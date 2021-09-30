Anupriya Acharya re-elected as AAAI President

Other elected members of the executive committee include Vivek Srivastava, Rana Barua, Mohit Joshi, Kunal Lalani and Rohan Mehta.

Updated: Sep 30, 2021 10:06 PM
Anupriya Acharya

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) has re-elected Anupriya Acharya, CEO- South Asia at Publicis Groupe, as President. GroupM India CEO Prasanth Kumar has been re-elected as Vice President of the AAAI.

Apart from Acharya, the other elected members of the executive committee include Vivek Srivastava of Innocean Worldwide Communication, Rana Barua of Havas Worldwide India, Mohit Joshi, Havas Media India , Kunal Lalani of Crayons Advertising and Rohan Mehta of Kinnect Media.

 The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) was formed in 1945 to promote their industry interests.

