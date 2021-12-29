Burger King India launches New Year campaign for its limited edition Whopper

New Year’s Eve is often associated with indulgence followed by a whopper of a hangover the next morning. So this New Year, Burger King India has introduced the #SoberWhopper, a juicy, cheesy, flame grilled double patty Whopper, that has been specially curated for guests to enjoy the first-hand experience of 1st Jan.

Burger King India, one of the fastest growing QSR brands in the country today, has launched a New Year Campaign for its limited edition whopper. The last week of the year is associated with excessive partying and people often look forward to beginning the year on a Whopper note. The #SoberWhopper, laden with goodness and the right amount of carbs, is the apt choice for those who are looking to start the New Year without the ill effects of their 31st night party.

The #SoberWhopper Campaign will be promoted with a digital film. Additionally, for social media the brand has activated the #SoberWhopper campaign, all one has to do is, take their after party pictures, upload it and tag @BurgerKingIndia on social media handles to win a Free Sober Whopper. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by FoxyMoron (part of the Zoo Media network). Guests can also experience these limited time Sober Whopper by ordering them exclusively on the Burger King Mobile App between 28th December to 5st January 2022.

Speaking about the campaign, Kapil Grover, Chief Marketing Officer said, “Our strategy is to constantly hack contemporary moments and culture. After a successful Cricket Hack campaign, we are back with yet another Topical Campaign called #SoberWhopper. The #SoberWhopper was designed to ensure that no matter how hard our guests party, they can start their New Year on a Whopper Note. Besides increasing brand salience & consumer engagement, the campaign also allows us to bring a limited time Whopper exclusively available on our BK App. #SoberWhopper can be ordered via the BK App or earned Free by tagging us on social media. Our last campaign of 2021 wishes all our guests and everyone a safe and a very happy new year.”

Adding to the same, Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder Zoo Media & FoxyMoron said, “Burger King as a brand has a unique way of connecting with its TG of GenZ and Millennials. While most brands focus on bringing in the New Year, Burger King in its signature humour and topical lens, decided to focus on the unique touchpoint of the customer’s sentiment the morning after, when all the fun and frolic is over, and all you want is great food!

