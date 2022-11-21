Bajaj unveils latest range of geysers with 'Built for Life' campaign

The campaign has been conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 21, 2022 12:30 PM  | 1 min read
Bajaj

Baja has unveiled their latest range of durable and aesthetic geysers through a pan-India multimedia campaign.

This campaign comes on the heels of their recent announcement of refreshing the brand positioning to ‘BAJAJ: BUILT FOR LIFE’.

BAJAJ’s new range of geysers come with the ‘DuraAce Tank’ which has a marine-grade glass line coating.

The brand's creative agency McCann Worldgroup India has worked on the TVC and the campaign will be leveraged across TV, print, digital & in-store.

