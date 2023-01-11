ASCI report decodes challenges and opportunities for EdTech advertising
Proposes RAISE model that will help marketers and creative experts review concepts at the inception stage of the ad itself
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has released a comprehensive report on advertising in the education technology sector (EdTech) and the impact it has on parents and students. The report aims to decode the challenges and opportunities for EdTech sector advertising. The report also identifies ways in which the sector can shape a more responsible narrative, and move away from opportunistic advertising which many consider problematic.
EdTech as a sector holds immense promise in being able to address the infrastructural and learning challenges in India, hence it is critical that the advertising of the sector does not undermine its potential. The study, done with the active participation of both industry and non-industry stakeholders identifies opportunities and challenges and proposes a framework that could guide advertisers to more balanced advertising.
The EdNext study was undertaken by ASCI with Sprint Studio.ai as the research partner and UNICEF as the knowledge partner. A total of 100 EdTech advertisements across print, TV, digital video and static mediums were analysed by a wide set of stakeholders including parents, students, policymakers, educationists, child development experts, as well as representatives of the industry from the marketing and creative fields. The study was conducted across the cities of Delhi, Bangalore, Indore, Kanpur, Patna, Kolhapur, Warangal and Bardhaman.
The analysis revealed that:
- Ads have a huge impact on parents’ choice of EdTech platform, with 49% of parents choosing platforms based on advertising
- Like traditional education ads, Ed-Tech ads too, have a huge focus on marks and ranks. Math and science dominated the subjects depicted
- While 81% of parents trust EdTech ads, 73% felt that ads showed high pressure of studies
- None of the endorsers/ role models were from the academic field
- Stereotypes of gender, physical appearances, and mother’s roles crept in to these ads
The findings also noted some positives. Some of the key positives identified were:
- Ads featuring parents represented them as supporting partners to students, and thereby provided positive role models for progressive parenting (21 out of 23 ads)
- Parents and experts also felt that ads that focused on conceptual learning were progressive and enjoyable.
The EdNext study proposed a framework to elevate the communication around EdTech mindfully. Titled ‘RAISE’, the framework provides stakeholders a set of lenses to evaluate the creatives and develop messages that could be considered more progressive. Following the checklist guide provided in the framework will help marketers and creative experts review concepts at the inception stage of the ad itself.
The framework is based on five principles which include:
- R – Relationship of the student with learning
- A – Authenticity of situations, promises and claims
- I – Inclusive representation of characters to depict diversity in gender, age, physical attributes, personality types, learning styles and pace along with regional inclusion
- S – Spectrum of pedagogy where there is information on learning methods and how they contribute to holistic learning outcomes
- E – Excellence markers to focus on overall development as a measure of success over ranks and marks
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said: “EdTech has emerged as a very important sector in recent times, especially in the pandemic era where parents engaged with these companies to supplement their children’s education. Ed-Tech has the ability to solve some fundamental infrastructure and content challenges and revolutionize Indian education. However, given the particular asymmetry between vulnerable parents and students on the one hand, and large organizations on the other, it is critical to ensure that advertising is responsible and does not exploit these vulnerabilities. EdTech advertising has a massive opportunity to build a positive and future-facing narrative, which makes for compelling brand stories that also build confident and multifaceted learners.”
Mayank Kumar, Chair at Indian Ed-tech Consortium, and Co-founder UpGrad said: “The EdNext report shines light on the sheer scale of the EdTech sector and highlights the need for raising the bar on advertising in the industry along with providing a roadmap on how that can be achieved. The report also shows huge acceptance of the benefits of EdTech products by students, parents and teachers. The in-depth research we undertook along with ASCI will help the industry get a clear picture of how the sector can benefit through responsible advertising, which it is already constantly working towards.”
Divya Gokulnath, Co-chair at Indian Ed-tech Consortium and Co-Founder BYJU’S said: "The EdNext report highlights that almost all parents are appreciative of the ads which show children enjoying the process of learning, which is something we live by, work for, and showcase in our ads. We prioritize building strong and sustainable relationships based on first principles. While it's natural for advertisers to highlight the best outcomes achieved by their users, the EdTech industry strives to present a balanced picture at all times. As a nascent industry that is constantly evolving, we must adapt in our effort so that we can make learning effective for everyone. This initiative by ASCI will help us design even more responsible and effective ad campaigns as we continue to grow and improve."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kalyan Jewellers launches Pongal digital campaign
The ad film captures the festive spirit and the ancient cultural practices of Tamil Nadu
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 4:40 PM | 2 min read
Kalyan Jewellers has unveiled an ad campaign for Pongal featuring actor Regina Cassandra. The digital ad film embodies the festive spirit of the Tamil New Year and reflects upon the age-old traditions practised by families to mark the harvest festival.
Set against a rural backdrop, this 40-second Pongal ad film beautifully captures the ethos of the Tamil region; their inclusivity, generosity of spirit and warmth extended towards guests and strangers alike.
The three-day Pongal festival is when most families unite and friends come calling. Actor Regina Cassandra effortlessly personifies today’s Tamil woman, embracing tradition and sharing her knowledge of it, to visiting friends. In a true representation of the Atithi Devo Bhava concept, the family welcomes their guest, a foreigner, and introduces her to their culture. Dressed in a saree, adorning the timeless maanga maalai and kemp stone temple jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers, she is not only welcomed, but also encouraged to actively participate in the celebrations.
Talking about the campaign ad, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As we announce the launch of our Pongal ad campaign, we are thrilled to celebrate this joyous festival with our patrons. Pongal is a time for family and friends to come together, rejoicing the New Year, and our campaign film captures the fun and festive spirit of the occasion. It is a testament to the cultural nuances and regional ethos of Tamil Nadu, and we extend our New Year wishes to our patrons on this auspicious occasion.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Yahoo to offer carbon neutral inventory to advertisers via Scope3
Advertisers now have the chance to buy Scope3 green media products through the Yahoo SSP
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 3:00 PM | 2 min read
Yahoo has announced an integration with Scope3 to offer carbon-neutral private marketplace (PMP) media in the Yahoo SSP. Advertisers buying through the Yahoo SSP can now easily find and buy Green Media Products powered by Scope3 to ensure their digital ad campaigns align with their broader sustainability goals.
The digital media and advertising industry has a massive carbon footprint due to the complexity of digital ad supply chains and the sheer volume of ad transactions, and Scope3 was formed to help solve this sustainability problem.
By measuring the carbon emissions of the entire digital advertising supply chain, Scope3 helps companies like Yahoo make it easy for anyone buying through their platform to factor carbon into every business decision.
“It is important that the industry moves and considers sustainability in buying decisions. As the whole industry is on a journey to move to being more sustainable, we are excited to bring access to green media, powered by Scope3’s data, through our Yahoo SSP,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Yahoo. “This adds another layer of choice and flexibility to our customers. Scope3 provides measurement of each publisher’s carbon emissions within the PMPs we now offer, creating a clear path for advertisers to invest in these ad impressions while also rewarding publishers that are transitioning to greener, lower carbon footprints with greater demand for their supply.”
“There are few platforms that can provide the global reach and scale of Yahoo. That, combined with Yahoo’s enthusiasm for driving increased adoption of sustainable advertising practices, makes this integration an incredible milestone for changing the industry,” said Brenda Tuohig, head of global and strategic partnerships at Scope3. “By offering access to Scope3’s Green Media Products directly in platform, Yahoo is giving brands around the world a simple and standardized way to shift their buying behavior in favor of more sustainable media while helping ensure responsible publishers continue to thrive.”
The new PMPs with Scope3 data, also known as Green Media Products, are now available globally through any demand-side platform connected to the Yahoo SSP, including Yahoo’s own industry-leading DSP.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Blue Tribe launches new ad campaign starring Anushka and Virat
The creative agency behind the campaign is Vitamin D
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 2:44 PM | 2 min read
Blue Tribe, the homegrown plant-based meat brand, has launched its new ad campaign, ‘You can’t tell the difference, but the planet can’ starring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who have been the brand’s investors and ambassadors.
“True to its slogan, the video campaign aims to make people aware that switching to a plant-based meat diet may be a rich culinary experience while protecting the planet should be everybody’s top priority. Power Couple, Virat and Anushka have always advocated for healthy and sustainable eating habits and have been working on the mission with Blue Tribe,” the company said.
The creative agency behind the campaign is Vitamin D.
The video showcases the impact of sustainable eating choices poignantly - it starts with barren land and ends with a lush green rainforest. That is the effect of switching to plant-based meat. One simple choice can contribute to the difference between the desolation of environmental destruction and the wholesomeness of preservation.
Speaking about her motivation behind being a part of the campaign, Anushka Sharma said, “I connect with the vision of Blue Tribe. They are doing so much for the planet, without taking a moral stance. They instead provide options to meat eaters without forcing them to compromise on taste. I hope we can inspire more and more people through this video campaign and motivate them to join us in our mission to save our planet.”
“I truly believe sustainable eating is one of the easiest and most impactful ways to underline our efforts towards saving mother earth. Eating is something that we can have complete control over. On top of this, switching to green food is good for the planet and comes with numerous health benefits, helping you lead a healthier life. I was also a hardcore non-vegetarian a few years ago. But now that we can consume green alternatives without compromising on taste, what could be better than this? This is the reason I love and resonate so much with Blue Tribe’s philosophy and its mission to protect the planet by going green with our diet. And the ad perfectly conveys this message.” Virat Kohli added
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ashok Leyland unveils new tagline with TVC
The brand’s new tagline is ‘Koi Manzil Door Nahin’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 2:40 PM | 2 min read
Ashok Leyland has introduced its new brand tagline “Koi Manzil Door Nahin”.
The new positioning celebrates the journey that Ashok Leyland has had so far while preparing for the one that lies ahead. ‘Koi Manzil Door Nahin’ is the embodiment of these journeys and its philosophy. With each accomplished milestone serving as a reminder to Ashok Leyland and to the millions who use the vehicles daily that with the right partner by your side, no dream is too far.
Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland, unveiling the new tagline, said, “I am delighted to launch the new brand positioning for Ashok Leyland “Koi Manzil Door Nahin”. This is an embodiment of what we truly believe – which is, our customers come first and everything that we do is to enable our customers transform their lives and move closer to their dreams and goals through our innovative products and services. In this current environment where everything seems so volatile, we want to reassure our partners and customers, that with us, no dream or destination is too far. We are by their side, like we always have been.”
The new brand identity depicts customer-centricity of the brand while showcasing its technological innovations in the field. Sharing his views, Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, India, Ogilvy Group, said, “It is a privilege for me and my team to partner Ashok Leyland, a brand that has partnered India almost all through its nationhood. It is a brand which is not only technologically state-of-the-art, but at a human level, is totally state-of-the-heart. In Ashok Leyland’s endeavour to constantly reach greater heights, we have arrived at the spirit of ‘Koi Manzil Door Nahin’ - the new tagline and the spirit the brand.”
The new ad campaign is now live. As Ashok Leyland enters its 75th year, the whole year will see a string of activities, celebrating its journey of innovation and nation-building.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
CarDekho Group celebrates the spirit of growing India
The campaign narrates inspiring stories of Indians and their journey to fulfil dreams
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 1:25 PM | 2 min read
CarDekho Group has introduced a TVC campaign #BadhteIndiaKaBharosa celebrating the spirit of Indians to fulfil their dreams. The campaign captures the true essence of the people of India in shaping a ‘Badhta India’.
The film weaves four different stories of progress into one engaging montage. Each story is representing one of the four brands under the umbrella of the CarDekho Group – CarDekho, BikeDekho, Rupyy, and InsuranceDekho.
Talking about the new campaign, Charu Kishnani, Executive Vice President Marketing-CarDekho said, “India is on a journey of transformation and progress. CarDekho Group is proud to support the growth of the nation and its people, creating opportunities that give them a chance to fulfil unrealised dreams. With this idea, CarDekho has introduced a brand campaign celebrating ‘Badhta India’. The campaign mirrors the core values of CarDekho Group, to solve customer problems and build a progressive India.”
A 10-week-long campaign #BadhteIndiaKaBharosa is live on TV and digital platforms.
Kishnani further said, “CarDekho has been built on the trust entrusted by millions of users whose dreams we aim to fulfil through our product offerings. Instilling the essence of the brand in all group employees is our Founder & CEO Amit Jain, who is now also a Shark. Our idea to launch this campaign at this moment is backed with the understanding that CarDekho and Shark Tank is a brilliant synergy, helping ideas become reality and taking India ahead.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Britannia gives wings to the dreams of women
The campaign for ‘My Startup Contest’ was conceptualised by Talented
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 12:39 PM | 2 min read
Britannia Marie Gold has announced the launch of the 4th season of "My Startup Contest" for women, in a bid to promote entrepreneurship for women.
The contest is aimed at providing a platform for women to showcase their business ideas and get a chance to win Rs 10 lakh to start their dream ventures.
The campaign for the contest has been conceptualised by Talented.
Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia said, “At Britannia, we believe in the power of women and their potential to create and innovate. The My Startup Contest for women is a testament to our commitment to promoting women entrepreneurship through affirmative action. Marie Gold is an active partner in the lives of women across India, who’re brimming with ideas, and we’re proud to be enablers. We’re looking forward to creating an equitable ecosystem where budding entrepreneurs get all the tools they need - funding, mentorship and a network to transform themselves and India’s economy.”
Aarushi Periwal and and Binaifer Dulani, Creatives & Founding Members at Talented said, “Women often put the needs of others before their own, and their dreams and passions can start to fade. But by looking back at their younger selves, they can reignite that passion and pursue their goals with renewed vigour, knowing that their success is not only for themselves, but for the generations of women who will come after them. According to a World Bank study, only 7 out of every 100 entrepreneurs are women. That’s a glaring gap to be filled, and this film is not just to motivate, but also to solve for some of the roadblocks faced by women. Along with our director, Robbie, strategy consultant Sumera, Little Giant Films, and Britannia, we’ve tried to show these women the possibility of making it happen."
Robbie Grewal, Director, Little Giant Films said, "Lots of times life takes over, and dreams remain... Well, just dreams. I feel the core idea of this campaign, which is to give women a second chance later in their lives to realise their dreams and aspirations, has tremendous potential. What we have tried to achieve through the filming of this spot is to create the right mood and texture, in the process adding the required emotional resonance needed for the audience to connect with and relate to the core idea of the campaign.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prega News says #GuessNahiConfirmKaro
The campaign has been conceptualised by Grapes
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 12:18 PM | 2 min read
Prega News has come up with a new campaign #GuessNahiConfirmKaro. It focuses on the impulse of people to search for information online, even for decisive matters like pregnancy. Therefore, through the campaign, Prega News urges people to take a test rather than assuming to be pregnant based on the symptoms and online results.
The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Grapes. It highlights people's instinctive behaviour to search for pregnancy-related queries online, and the potential to get carried away by the vast information available on the internet. Hence, the campaign #GuessNahiConfirmKaro spreads awareness that instead of depending on varied information floating online, going for Prega News rapid test can help in confirming pregnancy with 5X surety.
Elaborating on the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “The growing dependency on internet raises a lot of concern as people believe in anything they come across online. People search for queries asking whether craving pickles is a sign of pregnancy. Not just this, they even go on to find whether mood swings, missing periods, fatigue, etc. are indications of pregnancy. Realizing the commotion it can create, we came up with the campaign, sensitizing the masses to not blindly rely on the online information and go for a pregnancy test to be sure.”
Speaking on the campaign, Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder, and CEO of Grapes said, “Pregnancy is a stage of life that needs a lot of care and attention. Instead of assuring it with the test, people search for the symptoms online which cannot be trusted completely. A lot of time may get wasted in figuring out whether one is pregnant or not, which instead could be invested in planning the course ahead. Therefore, we came up with the campaign to establish the importance of timely pregnancy test that can put a rest to all the confusion around one being pregnant.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube