experience in India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the Delhi office.
According to the mandate, the agency will be handling the communication strategy, media strategy, creative development, media planning and buying of the brand. The agency will also work towards uplifting the brand’s position across social media platforms.
Speaking on the collaboration, Akshit Bansal the CEO & Co-founder of Statiq, said, “As we work diligently towards making sustainable transportation a reality with our network of affordable, accessible and reliable EV charging stations. As we establish this ecosystem in India, it is equally important that the masses are aware and updated about the work done by the brand. Therefore, we have onboarded Grapes to increase our visibility amongst the audience and make our presence felt in the market. The agency coming with the expertise to amplify presence across varied mediums will help us in effectively reaching out to our target audience. At the same time, the proficiency of the agency to strategically streamline the creative ideas will help us in conveying our message efficiently.”
Elaborating on the same, Shradha Agarwal, CEO & Co-founder of Grapes, said, “India's electric vehicle (EV) charging market is growing at a significant rate and is bringing exciting times for the Indian market. Today petrol pumps are a necessity but the rate at which EVs are making inroads into the market, the industry portrays immense potential to thrive in the years to come. Owing to this, EV charging stations outside homes, malls, and offices will become a part of daily lifestyle. Owning an EV car well supported with an integrated EV ecosystem will be a huge selling point for real estate in the next five years and at the same time will create demand amongst consumers. Through our association with Statiq, we strive to add value to the brand in its resolve to render a resilient EV ecosystem. We are determined to amplify its presence across the platforms and create better opportunities for engaging with the audience.”
Bail Kolhu kicks off humorous social media campaign
The campaign talks of an attempt to address gender roles
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 9:29 AM | 3 min read
Bail Kolhu, the flagship brand of BL Agro, has launched a new social media campaign, an extension of the #RasodeMeinMardHai initiative which forges ahead of awareness and conversation, creating real change around men working in the kitchen. The concept “ab kitchen mein badh rahi hai mardo ki bhaagedaari” has been illustrated through 5 digital films.
Bail Kolhu launched RasodeMeinMardHai TVCs in March 2022, starring actors Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The campaign redefined the pressing concern that women are the only "cooks" of the house with three commercials. The TVCs depicting men cooking with aprons on sparked a revolution. Conversations about the need for men to shoulder kitchen responsibilities began to rage on social media.
“The way kitchen duties and roles are perceived were metamorphosed with the introduction of the Rasode Mein Mard Hai campaign. We knew it had caused a paradigm shift in the subconscious of people of all ages and genders. Men were finally noticing the oft-ignored normative issue and inching their way into the kitchen. Women were applauding both the initiative to redefine how most Indian households regarded cooking and men trying to adapt themselves,” explains Ghanshyam Khandelwal, Chairman, BL Agro. “But that was half the battle won. We had to do more.”
Talking about the initial brief by the brand to the agency and the message they wanted to convey, Sanjay Srivastava, CEO, at Leads BrandConnect, said: “The brand has achieved a cult position, people are very loyal to the product. Around a year back, we had a discussion with the brand where they said that they do not want to have a regular campaign instead they want the brand to be portrayed as a responsible brand. So this is how we thought of coming up with a social agenda where we can talk about the issue - why not men contribute in the kitchen?”
Building upon the legacy the TVCs created, the brand decided to press on and give #RasodeMeinMardHai a new avatar with the latest campaign comprising of 5 films. Each depicts a typical day in the life of a man – a day that includes casually talking about cooking. They portray different scenarios where the male characters discuss the best oil to cook a dish in between the usual work conversations. The campaign has an ingenuous humorous spin and organic product integration.
"It’s Rasode Mein Mard Hai 2.0 if you will," says Richa Khandelwal, Managing Director of Leads Brand Connect. "The first version of the campaign put our hearts in the right place and got our minds ready to accept that men cooking is not something out of the realm of imagination. And it was welcomed with open arms by all. It became evident that we needed to advocate for and work towards more change. So, we launched an extension of the campaign. This time we’re normalising the fact that men too can discuss food, cooking, and kitchen chores during their day as comfortably and regularly as women do."
(Inputs from Tanzila Shaikh)
GroupM's Rajesh Kannan passes away
Kannan was associated with GroupM for nearly 15 years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 5:59 PM | 1 min read
Rajesh Kannan, Investment Director Buying at GroupM, has passed away.
He was associated with GroupM for nearly 15 years.
Kannan was a media and advertising veteran and was associated with Havas Media and Wavemaker too. He was skilled in the fields of advertising, brand management, media buying, planning and implementation.
Industry colleagues remembered him as being "one who was super spirited and full of life".
Delfrez does the #chickendance with Kerala Blasters
Suguna Foods announced its official partnership with Kerala Blasters FC earlier this year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 6:00 PM | 1 min read
Delfrez, the processed food division of Suguna Foods, has rolled out a fun #chickendance ISL campaign.
Suguna Foods announced its official partnership with Kerala Blasters FC earlier this year. The collaboration with KBFC, a popular Indian professional football team from Kochi, for the current season of the Indian Super League 2021-22 is aimed at building awareness for the brand and engaging with the target audience. The digital campaign captures the ISL fever with the key football players from KBFC team shaking a leg or two the #chickendance style.
Krishna Prasad VP, Process Food Division, Suguna Foods said, "The #chickendance fever is catching the eyes among our customers and we are excited to have rolled out this campaign. Whether you remain at home or watch the game live, the ISL fervor is apparent, and what better way to get everyone excited than to bring some delectable ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meat snacks to the party! The campaign encourages football fans to experience our ready-to-eat and cook range while doing our signature chicken dance moves. We are looking forward to seeing our customers enjoy our Delfrez products while rooting for their favorite teams."
The advertisement is live on all digital platforms
Reliance General Insurance talks of new policy with spoof film 'Fish Tank'
The campaign has been created by ^ a t o m network
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:26 AM | 2 min read
Reliance General Insurance has launched a health insurance policy – Reliance Health Infinity Insurance – with an integrated campaign communicating this policy is aptly captured through a series of funny and effective digs at popular reality shows.
Created by ^ a t o m network, the campaign landed the need for extra through "Zyaada se bohot Zyaada". It also roped in Bollywood director and screenwriter Rensil D'Silva to create spoofs like 'Desi Idol', 'Master Cook' and 'Fish Tank'.
Speaking on the policy and the campaign, Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance, said: “Emergence of new types of diseases, use of modern treatments and increasing medical inflation have given rise to evolving and unique healthcare requirements of modern customers. Our newly launched Reliance Health Infinity policy is a premium insurance product that offers customers more with a ₹5 Crore coverage and is loaded with benefits like Global Treatment, OPD and Unlimited Restore that one can customize to meet their medical needs without any compromise and hassle. In our Marketing communication approach, we wanted to take a brand messaging route that is light, fun yet strikes a chord among our TG. With the “Zyaada se bohot Zyaada” campaign, we have therefore tried to convey our message in a fresh way by taking funny digs at popular reality shows that are very relatable. These interesting ad videos thus effortlessly inform our TG about our products and induce curiosity."
Explaining the thought behind the campaign, Yash Kulshresth, Chief Creative Officer, ^ a t o m Network said, “People don't remember product windows. They remember one or two things out of any ads. We attempted to convey the 'Zyaada' offerings without diluting the entertainment quotient to drive the stickiness. We cashed in on the season's flavour - Indian reality shows, where more often than not, we see judges asking for more talent or equity. With versatile casting and seamless direction by Rensil D'Silva, we're excited to see how this communication impacts the audience.”
ZEE teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for DP World International League T20
The #HarBallBawaal campaign aims to build excitement around the tournament
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:33 AM | 1 min read
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) further strengthened its strategic investment in DP World International League T20 to mark its robust re-entry into the sports business by unveiling a film featuring actor and cricket enthusiast Shah Rukh Khan.
The film aims to build excitement around the nail-biting cricket action, which the league promises to deliver, leveraging its unique blend of cricketing talent with some of the finest international cricketers gearing up to clinch the DP World IL T20 trophy.
The league features 6 franchise teams – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors with some of the biggest international T20I heroes including Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Rovman Powell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan amongst many others, making it an exciting contest.
DP World International League T20 will be held in the UAE from 13th January to 12th February 2023.
