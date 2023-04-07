Best ads of the fortnight: Dream11 fields 3 Idiots, Zepto unleashes buzzkill Uncle Ji

Another fortnight has gone by, giving us a bunch of great ads to discuss. We are in the midst of the IPL 2023. With millions of eyes across the nation glued to their TV (and OTT) screens, it's understandable why brands dish out some of their best campaigns for the IPL season. Like the years before, we got to see some impactful and innovative ad campaigns this season. Here's the list of our best picks between March 15 and 31. As always, they have been listed alphabetically.

Dream11

Just a year after IPL debuted in India, we were treated to the cinematic brilliance that is 3 Idiots. The film has stayed in the public consciousness for over a decade thanks to its amazing characters and unforgettable dialogues. Gaming app Dream11 capitalised on the 3 Idiots nostalgia when it cast its lead actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. Reiterating its Sab Khelega proposition, the campaign shows the actors calling a press conference, announcing their decision to play cricket as cricketers are also moonlighting as actors in ads these days. Acting by cricketers Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar drew a lot of praise as did the ad itself.

Fevicol





Whether you are at a sports stadium or a concert, seating is always a problem in India. Fevicol came up with a weird yet "jugaad-led" solution to beat the problem -- chipku chair. In another doozy this fortnight by Ogilvy Mumbai, the ad is a part of Fevicol's OOH campaign where the company hired human OOH with the chipku chair glued to their posteriors. Wherever they go, the chair follows, solving the seating problem for good.

ICICI Lombard

It's easier to believe that you have a pet dragon than to believe that ICICI Lombard's insurance cover offers access to general, specialist, and super-specialist doctors online or at the clinic for everyday health needs that do not require hospitalization. The quirky ad by Ogilvy India shows slice-of-life situations with an element of fiction. The actors don't bat an eyelid when someone complains of the rash caused by alien babies and burns by pet dragons. However, when someone mentions the "unbelievable" offerings of the brand's 'Health AdvantEdge Plus & BeFit cover', eyebrows are raised.

PUMA India

"When did sports become an extracurricular subject?" says a voice at the beginning of the new PUMA India ad. The athletic apparel company conducted a survey with Nielsen Sports, highlighting how Indians are lagging when it comes to sports participation. The ad argues that sports shape one's personality, strengthening not only the body but also the mind. Despite its relevance in our everyday lives, why is it that sports is treated like an extracurricular subject? ‘Let There Be Sport’ campaign featuring Virat Kohli, MC Mary Kom and Sunil Chetri today to question the conventional mindset that sports is a digression from academics.

Snickers

Snickers leaned harder towards its 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' proposition with two quirky films by Network Advertising. With exams around the corner, the brand focuses on the stress faced by the youth in the ads featuring historic characters Alexander and Einstein.

Zepto





Last but not the least, Zepto's campaign has been gaining a lot of praise. It's a counterintuitive move to have a grumpy old man yelling "Nahi milega" as the face of the grocery delivery brand; however, the edgy approach is clearly working for Zepto, going by its popularity on the internet. Zepto's "Uncle ji" aka buzzkill uncle has found his way into memes, reels, gifs and stickers.

