American Tourister collaborates with Virat Kohli for #UndeniableLeave campaign

American Tourister roped in Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador in 2016 and since then has come up with various innovative campaigns.

This year, American Tourister is back with yet another intriguing campaign to tickle your wanderlust bone. The company encourages individuals to return to work, but more importantly, to return to travelling and exploring safely.

The digital campaign #UndeniableLeave incorporates a simple yet powerful activation in which a leave application is submitted on behalf of the employees, as stated by none other than Virat Kohli. Working professionals will have to remix these pre-made reels and share them with their bosses on Instagram.

Pradnya Popade, Head-Marketing Communications says, “The craving to travel post-pandemic has increased ten-folds among people, but office commitments make it hard for them to do so as per their will. So, this campaign brought a fresh outlook towards the necessity of taking time-offs from work and igniting people to go travelling.”

American Tourister brand ambassador Virat Kohli says, “With busy training and touring schedules, I know the importance of taking a break from work. This was a fun way to get that message across to young Indians.”

