Anil was uncompromising when it came to the interests of the industry: Ramesh Narayan

Ramesh Narayan of IAA remembers Anil 'Billy' Kapoor for his forthrightness, his exceptional confidence and his unwavering efforts to always put the industry first

As the industry mourns the loss of advertising doyen Anil Kapoor, industry veteran Ramesh Narayan of IAA shares his cherished memories with Kapoor. Narayan remembers him as a colleague and friend whose laughter and energy were infectious. He also recollects Kapoor's candour and forthrightness. Narayan looks back fondly at his meetings with the advertising legend, his ability to call a spade a spade and his exceptional confidence.

“Anil 'Billy' Kapoor was someone who always spoke his mind. And never bothered if others found it unpalatable,” says Narayan. He recounts working closely with him as the President Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI).

“Anil was uncompromising when it came to the interests of the industry. In meetings, he could be abrasive but you knew there was nothing malicious about the man,” Narayan remarks.

Kapoor was the former Managing Director & CEO, FCB-Ulka Group. Among the many achievements of Kapoor was his appointment as a member of the FCB Worldwide (Foote, Cone & Belding) Board, New York in August 2019, thus becoming the first Indian advertising agency head to be a part of the apex worldwide board.

Recounting their encounters, Narayan adds, “We met often at the Belvedere and in my office and discussed a wide range of subjects."

"As a friend, he was very warm, and his booming laughter was infectious.” He reminisces meeting Kapoor, the last time about 18 months ago.

“Goutam Rakshit, Prem Mehta, Billy and me spent a lovely evening at the Bombay Gymkhana. Who would have imagined we would lose Goutam and Billy in the space of one year. The industry has lost a stalwart; I have lost a friend,” Narayan says, paying tribute to the stalwart whose memories are sure to linger in the hearts and minds of fellow industry colleagues.

