Amazon India celebrates Amazonians who make every day better

During the festive season in India, Amazon once again celebrates its people who play a key role in delivering a delightful festive season for the customers, with the launch of "WeAreAmazon” campaign.

The campaign spotlights Amazon employees, associates, and partners who are making sure that customers have a brighter and safer festive season.

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Deepti Varma, Vice President, People and Experience Technology (PXT) at Amazon Stores India & EM says, "At Amazon, people are at the heart of all our decision making and we believe that it’s not only good for society but also business. ‘WeAreAmazon’ is a simple effort to exhibit gratitude to all our employees who, with their exceptional and unconventional roles, have become builders, innovators, and have successfully delivered services to customers. We are thankful to all these remarkable people who work relentlessly to delight customers while having fun at work which is in line with our efforts of becoming ‘Earth’s Best Employer’ and a “Great Place to Work.”

Sharing her experience, Suma, Delivery Associate for Amazon India, shares "Amazon has not only enabled a good work opportunity, but has also helped me become financially independent. I have two kids and when someone asks my children about where I work, they proudly say that I work at Amazon. The festive season is a good time for gifting, customers buy gifts for others, and when we deliver those gifts it makes them very happy, and seeing the smiles on their faces makes me happy too.”

Pallavi Singh, Senior Manager, Prime Shopping, IN Prime, believes teams at Amazon connect deeply and bond with each other - imbibing trust and camaraderie in whatever they do. Tanujit, Tools Program Manager for Payment Risk, Amazon India, who owns tools that help Amazon prevent bad-debt and preserve a risk-free environment for our customers, increased customers shopping during the festive season, it is a crucial time for him and his team to work towards providing customers with a safe shopping experience.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)