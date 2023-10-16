‘Better to be a fast follower than a first mover in the digital world’
Rob Norman, the newly appointed Advisor at Madison Media, spoke to us along with Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, and Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH
Last week Madison Media announced the appointment of Rob Norman, a well-known name in the digital space globally, as Advisor to accelerate digital Transformation for key clients. Norman has in the past been the Global head of Digital at GroupM as also CEO of GroupM, North America. Currently, he is an independent board member at Piano, MiQ, Simpli.fi, Knotch, Zeotap and a few other digital first companies. His role will be to offer advisory services to Madison’s top clients, while introducing the agency to new tools, concepts and workflows.
In conversation with Rob Norman, Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World and Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH.
Excerpts:
From WPP, which is a holding company present in so many countries, to Madison - a very proud homegrown company in India, which has recently come fourth in the world ranking for independent media agencies as per RECMA; what would be the differences and advantages of working in a completely different ecosystem?
Rob Norman: Madison is a very entrepreneurial business. It's incredibly focused on the market here. We’ve got a mission to maintain our market share and deepen our service with our existing customers. We have to leverage our expertise in understanding the current and evolving behaviours of 1. 4 billion people and use it to our advantage. I am part of that extra effort to bring together the knowledge and experience from other markets in the world and determine whether and how we can give them a context for the Indian market to create value.
Sam, from you I would like to understand what led to the decision of bringing Rob on board to envision digital transformation for Madison’s clients?
Sam Balsara: While India has taken great strides in Digital transformation, we are still at 40% Digital AdEx which is much less when compared to the Western markets. As we operate only in India, we wanted some exposure to what brands are doing there. How are they looking at Digital? What are the new opportunities? How do we properly integrate Digital as a medium into our overall plan and use it synergistically with other media? These are the kinds of big questions in our minds and also those of some of our large advertisers. We thought it would be a good idea to get somebody who has been exposed to global markets, especially the US, to learn and adapt something from that for our brands here.
Vikram Sakhuja: I consider Rob to be one of the top minds in the Digital world. This gives us a unique opportunity to validate what we are doing here at Madison. I believe that he can catalyse our entire practice taking it to a new level altogether.
You've been here for a couple of days, interacting with people internally and also meeting clients. What would you say is the state of digital preparedness at Madison and where do you want to really take it from here?
Rob: What happens is that businesses develop organically, so you go at multiple speeds. There are some things that you are really good at and if those talents are matched with a client that shares the same sensibility and ambition, you move up the Digital adoption curve more quickly than you would with a less adept or less enthusiastic client. My philosophy has always been that if we could do the best work that we do for some of our clients, for all of our clients at all times, then we would have a terrifically better business.
So, one of the things that I've been doing both internally at Madison and while talking to clients is starting to understand where we're doing the best work and who's doing it and then looking at how we can propagate that work across the team. We’ve just produced a book that is a sort of compilation of the best work we’ve done to serve as a prompt for everyone to do the work of that quality and to use those examples to talk to clients and say, this is what we can do and this is how it worked for this company, raising the bar in the process.
Madison has many clients that have been with the agency for years. Which ones are you really excited to work with?
Rob: Madison has a range of clients with vast portfolios and different needs. I can’t really pick a favourite. Even the seemingly prosaic ones like Asian Paints are a fascinating business and the work they do in terms of leveraging their community of painters is something no one would have thought could be activated in advertising or marketing a generation ago. And I always like to look at businesses and figure out such assets that would have been difficult to use in marketing earlier, but are really valuable and now with so many avenues like influencers and recommendations available we can take these core operations and amplify them in a marketing environment. So yes, I am quite keen on those.
What is the biggest challenge for media agencies in India today?
Rob: I don’t want advertisers to think that we are moaning but the complexity of delivery of a great media strategy and great media execution is very different from what it was 20 years ago. That’s because we've had multiples of the number of platforms and data sources available to us. If advertisers want the same quality based on those areas I just talked about, the appropriate response is not to reduce the compensation of people who you are entrusting with doing that job. I’m not sure if advertisers have got around to signing an appropriate economic contract with the people that are doing the work for them in this area. The industry in India is being slowed down by the compensation models of some advertisers.
In the recent past media agencies have seen their territories being impinged on by tech companies and consultancies to some extent, with this digital transformation card will you be competing with tech companies, consultancies or other media agencies?
Vikram: The idea is to follow the consumers across platforms, and so anybody concentrating on Digital only, is probably going to be missing some trick or the other because the game is all about ‘integrated’. Similarly, we are in the business of actually executing the plans. Whatever the consultants and tech players might be doing, our competing space is the media agencies.
You were one of the first persons across the world to have the title of a Chief Digital Officer of a huge network. Since then, what have become the must-have in-house digital efficiencies for an agency today and which are the ones that can be outsourced?
Rob: By the end of 2018, which was around the time when I left WPP, I had developed this understanding that no one should have the title of Chief Digital Officer because it signals the need for one which in turn means that the business has not become digitally native as yet. Everyone’s got to do it themselves instead of running down the corridor to find a ‘Digital person’. Having said that, you certainly have to think about all resources that are possible in the Digital world and then determine which ones are practical and useful to own and which are the ones that you can partner on. I think Sam's probably glad that he didn't build a metaverse department 18 months ago. I'm not too sure what the ‘Chief Metaverse Officers’ appointed by some of the big agency brands like Publicis and IPG are doing right now. My guess is they're now the chief AI officers.
This brings to attention the wider issue of the extent to which you need to be a ‘first mover’ in this world versus a ‘fast follower’. I argue that it's better to be a ‘fast follower’ because, empirically, I haven't seen first movers on Digital platforms maintain a sustainable competitive advantage over time.
What is the emerging platform that you think will go a long way in India?
Rob: If you're an advertiser or an agency, for the most part, the best thing that's happening is CTV. The idea that you can use some of the targeting and data capabilities of the internet on the biggest available screen and with the most desirable programming and context is a joy forever.
Sam, Madison was named after the Madison Avenue in New York. Do you plan to have an office there or elsewhere now that you have Rob Norman on board with a worldview and global experience that can help you expand to other markets outside of India?
Sam: Over a decade ago, possibly I had got seduced by this notion of expanding to other countries, which was a mistake. I think for the right reasons, India is where all the action is. The kind of opportunities open to us that seemed reasonably attractive, didn't really materialize as good opportunities. For example, we went to Sri Lanka for a particular reason then we withdrew from there because it's a dot compared to India. The other neighbouring countries, so to speak or even those in Southeast Asia are relatively small. Also, as I see it you want to go to some place with some competitive strength, otherwise it doesn’t make sense. So, the growth potential here in India is so huge that we came to the conclusion that it's not a good idea for us to spread our resources thin, unless we had some other master plan like wanting to be a network and being in 100 countries, which we don't.
Virat Kohli’s PUMADive shot gets Usain Bolt geared up for India-Pak game
Bolt, the sprinting legend, also posted his famous photo of the 2018 ‘foot race in space’ as part of the PUMADive campaign
By Neeta Nair | Oct 14, 2023 9:01 AM | 2 min read
Legendary sprinter and PUMA brand ambassador Usain Bolt on Friday told Virat Kohli that he would be watching India’s high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.
While commenting on Kohli’s PUMADive photo that he had posted on X, Bolt also made a witty comment by sharing his famous photo from 2018 when he took part in a foot race that cemented his status as a champion both on and off Earth.
“Hey @imVkohli saw your dive the other day. You can be fastest on the pitch, but I’m faster in the air. Will be watching your next game. Chak de fattey! #PUMADive,” Bolt posted.
Hey @imVkohli saw your dive the other day. You can be fastest on the pitch, but I’m faster in the air ? Will be watching your next game. Chak de fattey! #PUMADive https://t.co/E1aBdJhW3B pic.twitter.com/0W5s6LNn9X— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 13, 2023
Usain paaji! Getting ready for tomorrow with a few extra 100m sprints if you’re watching ? https://t.co/H1KafHjdbi— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 13, 2023
Kohli was smooth in his response to Bolt as he replied in jest saying, “Usain paaji! Getting ready for tomorrow with a few extra 100m sprints if you’re watching.”
In 2018, Bolt had ventured aboard an Airbus Zero G plane which simulates what it is like to be in zero gravity and challenged French astronaut Jean-Francois Clervoy and CEO of Novespace and French Interior designer Octave de Gaulle to a foot race that he eventually won.
Participation of Bolt in PUMA India’s ‘PUMADive’ campaign gives it a new dimension and also elevates it to newer heights.
Former star cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina had also commented on Kohli’s diving skills last week. The playful social media banter between the athletes went viral and created a lot of buzz on the internet.
This Durga Puja, Tata Tea Gold pays an ode to handloom art
The film, developed by Media Monks, captures how Pujo is celebrated from Shashthi to Dashami
By Neeta Nair | Oct 14, 2023 8:25 AM | 4 min read
It is time for Durga Pujo again and Tata Tea Gold has launched 10 festive packs, inspired from the handloom styles of the state. Durga Pujo is a time when West Bengal is at its colorful best. This heralds a time for the women to adorn themselves with new sarees, selected from a wide array of exquisite traditional handloom and textile creations.
This festive ode to the handloom heritage was the inspiration for Tata Tea Gold’s festive series Banglar Noksha Pujo packaging. The Tata Tea Gold festive packs are inspired from 5 handloom styles : Kantha, Jamdani, Baluchari, Batik and Garad.
Tata Tea Gold has also unveiled a specially crafted film, developed by Media Monks, that beautifully captures how Pujo is celebrated across the five days from Shashthi to Dashami. Each celebration has been depicted in the style of West Bengal’s rich handloom culture. The story unfolds with a curious child observing the similarity between the design of a Tata Tea Gold Jamdani-inspired pack and her mother's Jamdani saree. Soon, a captivating conversation takes place between the two, narrating about Durga Pujo celebrations, basking in the iconic handloom artistry of the region. The film along with a captivating song, brings to life some of the celebratory rituals intricately illustrated on the festive packs.
The film weaves a rich narrative of West Bengal’s pride and celebrations, from the traditional conch blowing depicted on the Jamdani-inspired packs to the resounding beats of the Dhaki from the Kantha-inspired packs, the devotee (Pujaran) adorned in a Baluchari saree, the Dhunuchi dancer draped in Batik prints, and the women playing Sindoor Khela dressed in Garad sarees.
Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, shared, “As one of the most loved tea brands of West Bengal, we take pride in understanding the people and the local culture. As Durga Pujo is celebrated with such exuberance, we decided to pay homage to these festive celebrations through the famous handloom and textile art of West Bengal. We partnered with five well-known master weavers of West Bengal – Mrityunjoy Chakraborty for Kantha, Sahadeb and Shanksha Basak for Jamdani, Amitava Pal for Baluchari, Sukanta Nandy for Batik and Jiban Polisha for Garad to create special festive handloom designs, which served as inspiration for the design of Tata Tea Gold’s festive packs. These limited-edition special packs, steeped in local flavors, mirror the lively spirit of the festival, encapsulating its vibrant hues and energy. The film shows the visual narrative of the Durga Pujo celebration through our packs.”
Arnab Chatterjee, Co-founder, Tree Design, who had conceptualized the design said, “To capture the festive spirit of Durga Pujo, we decided to harness the immense beauty and depth of the textile and handloom weaves available in the state. Wearing new clothes on the days of Pujo is a tradition, which is why we decided to leverage the magic of West Bengal’s handlooms. We worked closely with master weavers going across the length and breadth of West Bengal and harnessed the magic of their craft to capture the festive fervour in the Tata Tea Gold Festive series packs.”
Commenting on the genesis of the campaign and the idea, Azazul Haque, Chief Content Officer, Media Monks said “Durga Pujo for West Bengal is not just a festival, it is an emotion. When Tata Tea Gold designed the special festive packs showcasing the events during the different days of Pujo depicted in the handloom style of West Bengal, the brief for the campaign was simple- Celebrate Durga Pujo through the festive packs. And the film does exactly that. In the film, a mother proudly tells her daughter about the different Handlooms of West Bengal and how they are depicting the celebrations around Durga Pujo. The feeling of Durga Pujo is magical and we have tried to convey the same through this musical, celebratory film.”
JK Lakshmi Cement launches film on World Homeless Day
Through the campaign, JK Lakshmi Cement encourages people to reflect on the issues of homelessness and the transformative impact that even the smallest acts of kindness can have
By Neeta Nair | Oct 15, 2023 1:14 PM | 2 min read
Releasing the third film of their ‘Buland Soch’ series, this World Homeless Day, JK Lakshmi Cement has launched a film keeping their tagline India Ab Soch Karo Buland intact, with the intention to bring a difference to the world for the better.
“Buland Soch can stem from the youngest of minds, and with JK Laksmi Cement’s new film, we see a small boy leading the way. The heartwarming campaign is a powerful reminder that each of us can contribute to making a difference in the lives of the homeless,” read a release.
Conceptualised for JK Lakshmi Cement by BC Web Wise, the film shows how the young boy becomes a catalyst for progress in his community. The innovative film encourages its audience to embrace unconventional thinking with them because a change begins from us, begins from our home.
It opens with an engineer, the boy’s father, going through blueprints for his projects. Inspired by his father’s work, the young boy draws his own friends’ makeshift homes. We slowly learn that these friends are the homeless children in the community. This turning point triggers a profound change as it inspires the father to take action and use the tools at his hand for society's good by creating a shelter for these children.
Through the campaign, JK Lakshmi Cement encourages people to reflect on the issues of homelessness and the transformative impact that even the smallest acts of kindness can have on our society.
Shoppers Stop’s Diwali campaign with Rakul Preet ignites the spirit of togetherness
The campaign is titled ‘We-Time Wali Diwali’
By Neeta Nair | Oct 14, 2023 9:03 AM | 2 min read
Shoppers Stop is all set to ignite the spirit of togetherness this Diwali with an exciting digital campaign ‘'We-Time Wali Diwali,' featuring actor Rakul Preet Singh.
“The campaign's central theme revolves around the tradition of Diwali, a time when families and friends come together to celebrate. However, in today's fast-paced life, these moments of togetherness are often overshadowed. 'We-Time Wali Diwali' encourages individuals to rekindle their relationships by cherishing these precious moments. Whether it's a family gathering, a romantic date night, or a fun outing with friends, Shoppers Stop encourages everyone to allocate time for these valuable connections, emphasizing the importance of 'Rishton ko dein thoda we-time,” read a press release.
Commenting on the same Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication at Shoppers Stop said; "Shopping is not just buying, it is creating moments together. Diwali is the perfect occasion to bond with friends and family. Diwali shopping is one of the moments that gets us together. With ‘We Time Wali Diwali’, Shoppers Stop encourages people to spend time with their loved ones whether it is shopping together or buying gifts together. Just embrace the joy of togetherness this festive season and weave precious memories that last a lifetime.”
Speaking about the new campaign, Rakul Preet Singh said; “As someone who cherishes moments with my family and friends, I resonate deeply with the concept of 'Rishton ko dein thoda we-time.' It is very important that we spend time with our loved ones, especially during festivities and this campaign is a beautiful reminder of the same. I am absolutely delighted to be part of Shoppers Stop’s Diwali campaign, 'We-Time Wali Diwali" and their endeavour to bring people closer through fashion and heartfelt connections."
Max kicks off ‘Unbelievable’ festive campaign
The film goes live on Hotstar through the ICC World Cup 2023 series
By Neeta Nair | Oct 14, 2023 9:04 AM | 2 min read
Fashion retail brand Max has launched its festive campaign, "Unbelievable".
Pallavi Pandey, Head Marketing, Max Fashion India Spokesperson “At Max, our commitment to celebrate individuality and style knows no boundaries. Our latest film does exactly that… where stunning fashion meets unbelievable prices. This is our core belief, and the two films capture it well with exciting and engaging content. The idea of Max Style Min Price was introduced early this year and we continue to seed the message through fun and visually oriented stories. We believe, fashion is a powerful tool of self-expression, and we are thrilled to bring this message to life, reminding our core TG ‘everyone in the family’ to go all out shopping this festive season, and celebrate with Max.”
The creative explores unthinkable’ concepts to drive magic. The first film ‘angel boss’, opening to a frame where stunning Mia, enters her office with her dapper looking colleague in a beautiful Max Fashion outfit, interrupting a conversation between her other colleagues. One of them asks in utter state of disbelief, if she actually got that from cashbacks? Just as they are seen in a state of disbelief, the idea strikes of how they wish their boss were an angel, and as generous as the cashbacks. With underlying subtle humor, it brings the unthinkable idea to life, as the boss suddenly appears with a halo and his angel wings flapping open to say, “yes””.
Building on the thought, the second film, ‘alien mom’, features Joey, a fashionable teen, sporting the latest trendy jacket. Trisha, his friend asks him if he bought the jacket with just his pocket money. With a playful shrug, Trisha wittily comments that next his friend would say, his mother is an alien. Here the comic twist unfolds as Joey’s mother – the ‘alien mom’ makes her entry saying,” hello beta!”.
The film goes live on Hotstar through the ICC World Cup 2023 series on leading regional TV channels and YouTube.
ITC’s Mangaldeep Brand commemorates #worldsightday
The campaign honours the contribution of 150+ visually impaired ‘Sixth Sense’ fragrance testers
By Neeta Nair | Oct 15, 2023 6:00 PM | 2 min read
Mangaldeep, ITC’s agarbatti brand, has launched a new video on the occasion of World Sight Day, commemorating the contribution of its 150+ visually impaired ITC Mangaldeep ‘Sixth Sense’ fragrance testers in the creation of unique and superior fragrance varieties of its products.
ITC Mangaldeep has set up the flagship ‘Sixth Sense’ panels in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, to provide employment opportunities to visually challenged people by tapping into their keen olfactory abilities to improve it product offerings. Mangaldeep has made them a part of the fragrance evaluation process at the product testing stage, while supporting them with livelihood opportunities as well as empowering them with a sense of dignity and pride for being able to make an impact.
It has recruited 150 plus ‘Sixth Sense’ panellists with assistance from self-help groups and NGOs and are given extensive training after they are onboarded.
The video shows a visually impaired individual walking through the by-lanes leading to his house and describing the surroundings around him by inhaling the aroma generated by households and shops selling food items and flowers. He then introduces himself and says that although he does not have the power of vision, he has superior olfactory abilities which has helped in earning a livelihood being an ITC Mangaldeep ‘Sixth Sense’ panellist and leading a dignified life.
The video leaves a lasting impression and makes us realise how lucky are those human beings who can enjoy the world’s surroundings with their eyes. The video also highlights the resilient nature of visually impaired individuals and how they manage to tackle the numerous curveballs thrown by life with a genial smile.
The members of Mangaldeep ‘Sixth Sense’ panel have been able to capture minute variations in fragrance strengths and are bringing in high value-addition in olfactive matching of fragrances, a crucial process which involves matching a fragrance to a benchmark. This panel has played significant roles in the creation of unique and superior fragrance varieties of Sandal, Rose, Lavender and Marigold.
