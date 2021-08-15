BIC Cello celebrates #AzaadiJoKalamUthaKaiMile on Independence Day

Stationery brand BIC Cello has launched a video campaign titled #AzaadiJoKalamUthaKaiMile to celebrate Independence Day. The campaign was launched in partnership with The Better India (a digital media platform) and aims to stress the importance of education – a key enabler of change and freedom.

Film synopsis:

#AzaadiJoKalamUthaKaiMile is a digital film that showcases powerful stories of three real life personalities who have leveraged education to overcome challenges and predestined conditions, to lead successful lifestyles. #AzaadiJoKalamUthaKaiMile aims to inspire the children and youth to pick up a pen and work towards advancing their lives.

Film heroes:

Vishnu: Born to physically impaired parents who had to work double shifts as wage labourers to put food on the table, Vishnu managed to go against his fate, despite the challenges he faced, and shine as a student. With perseverance and determination, Vishnu impressively passed state exams and landed a prestigious job significantly changing his and his family’s lives.



Wasima: A girl who grew up in an environment where poverty, alcohol addiction, child marriage, illiteracy, and domestic violence were prevalent. Despite the environment she was born into, Wasima had a dream of joining the Civil Service. After failing numerous times, Wasima finally passed the required tests and landed a position as Deputy Collector. Jayakumar: Coming from a broken family where his parents were divorced and his mother disowned by her in-laws, Jayakumar lived very hard days where him and his mother couldn’t even afford food. With a commitment to leave the Kurla Slums behind, Jayakumar relentlessly worked to enrol in university and managed to win three national and four state-level awards in engineering, as a student. His achievements helped him secure a job at the prestigious Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). Jayakumar is now pursuing his PhD in the USA.

Commenting on the initiative, Tanveer Khan, Director of Marketing, BIC Cello India, said: “BIC Cello believes education plays an integral role in positively transforming the community. On this Independence Day, we wanted to celebrate the people who have fulfilled their dreams by using education as a key tool in gaining independence from poverty and despair. Through these inspiring stories, we urge all young individuals to believe in the infinite power of education and the role it plays in making dreams come true."

#AzaadiJoKalamUthaKaiMile is an initiative powered by BIC Cello's Butterflow pen range and stems from BIC’s commitment to improve lives through education. The future of India is shaped in the classroom, and education is the vehicle that will determine the level of prosperity, welfare, and security of people’s lives.

