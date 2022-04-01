Brands indulge in some goofiness to mark April Fools’ Day 2022

Here are some of the trending April Fools’ pranks that got netizens talking this year

It’s April Fools’ Day again and the brands are yet onto some hilarious pranks to engage their customers. From quirky social media posts to interesting mock products, India Inc is pulling out some hilarious tricks from its sleeves to celebrate the day. Here are some of the trending April Fools’ pranks that have got the netizens talking this year.

EsportsXO ‘Kyun? Nahi Ho RHA Kya!’

This April Fools’ Day, EsportsXO tackled the sensitive subject of explosive behavior and rage while gaming through a humorous campaign. ‘Kyun? Nahi Ho RHA Kya!’ humorously talks about rage, anxiety, and anger issues while playing video games. The video introduces a hypothetical drink that curbs [not cures] rage in a sip: The NHK drink. NHK is derived from a phrase in the gaming world, Kyu Nahi Hora Kya, and is often used by players to provoke in-game opponents.

Ixigo ‘ShoesX’

ixigo has launched an April Fools’ campaign which talks about reinventing traditional footwear with sneakers that integrate wearable technology. The brand announced ShoesX - a smart shoe built with first principle thinking with auto charging and Shoe-R code integration! In an effort to turn human motion into usable energy from footsteps, ShoesX has kinetic energy and has a USB charging facility for charging USB devices. It has spectacular features like an Ultra wide back camera, 12MP selfie front camera, QR code scanner (Shoe-R code) for easy transactions, GPS vibration sensor, direction alert, and much more. By integrating cutting-edge technology with footwear, this shoe is a revolutionary invention by ixigo.

Manforce Condoms

Manforce Condoms trying tricking its social media followers with a Cool Menthol flavoured condom on April Fools’ Day, engaging the followers in a fun and quirky banter.

Newton School

Edtech Platform Newton School created a mock keyboard specially for the programmers to mark April Fools’ Day. The campaign talked about NewtonX Tron 100 as the first of its kind keyboard made for coders, by coders! The features of this keyboard included advanced mechanical switches, dedicated high-fidelity semicolon button, aluminium alloy body, mechanical keys, and integrated palm rest.

Pepsico

Pepsico used social media channels of its various brands to spread some fun and smiles on April Fools’ Day.

7UP has posted a rather mysterious announcement that its much loved mascot Fido Dido is leaving the brand. As a reply to this, Fido has interestingly created his own Instagram page to let his fans into his own world at 303, Pranksville!

Lays quirkily fools the audience with its latest offering - Lay's Sizzlin' Hot

Kurkure highlights how every day is a Fool's Day with 'Chatpati' family

Razorpay ‘Buy Now Pay Never’

For those who don’t want to spend any money but get the best products and experiences somehow, Razropay announced its entry into the B2C space with a buy now pay never (BNPN) feature. The brand used social media to create some chatter around the mock product and even sent out a funny press release to the media, which also talked about an additional product called Ajwain.

“Along with BNPN, Razorpay, today also launched Ajwain, a next-gen project management tool (ref. Jira), tailored for procrastinators to make their projects tougher and slower. The product is launched with the belief that “Slow and steady wins the race,” hence slower and steadier with Ajwain, makes room for perfection. Project trackers on Ajwain get updated so slow, that engineers can take the much-needed nap,” the release read.

The biggest mistake I made with money in my 30s was paying credit card debts with a HUGE delay....



Now is the time to make sure that I never get to pay them ???

