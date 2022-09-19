Bridgestone India answers 'Kitna lamba chalega?'

Bridgestone India has launched a marketing campaign for its newly launched Bridgestone STURDO Tyre. The launch campaign intends to highlight the Bridgestone STURDO Tyre, which addresses the often asked question by Indian customers “Kitna Lamba Chalega”.

The 360 degree campaign is designed to target personal car owners, taxi drivers, channel partners and consumers at large. The campaign idea stems to identify with the core needs and behaviors of the target segment. A common factor of tyre buying, across these target groups is the question “Kitna Lamba Chalega.”

The 60-second ad films that will be shown on digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram demonstrate how, among Indian customers, better tyre life and value for money are the top motivators for tyre purchase. The Special Tread Compound in STURDO is designed to provide up to 29% more tyre life.

The protagonist in the campaign is the famous Vijay Raaz, who adds lot of credibility to the claim made by Bridgestone Sturdo amongst the target audience. The campaign's goal is to engage customers through digital marketing initiatives, social media marketing, content, and, most importantly, influencers who will provide an honest assessment of the product, assisting consumers in making a decision.

“Bridgestone has long been at the forefront of tyre technology, and our Zamana Badal Jaega campaign is well aligned with our new Sturdo tyre. With up to 29% longer life, we have successfully solved the most important need of the Indian consumer: extended tyre life. 29% longer tyre life is the single-minded claim that we wanted consumers to take out from this campaign. Hence, we used hyperbole to portray the longevity of our tyres, depicted through use of subtle humour. We tapped into the aspirations of both the personal and the commercial fleet segment buyers to create engaging and memorable spots to launch our core product proposition ‘Zamana badal jayega … Bridgestone Sturdo chalta hi jayega,'’ said Deepak Gulati, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Bridgestone India.

Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett, from the creative agency for the campaign commented “Brand Bridgestone has always stood for durability and strength. Indians are known to favour long lasting products, often evaluating durability as the most important quality during a purchase. Our film for Sturdo builds on this insight reiterating the tyre’s new improved technology which ensures a longevity and durability with a twist of humour."

Dealers are a key influencer in consumer’s tyre purchase journey and hence Bridgestone Channel Partners have been actively engaged in our communication developed as well as with series of activations in a high impact focused campaign.

The brand will also be launching Sturdo Long Drives, a roadshow covering 11 cities and around 40 dealers to engage Select Dealers & Consumers at the same time while demonstrating product performance. The flag-off will be done by Bridgestone brand ambassador and ace athlete P.V. Sindhu.

