BBDO, DDB Mudra Group & TBWA\India to host The One Club’s Portfolio Night 2022 in Mumbai

Three Omnicom agencies — BBDO India, DDB Mudra Group and TBWA\India — will be the co-hosts for The One Club for Creativity’s global in-person Portfolio Night 2022 in Mumbai on June 2.

In addition, the same three agencies will co-host an online Pan-India Portfolio Night on June 1 for those outside Mumbai.

The program also includes Portfolio Night All-Stars, where each city host selects one young creative in their market with the best portfolio. These lucky All-Stars will then participate virtually as a team for a week this summer on a creative assignment for a major global brand.

“Portfolio Night is a unique global event that serves as a high-visibility opportunity for agencies and creative directors to give back to the industry by guiding the earliest steps of future copywriters, art directors and technologists,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity. “We are very grateful to BBDO India, DDB Mundra Group and TBWA\India for working together to make this important global event possible in person in Mumbai and virtually for all of India.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)