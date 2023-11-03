Cookieless times: Ad tech firms to feel the pinch?
While the ad tech sector is likely to take a hit due to the risk of higher data cost, eCommerce firms seem to be better placed as they are not dependent on cookies, experts shared
The impending phasing out of third-party cookies, which have long been the lifeblood of targeted advertising, is not merely a small tweak to the digital advertising ecosystem but a fundamental transformation that threatens to disrupt the very foundation upon which the digital advertising world has been built.
Chrome plans to disable third-party cookies for 1 per cent of users from Q1 2024 to facilitate testing, and then ramp up to 100 per cent of users from the third quarter, Rowan Merewood, Developer Relations for Privacy Sandbox, wrote in a recent blog. The ramp-up is subject to addressing any remaining competition concerns of the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), third-party cookies have historically played a pivotal role in tracking user behaviour across the web. In 2019, they were utilised in 96% of all websites globally. However, the game is about to change.
In a post-GDPR, post-DPDP Bill era and in a post-privacy-conscious world, major tech giants such as Google, Apple and Mozilla have taken unprecedented steps towards curtailing the use of third-party cookies, leaving ad tech companies scrambling to adapt. Google, alone, commands a majority of the share of the browser market, and aftershocks were felt throughout the industry when they announced phasing out of third-party cookies.
These sweeping changes have left ad tech companies grappling with both the short-term and long-term consequences.
A recent report by Elara Capital states that unless publishers and programme-related ad companies build a strong, first-party data system to combat privacy risk and do not piggyback on cookie-based data, the repercussions of third-party cookie phase-out can result in negative outcomes for them.
It can have a negative impact on the conversions, which, in turn, may lead to a negative impact on revenue growth for the digital ad ecosystem. eCommerce firms, such as Flipkart, Amazon India, Myntra, Nykaa and Zomato, would continue to reap the benefits of better ad spend, leading to higher profitability, whereas profitability of adtech companies, such as Affle India may take a hit, due to risk of higher data cost, the report further mentioned. (Affle India refused to comment for this story.)
What’s working for eCommerce players?
How is the scenario different for eCommerce firms, considering they have also been relying on third-party cookies for the longest time?
Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President - Research Analyst (Media, Consumer Discretionary & Internet), Elara Capital explains that the surge in search traffic for products & services, is placing the eCommerce firms at an advantageous position. “Search is not happening as much on Google as a platform now, as it is on eCommerce platforms. This means potentially advertisers can get better ROI and better targeted advertising,” he said.
Secondly, Taurani continues, is that the eCommerce firms can rely on their customer database instead of relying on third-party. “In the case of other apps or websites, if you see, a lot of conversions happen via third-party. eCommerce firms have the authority to use own consumer database.”
No more cheap and abundant data
As third-party cookies fade into obscurity, ad tech companies will most likely face a formidable dilemma: how to source data effectively without breaking the bank. The days of cheap and abundant data may be numbered, and they must be prepared for a new era of data acquisition costs.
Experts agree that in a cookie-less world, data acquisition costs are sure to rise. Since the news of the cookie phase-out broke, time and again the topic of how important it is to build on first party data, has been brought up. “Most of the ad tech companies need to acquire data, need to do partnerships for data or need to build data in-house,” Taurani pointed out. He shared that currently ad tech firms are piggybacking on cookies as a data source.
Data costs are expected to move up close to 40-50% for the ad tech companies, since they have to spend a lot more on enriching database or tying up with retail giants for any kind of data.
It seems ad tech companies have realised the same.
Neha Kulwal, Managing Director, APAC & India, Mitgo, shared that their company is indeed putting great emphasis on collecting and utilising first-party data. However, she also mentioned that the cost of collecting, managing and maintaining this first-party data will increase.
“Cross-device targeting and attribution can be challenging. We need to rely on first-party cookies and as a company, we are already working on it. While moving away from cookies may reduce data privacy and compliance costs, it can also increase data acquisition costs. Advertisers may need to invest in new data sources, technologies, and partnerships to maintain effective targeting capabilities,” Kulwal added.
Kushal Sanghvi, Head - India and SEA, CitrusAd comes with a similar opinion and says that the data and new customer acquisition cost are going to go up. “Especially for new age or D2C brands, the cost of acquiring new customers will definitely be more expensive. The reason being that there is enough identification of that data working,” he says.
Explaining further, Sanghvi mentioned that the increase in cost would also mainly be driven by the amount of filters added while targeting. “Depending on all the different levels of sophistication of data points available from what the ad tech company can offer, the charge will be incremental,” he said.
While the increase in data costs can be a blow for the ad tech firms, it would be a bigger blow if the brands lose their trust once the cookies phase out and pull their money back. A very natural reaction, considering several brands are building in-house first-party data stacks.
Well, the good news is that there has been rather an uptick in brands spending money in this space, shared Sanghvi. “Brands are happy to spend up to 20 per cent higher as well because they will be able to get better quality data,” he said.
Ayushmann Khurrana turns globetrotter for Agoda's first Indian TVC
The National Award-winning actor is also Agoda’s newest brand ambassador in India
By Sohini Ganguly | Nov 1, 2023 4:48 PM | 2 min read
Digital travel platform Agoda launched its first-ever television advertisement in India today. The video is part of Agoda’s ‘See The World For Less’ campaign and stars multi-talented Bollywood sensation Ayushmann Khurrana. The National Award-winning actor is also Agoda’s newest brand ambassador in India.
Khurrana is seen exchanging fridge magnets with his next-door neighbour from the many destinations he visited thanks to Agoda’s affordable prices. Agoda’s first-ever TV ad in India will not only run country-wide on television but also on various digital channels.
Ayushmann Khurrana, who has consistently delivered cinematic brilliance and is currently celebrating the success of his latest hit Dream Girl 2, is excited to be part of this groundbreaking campaign. He stated, "Agoda's 'See The World For Less' campaign represents an excellent opportunity for every travel enthusiast to explore the world's beauty without compromising their budget. It is my pleasure to be a part of this campaign and help Indian travellers embark on memorable and affordable journeys, and perhaps even start a fridge magnet collection themselves."
Krishna Rathi, Country Director of India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Agoda, expressed his enthusiasm about this landmark moment: “The launch of Agoda’s first-ever TV ad in India signifies our commitment to delivering exceptional and affordable travel experiences to Indian travellers. Ayushmann delivers a stellar performance.” Earlier Rathi noted that the Bollywood star’s genuine persona, versatility, and zeal to always deliver the best are perfectly aligned with what the Agoda brand aspires to be for Indian travellers.
Agoda has been active in India since 2008 and connects both Indian travellers and international tourists with over 3.9 million holiday properties globally.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 50: Iconic ads of the actor
She has starred in some of the most memorable ads from brands like L’Oreal, Titan and Pepsi
By Sohini Ganguly | Nov 1, 2023 4:28 PM | 2 min read
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hits a golden jubilee this year, as she celebrates her 50th birthday today on November 1. Rai rose to fame in 1994 when she entered and won the Miss World pageant while representing India. The win was followed by a massive national and global stardom for the Devdas actress.
A GQ India report states that Rai’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 776 crore and reportedly she charges around Rs 10-12 crore for each movie, depending on the length of her character. On the other hand, she charges around Rs 6-7 crore for an assignment of one day for brand endorsements.
Rai’s association with L’Oreal has been one of the longest-standing brand associations, which has even made her a part of the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week several times in the past.
However, in the same year that she won the Miss World Paegant (1994), Rai was seen in a Lakme ad.
In the 90s, Rai was also seen in Titan’s Diwali ad. She was a fresh face for the industry then, and starred as the young wife in the ad.
By now, she had already raised viewers’ eyebrows, as she had featured in a Pepsi ad with Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhary. This was the time when Pepsi used ‘Yehi hai right choice baby’ as its tagline.
This year, an old ad by CocaCola, featuring Rai and Hrithik Roshan also went viral after a user shared the same on Reddit.
In the year 2009, Rai featured alongside her husband Abhishek Bachchan in an ad by soap brand Lux.
This Colgate ad from 1995 was shot after her Miss World win and featured some of her childhood pictures in the background.
The Eye Bank Association of India leveraged Aishwarya's popularity and iconic eyes to raise awareness about eye donation, a concept which was relatively unknown in India in the 90s.
Karwa Chauth is a rite strong from its roots, says Priya Malik in Dabur Amla film
The campaign aims to spark thoughtful conversations that move beyond the question of whether Karwa Chauth is outdated
By Sohini Ganguly | Nov 1, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Dabur Amla has launched a new campaign, "Jadon se Mazboot Riwaaj" for Karwa Chauth This time, the brand has collaborated with Priya Malik to reinvigorate Karwa Chauth in a way that's unique and fun.
Karwa Chauth is a festival that wears multiple hats, seen differently by each generation. Some consider it a tradition still brimming with commitment and sacrifice, while others perceive it as a heartfelt celebration of love and dedication between partners. With this campaign, Dabur Amla aims to present a fresh perspective, underscoring that Karwa Chauth is a voluntary expression of love and affection, far from being an obligatory ritual.
At the heart of the campaign is a resounding message: to ignite thoughtful conversations that move beyond the question of whether Karwa Chauth is outdated. It's about embracing the strength of relationships and the beauty of equal partnerships.
The film eloquently showcases Priya Malik's transformative journey with Karwa Chauth, influenced initially by her parents' experiences. Following her marriage, Priya found herself cherishing the smaller gestures associated with the festival. It became an opportunity to strengthen the bond, express devotion, and share love. Karwa Chauth, once perceived as an obligation, has now evolved into a jubilant celebration of love and equality within marriages.
Ankur Kumar, Head of Marketing at Dabur Hair Care said, "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Priya Malik to share a fresh perspective on how people perceive Karwa Chauth. This campaign signifies a departure from the traditional narrative, and it's all about celebrating the essence of love and strong partnerships in a unique and modern way. We believe through this narrative we will encourage and inspire people to embrace this festival in a new way, building a deeper understanding of this symbolic festival and will strengthen their relationship.”
Rohan Hukeri, Executive Vice President, Mumbai, Delhi - Brand Solutions, Schbang added, "We are delighted to be a part of this innovative project that reimagines Karwa Chauth in a contemporary light. The campaign is designed to break free from the conventional narratives and celebrate the festival as a symbol of love and equality. We believe that it will inspire and engage audiences in a whole new way, fostering a deeper understanding of the festival's true essence in the modern world."
Kalyan Jewellers launches star-studded Diwali ad campaign
The film has Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Katrina Kaif among other stars
By Sohini Ganguly | Oct 31, 2023 6:41 PM | 2 min read
Kalyan Jewellers has kickstarted its Diwali festivities with the launch of its star-studded campaign ad featuring the brand's ambassadors. Global brand ambassador Katrina Kaif and national brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan headline this iconic campaign ad, alongside legendary stars Jaya Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Prabhu Ganesan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Rashmika Mandanna and Shiva Rajkumar.
Taking forward its #TraditionOfTogetherness campaign, the ad film emphasizes upon the significance of celebrating bonds, while also paying a heart-warming tribute to India’s diverse culture and traditions that bring families together during this auspicious time of the year.
While, Katrina Kaif, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Shiva Rajkumar share screen space for the first time skilfully portraying the bond shared by siblings in the campaign ad. The 1-minute ad film also brings forth the timeless romance of the power couple, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, exuding a seamless chemistry, complemented by Kalyani Priyadarshan in the role of their granddaughter. Simultaneously, it features Rashmika Mandanna with Prabhu Ganesan in an iconic portrayal, brilliantly depicting the father-daughter relationship in a heart-warming manner.
Speaking about the campaign, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are delighted to present this meaningful campaign, celebrating the importance of familial bonds and the rich cultural traditions that unite us during Diwali. This festival holds great cultural significance and represents a time of immense joy for all. Through this initiative, our aim is to convey the essence that Diwali is a time to cherish the bonds that define our identity. It is an honour for us at Kalyan Jewellers to launch a campaign that encapsulates the true spirit of these celebrations, beautifully portrayed by our iconic brand ambassadors and legendary superstars.”
Having stabilised, we are now entering the growth phase: Harsha Razdan
Razdan, CEO, South Asia, Dentsu, spoke to e4m on a range of issues, including how the company has been looking at data, tech and commerce as the way forward
By Sohini Ganguly | Oct 31, 2023 8:45 AM | 6 min read
Amidst a string of senior-level exits over two years, Dentsu appointed Harsha Razdan as CEO - South Asia this May. Taking over at a time of crisis, he faced the challenge of getting the company back on track.
In an interview with e4m, Razdan shared that the company has achieved its first priority of stabilisation in six months and is now ready to embark on the next path of growth. He also spoke about the company's new and future strategies.
Excerpts:
You joined Dentsu in May 2023 when the agency was going through a rough time. What were the initial challenges?
The first challenge was achieving stability. Since the agency was going through a challenging time, we had several leaders from APAC who were managing the India business but they needed a local person. I wanted to assure people that I was here and that they would be heard, and that took up the majority of my time for the first four months.
I was surprised by the kind of talent we have. I was always intrigued by the ‘One Dentsu’ vision. Dentsu is known for creativity, tremendous talent, many acquisitions, and a lot of action in India.
It's been six months since you joined Dentsu. What has changed?
The first aim was stability. The second is providing direction to our internal employees, and especially to our clientele. We are clearly developing the future for our clients. We are a marketing, technology, and consulting firm. At the core of this is our creative set-up. We, therefore, aim to democratise creativity and innovation via everything we do in marketing and technology. The first task was to ensure that, for FY24, we strengthen the core, focusing on the creative side, leveraging our capabilities in media and creativity. Powering the core today, which we are proud of, is as important as building the new.
What was your priority when you joined Dentsu in May and how has it changed now?
Keeping employees stable and reassuring clients that we will be around for the long run with a renewed avatar were the top priorities. We, starting in 2014, used an acquisition strategy to develop talent, and in 2019-2020 we underwent consolidation, splitting up our 23 companies into three business groups. It is a natural approach. We are here to develop a new core in marketing and tech. That is the story that lies ahead for us and our clients. We will make significant progress in the data and commerce domains as these sectors have a significant impact on marketing. Now we are transitioning into the phase of growth.
What made you interested in a job that was so challenging at the time of taking over?
I have always been a people person. The more I empower people, the more they can do better. Dentsu is a totally people-oriented company. Dentsu believes in having long-term careers. I have the philosophy that if I do the right thing for my 3,500 people in India, they will have better careers and that gives me the most happiness.
How has the business been this year? The agency lost two big clients this year. How are you making up for the loss and filling the gaps?
The first half was difficult for Dentsu because we lost a few clients but that was only media. We have also retained some clients. In the case of Maruti Suzuki, we have lost only the media account, the creative mandate is still with us. We have won clients like Berger Paints, Carlsberg, Xpresso by Dailyhunt, Torque Pharmaceuticals, Aditya Birla Capital and more are coming in.
We are not facing the challenge of retaining clients. The challenge we are dealing with is something every other agency is facing - big clients reducing spend and tightening purses for the second half of the year.
Why do you think retaining talent is becoming a challenge in the agency ecosystem?
One reason could be that everyone is typecast into a particular role because of which the ability to grow gets limited. We have to find ways of cross-skilling people.
At Dentsu, we will cross-skill rapidly. We have 3,500 people in India and 8,000 in the Dentsu global service setup. So, if someone wants to work for a different business within the company they are allowed to do that. Secondly, we have the Next Generation Council, consisting of around 30 leaders in the 30-33 age group within the company. They hav been divided into 10 teams and they work with our leadership team on culture, sustainability and startup-related projects. We have also built Dentsu Lab, an amalgamation of creative thinking, design thinking and new-age media.
The industry is going through a difficult phase with ad spending being cut. How do you think will the industry tackle this?
We need to balance our revenue and profits because we are eventually running a business. It's not easy and I am sure the market will open up sometime next year and it will be better. Globally, we aim to achieve a 50 per cent presence in the customer experience domain by 2030, but I believe we can accomplish this in the next two to three years, especially with the addition of new talent and acquisitions.
How do you see AI playing an important role in the industry? How will it help clients?
AI changing a lot of things. I keep telling people to not fear it but adopt it. If you don't opt for it, the client is anyway going to go ahead and use it. So, adopt and learn how to use it in the best way. Globally, we're taking a very aggressive stance on it, and are open to partnering with AI tools. We will be leveraging AI for clients as well as internal efficiency.
What is going to be the focus area for the next year?
We have three focus areas. The first one is 'client'. We will pivot around the client. For the top clients, we will have a single point of contact each. We will have one person interacting with the clients and understanding their needs.
The second area of focus will be 'collaboration'. We have one consolidated P&L structure globally and in India.
The third area of focus would be creating a lively culture. This is the most important thing for us. I always tell people that catapulting is the key. We are in a good situation, so don't be afraid to fail; it's alright to fail. If you don't learn from your mistakes, someone else will catch up to you and run faster than you.
Ad volumes per match in first 23 ICC WC games up 24%: Report
According to a TAM report, this edition of the tournament saw the count of advertising categories grow by 29% with more than 85 categories having advertised so far
By Sohini Ganguly | Oct 30, 2023 4:22 PM | 1 min read
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has witnessed indexed growth of 24% in terms of average ad volumes per match in the first 23 matches compared to the 2019 edition of the tournament.
According to the report, TAM Sports-Advertising Update of ICC Cricket WC 2023, this edition of the tournament, the count of advertising categories grew by 29% with more than 85 categories having advertised so far.
There was a growth of 24% in the brands that advertised this time compared to the 2019 World Cup. While over 185 brands came onboard in 2023, the number was 150 in the last edition during the first 23 matches, the report said.
In ICC World Cup ‘23, Perfumes/Deodorant was the leading category with 9% share of ad volumes. Perfumes/Deodorant & Ecom-Wallets were the only common categories between ICC World Cup '23 and ICC World Cup'19 in the first 23 matches.
Also, the top 5 categories together covered 33% share of ad volumes during the first 23 matches of ICC World Cup '23.
Among top five advertisers, Vini Product & FX Mart were the only common advertisers between ICC World Cup ‘23 and ICC World Cup '19. The top five advertisers collectively added 32% share of ad volumes during ICC World Cup ‘23.
This cricket season saw 45 new categories and 165 new brands compared to the last time.
Among the 165+ new brands, 'Bharat Petroleum MAK' was the leading brand followed by 'Mahindra XUV 700'.
