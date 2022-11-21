Bajaj unveils latest range of geysers with 'Built for Life' campaign

The campaign has been conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India

Baja has unveiled their latest range of durable and aesthetic geysers through a pan-India multimedia campaign.

This campaign comes on the heels of their recent announcement of refreshing the brand positioning to ‘BAJAJ: BUILT FOR LIFE’.

BAJAJ’s new range of geysers come with the ‘DuraAce Tank’ which has a marine-grade glass line coating.

The brand's creative agency McCann Worldgroup India has worked on the TVC and the campaign will be leveraged across TV, print, digital & in-store.

