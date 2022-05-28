boAt rolls out new campaign for its Alexa built-in smartwatch 'boAt Xtend'

The campaign #MoreInEveryday brings out various intelligent features of the watch, from setting reminders to counting calories, that complement the GenZ way of life

boAt, has rolled out a new campaign promoting its Alexa Built-in smartwatch, boAt Xtend, that shines the spotlight on GenZ and how they like to extract the most out of every hour, every day. Aptly titled #MoreInEveryday, the campaign effectively brings out the various intelligent features of the watch—from setting reminders to counting calories—that complement the GenZ way of life. Designed for a tech-savvy generation, the smartwatch can be operated with simple voice commands to Alexa, which is its standout feature.

While the breezy, upbeat campaign film offers a glimpse into the GenZ world, the social activation pieces bring out the voice aspect in a fun and engaging way. The brand roped in influencers like RJ Kisna and Divija Bhasin to bring out the content creators’ POV of ‘doing more’ with an Xtend. They even collaborated with Filter Copy, a digital channel with millions of viewers to bid goodbye to all things made redundant when their watches enabled voice commands. To generate more relatability among the Indian audience, boAt pushed out a series of influencer-led videos highlighting the quirks around ‘Stuff Indians ask Alexa’.

Speaking about the campaign, Siya Wadhawan, Brand Manager, boAt, said, “We get this generation. We know what makes them tick. The Xtend watch with Alexa Built-in has been designed to fit perfectly into their lifestyle, and we’re pretty sure that the campaign will resonate with them and make voice-enabled smart wearables mainstream.”

Sonia Khurana, Chief Operating Officer from Digitas, added, #MoreInEveryday was a reminder for every GenZ, every hustler, and every doer, of all the things they can achieve with an Alexa on their wrists. It was a treat to partner with boAt to create yet another exciting campaign.

Teena Sidana, Head of Alexa skills and voice services, Amazon India, adds, “Customers in India interact with Alexa millions of times every day to ask for information, start their workout and manage their day with reminders, to-do lists, alarms and more. With the boAt Xtend smartwatch customers can interact with Alexa on the go, wherever they are, and continue to make the most of their day. We are sure this campaign will resonate with GenZ and they will be able to see a little bit of themselves in the videos.”

