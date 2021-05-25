Karan Johar Birthday Special: A look at some of the showman's most memorable ads

On his 49th birthday, we revisit some of Johar's rare yet best stints in front of the camera

Filmmaker Karan Johar is inarguably one of India's greatest directors. Kjo, as he is fondly known, has created some of the most iconic movies that have left a huge impact on Indian popular culture. His directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Director and the Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay.

Johar has also ventured successfully into other avenues of the entertainment industry such as the television talk show, Koffee with Karan, a dating show What the Love! and a radio show Calling Karan. He has also appeared as a judge on competition reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, India's Next Superstars and more.

He also celebrates his 49th birthday today. Although Johar has appeared sparsely in front of the camera, on his big day, we take a look at some of the best ads he has been featured in.

Godrej Expert Rich Crème

Godrej Expert Rich Crème partnered with Johar to promote its hair colour range. He posted a rather candid video of him colouring his own greys for the camera.

HUL’s Knorr

In an ad for soup, one expects a motherly figure to be whipping up a bowl for her hungry "children." But in this Knorr campaign, Johar breaks the stereotype by preparing a hearty bowl of soup for a friend who arrives at his doorstep drenched. Titled ‘One Night with Karan,’ this campaign banks upon K Jo's immense popularity and his sexual orientation. The ad film is created by Lowe Lintas that looks like a scene from a Bollywood flick and ends with the proposition ‘Restaurant like soup at home’.

Tata Cliq

Tat Cliq recently launched a multi-film campaign featuring Karan Johar along with Twinkle Khanna, both engaging in a quick, witty banter to promote the e-commerce platform's offerings in Home Appliances and Fashion categories. The campaign is conceived by Mullen Lintas Mumbai. The banter between the two endorsers is borrowed from their real-life chemistry and made the category the 3rd character in their conversation that makes the campaign interesting.

On the launch of this campaign, Kishore Mardikar, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata CLiQ said, "Using a never seen before pair of Karan & Twinkle provided a clear differentiation for the brand. The witty banter between the duo will surely keep the audience engaged and entertained."

