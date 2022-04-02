Burger King's #MemePremierLeague campaign celebrates T20 season

As a part of the campaign, the brand will post a grill-worthy meme moment from each match, every day on their Instagram stories

The cricket season has begun and Burger King India is celebrating this by launching a campaign titled #MemePremierLeague. The campaign is aimed at meme lovers and cricket enthusiasts to unleash their love for cricket beyond the field and screens and bring it alive on social media throughout the T20 league.

As a part of #MemePremierLeague, Burger King India will be posting a grill-worthy meme moment from each match, every day on their Instagram stories. Each Meme will also contain an offer for the day which can be redeemed on the Burger King App or at their restaurants.

The brand will also run a contest for its guests throughout the T20 season. To participate in the contest, all one needs to do is create a cricket-based Meme on their respective Instagram handles and tag Burger King India using @BurgerKingIndia & #MemePremierLeague. Not only will all participants stand a chance to win a Whopper but also at the end of every week, the meme that garners highest likes will have the title Meme King bestowed on its creator, who will be rewarded with something very unique and exciting which will be announced soon.

Speaking about the campaign, Kapil Grover, Chief Marketing Officer at Burger King India, said, “At Burger King India, we always look for an unusual and quirky way to reach our audiences. Memes is the new viral language used by Gen Z & Millennials. It’s fun and humorous way of sharing your POV, something that Burger King stands for. Memes are funny, entertaining, easy to consume and has a potential to go viral and reach audiences across varied demography. Let the Memes begin!”

