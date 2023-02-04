Britannia’s ad for Pure Magic Chocolush explores the bliss of living in the moment

Britannia’s choco-filled cookie brand Pure Magic Chocolush has launched its latest campaign ‘Live This Moment’. The new campaign showcases Pure Magic Chocolush in its all-new avatar wherein we see an enlightened man teaching his followers to experience the gooey choco filling and the crunch of Pure Magic Chocolush. The TVC brings alive the true characteristics of the cookie- loaded with 38% choco inside. Pure Magic Chocolush has been introduced with new-age premium packaging by Britannia.

Talking on the launch, Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, “On Pure Magic, we sought to express the key product attribute of the abundant gooey choco centre wrapped in a crunchy cookie. We came to realise that people don’t consume Pure Magic, but Pure Magic consumes people. And that led us to our idea of forgetting the past and not worrying about the future but rather ’live this moment’. With a brand-new product experience and a powerful brand idea that builds desire for Pure Magic, while distinctly distinguishing itself from the competition, we hope it touches the right taste buds of the choco-loving consumers.”

Amit added, “The premium indulgence category of biscuits is growing faster than the overall biscuits category. Given these changing consumer preferences and market dynamics, we wanted a strategic firm like The Womb to be associated with us. They have the right balance of strategic and creative capabilities to create compelling communication for growth.”

Kawal Shoor, Co-Founder, The Womb said, “It's a privilege to work with a legacy company like Britannia and on brands like Bourbon, Pure Magic, and Treat with Amit and the entire team. The premium indulgence category of biscuits is one of the most closely contested categories. The new competition has emerged; however, Britannia was and will remain the OG."

On Pure Magic, we looked at expressing a core product truth of abundant gooey chocolate center, encased in a crunchy cookie through a cultural insight. Through our research we realized that people don’t consume Pure Magic, but in turn, Pure Magic consumes people. It is so indulgent and gooey that you cannot do anything else but focus on it and relish it. And when you so focus on something, you live in the present. The future and the past dissipate from consciousness. This helped us arrive at our big idea of a cookie so involving that it takes your mind off everything else and makes you ‘live this moment’.”

Suyash Khabya, Creative Head The Womb said, “The brief allowed us, the creatives, to be indulgent, just like the product. So we cracked the idea of an enlightened man professing the product truth, but in his own quirky way. He will now be dispelling the message of ‘Live This Moment’ and through him, Pure Magic will have a point of view on various topics...no gyan but a funny take. Apart from the TVC, there's a whole lot of digital videos, topical stuff and a solid 360 campaign overall. On this, the client team at Britannia is letting us have a cookie of a time!”

The 360-degree campaign will be led by television and digital platforms, including YouTube and social, as well as print.

