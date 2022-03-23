Amitabh Bachchan ‘loses his cool’ for upGrad

upGrad has unveiled a new campaign film with Amitabh Bachchan. The digital film revisits the emotions of the 70s and features the actor in his ‘Angry Young Man’ persona, wreaking havoc at the upGrad Headquarters.



Conceptualised by upGrad’s creative agency The Womb, the ad film aims to reassure parents and young aspirants that learning opportunities from globally recognised institutions need not be limited by societal or financial constraints anymore.

On the development, Arjun Mohan, CEO - India, upGrad said, “It’s that time of the year when school students are pursuing their higher secondary examinations and parents are evaluating whether or not send their children abroad to pursue higher education, in parallel. While our recently launched upGrad Abroad vertical is a breakthrough, we realised that the bigger challenge is to first reach out to the relevant target audience and create maximum visibility for them to be able to make an informed decision. In this regard, it was extremely critical for us to understand the market sentiment and then make a strong marketing move. And that’s when the decision of joining hands with Amit Ji to further our upGrad Abroad mission, came to life; whose on-screen persona and charm will undoubtedly make heads turn and will leave a lasting impact on the audience, thus hitting the bull’s eye.”

Bachchan added, “Times have really changed. We live in a world where opportunities are booming across all walks of life. There is more scope to learn something new and grow through our experiences. But what does opportunity really mean if we do not capitalize on it? I enjoyed doing this ad film because I want to remind today’s youngsters and their parents that in life appreciating and seizing opportunities is what will lead them ahead. Experiencing learning in newer ways as offered by upGrad Abroad, puts forth such an opportunity where you can access global education at affordable prices, which will help our youngsters add value to their professional journey in the future.”



Suyash Khabya, Creative Head, The Womb said, “Over decades, the world has seen Mr. Bachchan on 70mm, KBC on TV and in numerous ads. So, how do we show him differently now? And that's where the idea of bringing back 'Angry Bachchan' struck us. At the shoot, he was as fit as a fiddle even at 80...kicking, punching, and breaking stuff. We felt as if we were reliving the Zanjeer or Deewar era again. We're confident that just like he breaks upGrad’s office in the commercial, the ad will break clutter.”

