Brendon McCullum in trouble for online betting firm’s advertisement?

The England and Wales Cricketing Board (ECB) is reportedly probing Brendon McCullum’s association with online betting application 22Bet as the cricketer has appeared in an advertisement of the company. According to media reports, the board is probing if McCullum has breached the anti-corruption rules of the governing body.
The England Coach and former New Zealand captain landed into trouble for promoting and advertising for 22Bet. He has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the platform in the month of January. McCullum shared a video on Facebook encouraging betting using the app.
"We are exploring the matter and are in discussions with Brendon around his relationship with 22Bet," the ECB was quoted as saying by the reports.
"We have rules in place around gambling and will always seek to ensure these are followed."
McCullum is not currently under any investigation, ECB clarified.
New Zealand’s Problem Gambling Foundation complained to the ECB about the adverts last week.
According to ECB's anti-discrimination code "directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, facilitating or authorising any other party to enter into a bet in relation to the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any match or competition" is an offence.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Amazon Fresh to do next ATL campaign with Media.Monks
The previous ad for Amazon Fresh was made by Ogilvy, the retainer agency
By Neeta Nair | Apr 14, 2023 8:17 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media has found out that Media.Monks, a digital-first marketing, advertising and technology services company will be handling the next campaign of Amazon Fresh.
Amazon Fresh is Amazon's grocery delivery business, offering fresh foods, locally-sourced products and Amazon.com items for same-day delivery. The previous ad for Amazon Fresh was made by Ogilvy, which is the retainer agency here. Ogilvy confirmed that that they will not be handling this particular project.
This is an ATL campaign, with the TVC expected to go live soon.
Confirming the development, Azazul Haque, the Chief Content Officer of Media.Monks told exchange4media, “The brief was to make Amazon Fresh the grocery shopping destination for the informed and intelligent shopper. And to create a sense of FOMO if you aren't shopping Grocery from Amazon Fresh. So, we thought of creating this character called Ghanchakkar who is caught up in the vicious circle of online grocery shopping till he discovers Amazon Fresh. The idea of Ghanchakkar excited everyone and then we found Manoj Bajpayee as the perfect celebrity to play that role as he symbolizes ‘The Family Man’ and he was brilliant indeed.”
“This campaign is special to me as it's my comeback to Amazon after four years and my attempt was to collaborate with my marketing partners and create a memorable character and a property for the brand that is not just entertaining and endearing but also makes a lot of sense as that is missing in the way this category advertises,” he added.
exchange4media also reached out to Amazon for a comment but didn’t receive one at the time of publishing the story.
Media.Monks is a digital-first marketing, advertising and technology services company that connects content, data and digital media, technology services and produces websites, games, films, social media content, digital advertising campaigns, data and measurement solutions, and more. It is owned by Martin Sorrell.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Flipkart launches its new TVC with Shikhar Dhawan
The campaign encourages consumers to upgrade or exchange their old TVs for a better viewing experience
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 4:45 PM | 3 min read
Flipkart has launched its latest advertising campaign ‘Time to Move on and Upgrade with Flipkart!’ featuring cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.
While focusing on promoting attractive offers on large-screen TVs through sellers during the ongoing cricket season, the campaign also encourages consumers to upgrade or exchange their old TVs for a better viewing experience. With Shikhar Dhawan as the protagonist, the campaign aims to reach out to consumers who are considering upgrading their TV sets, as well as those gearing up to enjoy the cricketing season.
“With the ongoing cricket season being hugely popular in India, Flipkart's latest campaign is expected to generate a lot of buzz and interest among cricket fans and TV buyers alike. The ad campaign will be promoted on popular social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook,” the company said.
Divided in two segments, the advertisement begins with a leaked video of Shikhar Dhawan where he is heard talking to his friend about finding someone new in his life. Shikhar is seen sitting with a friend in his living room, where he discusses moving on in life and finding someone with perfect compatibility. However, the video ends abruptly, leaving viewers curious about what he meant. This is followed by the second part where the cricketer clears the air and reveals that he was actually talking about falling in love with a beautiful TV, his new love and perfect partner this cricket season. He invites viewers to find their perfect partner from the widest selection of TVs available on Flipkart.
Jagjeet Harode, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, expressed his excitement about the new ad campaign, stating “The television segment has rapidly evolved in recent years, and Flipkart is committed to providing access to a wide selection of smart TVs from various brands to meet the changing needs of customers. We are delighted to collaborate with ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to bring the best of the cricket season to our customers' homes. With this association, we expect to bring a fresh wave of engagement with viewers, making it an ideal time to upgrade with Flipkart – adding a new dimension of excitement and entertainment to the lives of our customers.”
Commenting on the campaign Shikhar Dhawan said, “Flipkart is providing access to attractive offers and exchange deals on the widest range of TV brands. I am thrilled to be associated with Flipkart’s TV sale campaign. With their wide range of TV brands and attractive offers, cricket fans can now enjoy a truly immersive viewing experience from the comfort of their homes. So, upgrade your existing TV with a new one because it's time to move on!”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
HDFC Mutual Fund launches investor education campaign
The ‘Zindagi ke liye SIP’ film talks about SIP
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 3:49 PM | 2 min read
HDFC Mutual Fund has launched its new investor education campaign that aims at educating potential investors about Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).
“SIP is an investing approach that has the potential to create wealth for millions of Indians but its true potential has not been achieved. We have made it easy for a first-time as well as potential investors to understand its relevance in their lives. Through this investor education campaign, HDFC mutual fund aims to educate investors on the true potential of an SIP by decoding its finer nuances in a manner that’s understood by every investor.
The investor education campaign has been launched across India and will span diverse platforms including television, print, outdoor, social media and other digital platforms.
Speaking about the campaign, Amaresh Jena, Head-Marketing & Digital Business, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd said, "We humans are generally progressive and always seek to find out ways to better ourselves every day. When it comes to savings and investments, we are always on the lookout for reliable and trustworthy ways to create wealth and cater to our life stage financial needs. In this regard, we believe an SIP is not only one of the simplest and most hassle-free ways to grow one’s investment and accumulate wealth, but also compliments our way of life. It brings discipline through investments at regular intervals of time while leveraging the power of compounding and rupee cost averaging. It also gives flexibility on the investment amount. Just like we give everything in our everyday lives for a better tomorrow, an SIP employs these simple tenets to help investors create wealth over the long term.
As an organization, through this Investor Education Initiative, we aim to educate a wider audience and increase its awareness about SIP, which would result in increased mindshare and penetration for SIPs in the industry.”
The campaign is part of HDFC MF's ongoing efforts to promote investor education and financial literacy in India. The company has always been at the forefront of driving financial inclusion in the country and believes that investing in mutual funds is an important step towards achieving your financial goals.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
What's the verdict in Swiggy's courtroom ads for IPL?
Experts give their reviews for the recent two-film campaign by Swiggy for 'Match Day Mania'
By Sandhya Raghavan | Apr 13, 2023 2:14 PM | 3 min read
Swiggy has gifted us with some of the most unforgettable creative ads over the years. Some recent gems include the legendary Swiggy Uncle and the "Why is this a Swiggy ad?" campaign.
It also happens to IPL season, which brings out the creative best in Indian brands and Swiggy isn't holding back. Last year, the food delivery curated a four-film campaign for Instamart, which was also the official partner of IPL 2022.
This time around, Swiggy has released a two-TVC campaign centred on its discount deal offers during IPL hours called "Match Day Mania."
Veteran actress Neena Gupta helms both ads, playing a quirky judge in the midst of courtroom drama over discounts. The campaign has been curated by Mind Your Language!
These slice-of-life commercials take place in a mock courtroom, where confusion ensues over an "acha offer" and "order." Suspecting an out-of-courtroom deal between the defendant and plaintiff, Gupta playing the judge pulls up both parties. It turns out, the "offer" was an irresistible discount on Swiggy. As chaos breaks out, the judge yells "order, order" while also subtly asking her attendant to place an "order" on Swiggy.
In a similar vein, the second ad film is also a play on the word "order" as the judge sternly tells the defence lawyer that there will be no reduction in the penalty since it is a court order not a Swiggy order.
For an IPL campaign, the ads don't have an overt cricket connection and unfold in a courtroom out of all places. Deepan Ramachandran Founder and Creative Director, Mind Your Language! explains this anomaly: “The only numbers that interest people during match hours are the scores. So, to communicate an exciting discount offer, it must be in a disruptive setup. While the ads show an everyday courtroom coming alive with the mention of the offer, we believe that every household will also sit up and take notice of it.”
That being said, the commercials are replete with good comic timing and bolstered by the screen presence of the legendary Neena Gupta. However, what's the expert verdict on the TVCs?
Adman Kumar Suryavanshii said that he loved the cast but couldn't say the same for the execution of the ad. "Not the Swiggy standard so far. I will give it a 6 out of 10," he said.
Ambarish Ray Co-Founder & CEO of Digital Dogs applauds the tongue-in-cheek style humour of the ads and the play on the word "order" that ties perfectly with Swiggy's proposition. "Don't know about innovation but the creative device is as fast-moving as the proposition. Well done, team. Or maybe, well played," he quipped.
Snigdha Malhotra, BBDO India, Creative Director said that the puns and quirks are on point, which work well for an offer ad as they can get quite boring. "It’s important to catch viewers' attention at the right time, which here it’s doing! It surely made me look at the offer twice and would want to order something tonight!" she added.
While the films themselves are interesting, for Cyrus Pagdiwala, Executive Producer, Corcoise Films, the only niggling issue with the campaign is the narration. "It's an interesting film with good actors and a good solid idea. I only wish the narrative was a bit simpler," he rued.
With inputs from Tanzila Shaikh
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Lodestar retains PhonePe's integrated media mandate
The account will continue to be led out of the agency’s Bengaluru office
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 11:22 AM | 2 min read
Lodestar will continue to drive PhonePe's integrated media strategy for the third consecutive year.
As part of the extended partnership, Lodestar will leverage its extensive experience and expertise to develop innovative media campaigns that will help the fintech giant deepen its market penetration and reach new audiences.
Lodestar’s mandate for PhonePe spans the entire media spectrum across mainline, digital, out of home, and special projects. The account will continue to be led out of the agency’s Bengaluru office.
Commenting on the extended partnership, Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM said, "We are thrilled to continue our association with PhonePe and support their growth trajectory. Our team is committed to delivering innovative and effective media campaigns that will help PhonePe consolidate its position as a leader in the fintech space. We look forward to driving the brand's success and achieving our shared goals together."
Ramesh Srinivasan, Director & Head - Brand Marketing, PhonePe said, “Over the last two years, Lodestar has been a great media partner for us, and it gives us immense pleasure to continue our partnership. We aim to leverage the IPG group’s expertise to further our growth ambitions on the marketing side, as we expand our footprint from payments and financial services to shopping, wealth management as well. Looking forward to a successful partnership for both organizations this coming year."
Speaking about the development, Hema Malik, Chief Investment Officer, Mediabrands India said, “We appreciate PhonePe’s continued trust in us as their business partners and are committed to providing innovative media partnerships that will help them achieve their business goals. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with PhonePe and contributing to their growth and success in the fintech industry."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Myntra releases ‘Be Extraordinary’ film with Virat Kohli
The ad is aimed to inspire viewers to elevate the ‘everyday look’
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 3:44 PM | 1 min read
Myntra has ushered in cricketer Virat Kohli to join its clique of celebrity brand ambassadors as the platform stays true to its commitment of elevating the nation’s everyday fashion quotient as part of its “Be Extraordinary Every Day” campaign.
In the film, Virat is representing Myntra’s diverse range of fashion and lifestyle offerings, from men's casual wear to footwear, watches, and headphones. With Virat's effortless style and innate confidence, the ad is aimed to inspire viewers to elevate their everyday look and make every moment extraordinary, driving home the point that one’s style is not just limited to apparels. Myntra's position as the ultimate destination for fashion and lifestyle is strengthened by its partnership with the celebrated cricketing superstar.
The onboarding of Virat as Myntra’s brand ambassador is set to bring his allure, charisma and energy to the platform's brand campaign, while enabling Myntra to tap into his loyal fanbase across the country.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ananya Panday to appear in Skechers’ Go Walk campaign
The film promotes walking as a workout
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 3:43 PM | 2 min read
Skechers has announced that actor and Skechers ambassador Ananya Panday is appearing in the global performance and lifestyle footwear brand’s latest TV campaign for its Skechers GO WALK collection. The commercial will help launch the newest styles in its widely popular GO WALK range: GO WALK Speed Walker and GO WALK Distance Walker, designed to provide a more comfortable and enjoyable walking experience.
The commercial features Panday navigating a hectic day in a crowded Indian city. As she strives to promptly reach her destination, she decides to walk instead of waiting for her car. With a bounce in her step, she dons the latest GO WALK Speed Walker and reaches her destination on time while adding to her step count for the day. The campaign’s message “make walking your workout” calls out to India's growing interest in walking as a form of exercise, and highlights how a good walking shoe like Skechers GO WALK can help walking play a healthy role in our everyday lives.
Speaking on Skechers’ partnership with Panday and the Company’s GO WALK styles, Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers, South Asia Pvt. Ltd. said, "Since her first campaign in 2020, Ananya has been an incredible ambassador for our brand—helping us connect our styles and technologies with consumers across India. We are thrilled to have her star in our newest GO WALK campaign, which is not only a significant part of our product portfolio but also marks an important performance milestone in our brand’s history. At Skechers India, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible products and experiences, and the GO WALK collection is no exception.”
“Walking is one of the simplest, most effective ways to stay fit and healthy—it’s already part of our daily lives, and adding steps to our routine is an easy way to stay active,” added Ananya Panday. “I’m proud to take part in this growing movement towards popularizing walking in India, and show millions the incredible Skechers comfort innovations that make it more fun than ever.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube