Health supplement brand Be One unveils new TVC featuring Hrithik Roshan

Be One has roped in Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan for its latest TVC campaign. The Ayurvedic health and wellness supplement is specially developed for men to help them stay energized and healthy. It epitomizes the brand values of boosting energy, agility and is reflective of a personality that is smart, dependable, and reassuring.

The superstar is the best fit as he complements the values and essence of the brand which is all about determination and the need to always be ready for all of life’s challenges.

The launch campaign was born out of the consumer belief that real competition in life is with one’s own self. And that’s why it is imperative to keep challenging and pushing oneself to fight against all odds and strive to be a better version of yourself, every day.

This belief is supported by the product truth of being a non-habit-forming, 100% Ayurvedic, and 100% vegetarian capsule that provides energy and boosts immunity to help you constantly put your best foot forward. Be One gives you the much-needed energy to take daily challenges head-on with ease and confidence.

The 360-degree campaign across TV, OOH, digital, and on-ground build on this thought of always striving to #BanoKhudseBehetar and nudges the audience to push themselves with every decision and step they take in life. The intention is to not only act as a motivator but also support the journey towards self-betterment.

The campaign thought also came out from our research with the audience and they resonated and connected with the message at multiple levels. The campaign kicked off with a teaser campaign that seeded the message of #BanoKhudseBehetar through motion poster videos and other support collaterals, akin to a blockbuster movie release.

This created a buzz across fan groups and social media in general with a conversation on what is this new movie that is releasing. So much so that #BanoKhudSeBehetar became the trending hashtag on Twitter on 30th December 2021. The successful teaser is now followed by the release of the brand TV commercial featuring Hrithik Roshan in a highly energetic and creatively unique role. This TV commercial will be central to the 360degree brand campaign covering all consumer touchpoints.

