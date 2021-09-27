ASCI dismisses Amul Macho's allegations against Lux Cozi over 'copied ad'

In its ruling, ASCI noted that there can't be any loss of reputation, goodwill or brand equity from Amul's ad that was essentially banned for 14 years ago

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has dismissed Amul Macho’s complaint against competitor Lux Cozi, in which the former had accused the innerwear brand of copying one of its “iconic” ads from 2007. Earlier this month, JG Hosiery, which owns Amul Macho, had written to the regulator alleging that its latest ad featuring Varun Dhawan is a ‘complete copy’ of the former's 'Toing' advertisement released in 2007.

Talking about the debacle, ASCI Secretary-General Manisha Kapoor said, “The Consumer Complaints Council assessing the Lux Cozi advertisement in question did not find that it was similar to AMul Macho as in if so as to suggest plagiarism.”

Lux industries Executive Director Saket Todi told the media, “Our Lux Cozi advertisement is unique on individual points as well as in totality, and any semblance is fleeting and only in respect of elements commonly used in the trade, such as shape and colour of the garment. Through this verdict passed by ASCI, it is now an established fact that the advertisement bears no similarity whatsoever.”

He added that Amul Macho’s ad was last aired in 2007 and thereafter banned. “No reputation, goodwill or brand equity can be vested in publicity/marketing material that has been banned to the public since the last 14 years.”

Executive Director Udit Todi further added, “We welcome the verdict passed by ASCI. As an industry leader, we are always loyal and truthful towards our businesses and customers alike, and it would be highly appreciable if these kinds of misleading complaints are not floated to spoil any brand’s reputation.”

However, while the brands fought over the authenticity of the ads, the industry disapproved the content of both the pieces on the lines of it being sleazy, inappropriate and not in line with the modern social mindset which is more sensitive about the portrayal of women in advertisements

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)