Associations for retailers come up with digital film for Retail Employees Day

Trust for Retailers & Retail Associates of India (TRRAIN) and Retailers Association of India (RAI) have unveiled a campaign #KhulkeBoloThankYou in line with the upcoming Retail Employees Day celebrated on 12th December each year.

With an aim to thank the retail associates for their relentless service all through the year despite the global pandemic, the thought-provoking campaign aims to spread awareness about their role and contribution in our lives. Driven with the goal of gathering ‘1 Million Thank Yous’, the movement by TRRAIN & RAI is a step to empower the frontline warriors from the retail fraternity across the globe and in India who have assisted us with our everyday needs donning the warmest smiles and a humble namaste.

The 360-degree campaign launched with a digital film showcases people from all walks of life exchanging dialogue with their amiable retail associate/employee. Through a series of montages, we see various relatable instances of our interactions with our friendly kiranawala, delivery man, retail associates and so on assisting us with our requirements and always being a reliable source. Be it an urgent delivery request or an item tailored to your tastes, the film beautifully encapsulates their consistent services to us, even in such trying times.

Conceptualized by Contract Advertising, the film encourages you to add two words to your shopping list this Retail Employees Day – ‘Thank You’ signified by the ‘hand-on-heart’ logo.

As part of this year’s campaign, TRRAIN has rolled-out a robust marketing plan which includes a mix of on-ground, social media, broadcast and PR-led activations. The same includes digital ad films, retail packaging, multi-media posts on social, shop and in-mall activations among others.

Speaking about the movement, Mr. B.S. Nagesh, Founder, TRRAIN said, “Since inception, our sole endeavor at TRRAIN has been to empower and uplift the retail employees by bringing a lasting impact in their lives. With Retail Employees Day, the idea is to give back to this community of our everyday heroes by recognizing their untiring efforts with the clarion call of #KhulkeBoloThankYou. Celebrating those who work tirelessly through the year, this year’s campaign aims to set newer benchmarks with the goal of gathering one million Thank Yous. With the movement now in its tenth year, we strongly urge all brands and the people across the country to extend a warm gesture of gratitude to their retailers thus taking the initiative to the next level.”

Sharing his views, Bijou Kurien, Chairman, Retailers Association of India said, “Being an industry-first initiative, it gives us immense pride to have spearheaded a movement that now has global recognition. Over the years, the movement has garnered tremendous support from leading brands, industry leaders, celebrities as well as people from all corners of the country and globe, who have each echoed our shared vision. It is these little gestures that go a long way in making a difference in the lives of a 43 million strong retail employee community in India.”

Sharing his thoughts, Damodar Mall, CEO, Grocery Retail, Reliance Retail, said, “RED 2020 is unique because the world of retail, indeed the world of everything changed in this year. It is special to me because every Retailer, Retail associate and Delivery partner stepped up beyond regular call of duty to support the citizen families right through the crisis of pandemic. I learnt my lessons of customer centricity from the neighborhood stores and a sense of societal duty from the employees who put customer families ahead of their own.

A retailer myself, my heart swells with pride that I am part of these champion teams. With a resolve to continue our work to serve the community, this year, with an extra power of good in my voice, I say #KhulkeBoloThankYou. Join me in saluting everyone associated with the retail profession today.”

Sharing his views, Rohit Srivastava, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Contract India said, “Retail employees hear thousands of requests, demands & pleas from customers every year; and it's amazing how they yet manage to cater to each and every one of these – with amazing consistency and a ready smile. It is this simple thought that anchors our creative campaign for RED 2020. This year, of course, they have been outstanding frontline warriors too, responding to customer needs & calls and delivering to millions of doorsteps – in the face of personal risk & an infrastructure, quite under-prepared for a pandemic of this scale. This makes this year’s celebration of Retail Employees’ day, even more, meaningful and special.”