Anil Kapoor ‘does magic’ with Godrej floor cleaner
The GCPL brand has roped in the actor for a TVC promoting its ready-to-mix floor cleaner
Godrej Magic has roped in actor Anil Kapoor for a campaign for its recently unveiled Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner.
The TVC opens with Kapoor getting ready on set for the shoot of an ad film. Enthusiastically, he checks with the director about his task for the shoot - whether it's dancing, fighting, or something else. To his surprise, the director asks him to sweep the floor. While he thinks it's a joke, the crew hands him a bucket and a mop. Upon learning that it's a Godrej product, he readily agrees and asks for the products. The director then hands him a sachet of Magic Floor Cleaner, and he looks at him puzzled, thinking the team is pulling his leg.
The director then explains that the sachet itself is the floor cleaner. The TVC highlights the convenience and affordability of the ready-to-mix format, where a small sachet can be mixed with water to create a full bottle of floor cleaner. Impressed by the uniqueness of Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner, Anil turns to the camera and says, "Now that's magic!"
Speaking on the launch of Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner, Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer – India, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “The unique ready-to-mix format of this new product not only addresses reducing plastic consumption but also caters to the evolving needs of consumers. We are excited to introduce Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner, revolutionizing the floor cleaner category with ready-to-mix format driven product. By capitalizing on our innovation-driven approach and deep understanding of consumer needs, we are confident in delivering a breakthrough product that not only meets the highest standards of cleaning and germ protection but also resonates with consumers need for affordable and sustainable life-choices.”
Commenting on his association with Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner as the brand ambassador, Kapoor expressed, "Being a part of this innovative and eco-friendly solution is exciting. Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner presents a remarkable concept that not only ensures effective cleaning but also contributes to reducing plastic waste and energy consumption. I am delighted to endorse an innovation like Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner that empowers consumers to make sustainable choices in their everyday lives. It's a step towards a greener future, and I believe that each individual can make a difference through simple yet impactful choices.”
Liberty Adult Diaper redefines perception of aging
The campaign has been conceptualized by ADbhoot
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 1:10 PM | 2 min read
ADbhoot has launched a campaign for Liberty Adult Diaper, redefining the notion of aging and empowering adults to live life to the fullest. The campaign aims to dispel the prevailing stereotypes of helplessness associated with elderly individuals, showcasing their desire for vitality and celebrating their freedom.
The core insight of the campaign designed for Liberty Adult Diaper revolves around the universal aspiration of adult individuals to retain their youthful spirit, mobility, and zest for life. Recognizing this inherent need, Liberty Adult Pant offers the perfect solution, granting users the freedom to engage in activities, go out, and celebrate life unencumbered.
ADbhoot has partnered with actor Anang Desai for the campaign.
"We wanted to break free from the traditional portrayal of elderly individuals as helpless and bring forth a more empowering narrative," said Vaibhav Pandit, Founder & Creative Director at ADbhoot. "Our campaign emphasizes the essence of life, energy, and vitality that resides within every adult, irrespective of their age. Liberty Adult Diaper enables them to live life on their own terms and rediscover the joy of being young at heart."
Chirag Pan, MD & CEO, PAN Healthcare, said, “At PAN Health, we believe in enabling individuals to lead lives of freedom and dignity, regardless of their age. The partnership with ADbhoot for this campaign reflects our commitment to challenging stereotypes and empowering adults to embrace life to the fullest. Liberty Adult Diaper provides the freedom and confidence to pursue their passions and celebrate every moment. We are excited to launch this dynamic campaign and invite everyone to join us in redefining the perception of aging.”
“Creating this campaign for Liberty Adult Diaper has been a rewarding experience for our team at ADbhoot.” Said Monika Dharankar, Business and Content Head at ADbhoot. “The collaboration with PAN Health allowed us to bring forth a message of empowerment and freedom, highlighting how Liberty Adult Diaper enables individuals to embrace their independence with confidence. We are proud to have played a role in crafting a campaign that celebrates the energy and vitality of every individual, regardless of age.”
The campaign will be amplified through various TV channels, digital platforms and OOH.
Rishabh Pant features in HDFC Life's latest campaign on term insurance
The campaign will be available across multi-media platforms - Television, Digital, Print, and Outdoor
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 6:29 PM | 2 min read
HDFC Life has collaborated with cricketer Rishabh Pant to create a compelling campaign aimed at driving the need for term insurance.
The objective of the campaign is to encourage individuals to financially secure their loved ones against unforeseen circumstances. The campaign serves as a powerful reminder of the fact that life is unpredictable and seldom gives second chances. This makes it necessary for one to prepare beforehand to enable their loved ones bounce back from any challenge that life throws their way.
The film showcases the real-life story of Rishabh Pant and his journey of realisation. Through the film we see glimpses of his numerous accomplishments, moments of happiness and the experience that taught him the biggest lesson of his life.
Speaking about his association with the campaign, Rishabh Pant said, “I am happy to be associated with HDFC Life for this campaign. Life is unpredictable, and HDFC Life has been at the forefront of encouraging people to financially secure themselves and their families against life’s uncertainties. Life insurance is a financial product that not only acts as a safety net but also enables us to continue the journey ahead with a sense of pride.”
Vishal Subharwal, Chief Marketing Officer and Group Head - Strategy, HDFC Life added, “The film captures the true essence of life while bringing the spotlight on the core benefit of term life insurance. We hope that the powerful real-life story of Rishabh Pant, a role model for many and a world-class athlete, serves as a pertinent example to make one realise the uncertainties of life and the need for financial protection. Most Indian households find it hard to sustain their living standards in the absence of adequate life insurance cover. We sincerely hope that this campaign will educate and inspire more individuals to secure their families with Term Insurance.”
Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia said, “The pandemic has left us with a false sense of invincibility. With this campaign we wanted to reiterate that not everyone gets a second chance at life. The biggest mistake we can make is to not learn from our mistakes and to bring home the message of unpredictability. We drew inspiration from the real-life incident of cricketer Rishabh Pant where he survived a near-fatal road accident. Our campaign breaks the illusion of invincibility and reiterates the importance of financial planning.”
The campaign will be available across multi-media platforms - Television, Digital, Print, and Outdoor.
Best ads of the fortnight: Brooke Bond's ode to chai, WhatsApp's power of private messages
Our pick of the ads that impressed us between June 16 and 30
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 9:19 AM | 2 min read
Another fortnight has come bearing some amazing ads for us to enjoy. This time around, we had a good mix of spots that were funny, thought-provoking, heart-warming and sensible. These are our pick of the best ads between June 16 and 30. As always, we have listed them alphabetically.
Brooke Bond
The brand never disappoints when it comes to making good ads. Some months ago, Brooke Bond brought out a stellar ad that showcased the importance of a stranger's kindness in trying times. The brand released a new ad on World Social Media Day, highlighting how the humble "chai" is India's biggest social media tool, bringing people together. "The film draws a parallel between social media lingo such as likes, shares, friend requests, reposts & trends with everyday moments across India, positioning a cup of Red Label tea as an enabler to bring people together," said the company. The ad has been conceptualised by Ogilvy.
Tata Play Binge
Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have collaborated for ads before, yet this spot by Tata Play Binge portrays them as everyday characters bereft of their usual glitz and glamour. The campaign Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai shows them as slice-of-life characters talking about the essence of the offering. The ad is endearing and funny, especially since we see the usually glamorous pair bantering like a regular couple.
Pidilite
Pidilite's tile adhesive brand Roff addressed the common tile installation issues faced by customers in a hilarious ad. The film highlights how miniscule issues like a tile breaking can set anybody off, turning them into a completely different person. The ad has shades of Snickers' "You're Not You When You're Hungry” campaign. The ad has been conceptualised by Ogilvy.
WhatsApp
WhatsApp highlights the power of private messages and how far they can go in offering security and comfort to women. "Three quarters of women across the world (73%) and 68% of women in India say they would open up about their struggles if a friend reached out to them in private," said the company. A simple ad film accompanies the larger campaign where a series of mirrored messages appear in private spaces - women’s restrooms.
Diwan Arun Nanda demits charge as Chairman of Rediffusion after 50 years
Dr. Sandeep Goyal to be Rediffusion’s new Chairman & Managing Director
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 8, 2023 12:03 AM | 2 min read
Zebronics releases new campaign with Hrithik Roshan
The campaign is created by Collective Creative Labs
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 9, 2023 6:00 PM | 2 min read
Zebronics has released a campaign, featuring Hrithik Roshan and in collaboration with their new creative partner Collective Creative Labs for projectors and speakers.
Drawing inspiration from a memorable scene in one of Hrithik's previous films, the ad takes an unexpected turn when an intimate moment is interrupted by the sound of a fart, leading to an unconventional twist in the narrative. By employing a fart as a creative device, the campaign embraces a whimsical and unconventional approach. This audacious and unprecedented move injects a sense of joy and playfulness throughout the film, making it a delightful and rewatchable experience.
Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration with Collective Creative Labs, Rajesh Doshi, Director & Co-Founder of Zebronics, expressed, "Ab Home Ko Banao Home Theatre is the perfect tagline that embodies our vision. Collective Creative Labs has brilliantly blended the quirkiness of an imaginative mind with elegance and reality, resulting in a captivating advertisement that has resonated well with the masses. The agency has expertly utilized the characters and pushed the boundaries of the traditional creative landscape. Through this ad, Hrithik brings to life Zebronics' commitment to revolutionize the concept of Home Entertainment for the masses, using Soundbars and Projectors."
Emphasizing the need to deliver a disruptive film, Smriti Bhaskar, the creative head at Collective Creative Labs, stated, "In today's world, where we are competing with an abundance of content across various platforms, it is crucial for an idea to stand out. It needs to be unexpected; otherwise, it becomes just another fish in the fast ocean."
Discussing what sets this film apart, the director, Siddharth Sen, said, "This film stands out due to its bold and unconventional approach, a rarity in conventional advertising. Kudos to Zebronics for consistently supporting creative freedom. Our intention was not to force humor but to treat the situation seriously until the moment of realization. The fun lies in the bizarre scenario, evoking contemplation and bringing a smile to people's faces."
Tata 1mg Labs unveils ‘Trust What You See’ campaign
The campaign is executed by dentsu X
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 9, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Tata 1mg Labs, a diagnostics chain of pathology labs, in association with dentsu X India, has launched the ‘Trust What You See’ campaign. The campaign aims to highlight the accuracy involved in processes and quality checks of samples at labs. It further emphasizes the brand’s commitment to delivering accurate and reliable diagnostics services.
dentsu X, the media agency from dentsu India, managed the media planning strategy for the campaign, through innovative print frames to blend the campaign video into the publications.
The campaign offers an exclusive inside tour of the world-class facilities and processes of the state-of-the-art National Reference Lab in Delhi. It highlights the stringent quality standards followed for each sample at Tata 1mg Labs. Dr. Prashant Nag, MBBS, MD (Pathology) & Clinical Head, Tata 1mg Labs, explains the quality assurance processes, addressing common queries & concerns pertaining to the handling and processing of samples.
Dr. Prashant Nag added, “Bringing Care to Health – is at the heart of everything we do at Tata 1mg Labs. With our ‘Trust What You See’ Campaign, we aim to provide our customers transparency and peace of mind when it comes to their diagnostic needs. By showcasing our meticulous lab processes and expert team, we want to assure our customers that their samples are taken care of using best-in-class quality standards & norms and that their health is in safe hands.”
Saurabh Shrivastava, Senior Partner and National Business Growth, dentsu X said, “We take great pride in being a part of this initiative. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our network’s core values of forward-thinking and innovation.”
