Ayushmann & Aparshakti Khurrana bring alive Magicbricks’ MB Prime services

Magicbricks has launched a new digital film unveiling MB Prime services, featuring actor and brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana in the next phase of its brand campaign “Property Sahi, Aur Ab Services Sabhi”.

The digital film highlights various features of MB Prime such as personalized assistance, priority access to exclusive owner properties along with the added ease of assisted virtual site tour, with the promise of bringing convenience to the customers.

Launched earlier this year, the high decibel brand campaign unveiled Magicbricks’ full-stack services for property related needs including home loans and expert advice. This digital film, as a part of the ongoing campaign, marks the second commercial where the Bollywood actor duo share onscreen space.

Elaborating on the campaign, Devarshy R. Ganguly, Head of Marketing, Magicbricks, said, “We began the year with great momentum with the launch of “Property Sahi, Aur Ab Services Sabhi…” and the campaign continues to expand with the MB Prime digital film. It reflects our legacy of reimagining customer experiences by offering new and innovative solutions. MB Prime is a premium service which will continue to drive convenience by offering personalized services to our customers.”

Commenting on the association, Ayushmann shared, “The campaign is proving to be more & more memorable for me.. the first set of advertisements were received well and the campaign is now extending into another promising phase with the new digital film…I am happy to be associated with Magicbricks and another chance to team up with my brother, Aparshakti, makes it an even more special experience.”

Talking about the campaign, Ankur Suman, Partner & Executive Creative Director, RK Swamy, said, “Home buying can be an anxious experience and customers often look to experts for advice and assistance. We wanted to solidify Magicbricks position as a true partner in this journey by highlighting MB Prime’s value propositions in a succinct yet impactful manner. The conversations between two brothers was an apt setting to convey the message of convenience through MB Prime services.”

The four-week multi-media marketing campaign is slated to run pan-India, on digital platforms, print media and leading OTTs to drive awareness and adoption for the new service.

