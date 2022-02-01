Alia & Dulquer get greedy for Kopiko in Coffee-licious campaign

Kopiko has signed up actors Alia Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan as its new brand ambassadors. The campaign features Alia and Dulquer in a playful and mischievous avatar in a series of TV commercials, bringing to life the brand’s new positioning of ‘Coffee-licious’.

Speaking about her experience of working on the campaign, Alia said, “I am super excited to be a part of this fun and amazing campaign with Dulquer. I am happy to be associated with brand Kopiko and ever since I’ve tried this unique coffee candy I have fallen in love with its coffee-licious taste.”

Commenting on the new campaign, Dulquer said: “It was fun working with Alia on this campaign. Kopiko is so delicious that I couldn’t get my hands off it. I believe that the audience will love this campaign just as much as I did while working on it.”

The campaign has been conceptualised by Mumbai-based creative boutique agency – cutthecrap and has been produced by Dharma 2.0, and directed by ace director Abhishek Varman. Kopiko is synonymous with coffee and deliciousness, which makes it coffee-licious. The films highlight the unique two-sided colours of the candy made with real coffee and milk that can make anyone greedy for it. The fun, playful and mischievous narrative of the films will deeply resonate with candy consumers.

Explaining the thought behind the campaign, Jagdish Acharya, founder-creative head of the ad agency cutthecrap, says, “The thought behind the campaign is not to treat Kopiko as a candy but as a morsel of delicacy. The creative idea came from the product itself - the two colours of Kopiko. Coffee-licious sums up the new positioning.”

Commenting on Kopiko’s new brand positioning, Mr. Achyut Kasireddy, Managing Director of Mayora India, said, “Kopiko has real coffee and milk which makes it so delicious that Kopiko fans have started calling it ‘Coffee-licious’. Coffee-licious stands for life full of Optimism, Passion and Staying on top of yourgame. Our consumers, mostly young adults, love hanging out with friends and Kopiko helps them live life to the fullest. Our choice of brand ambassadors, Superstars Alia Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan, also embodies the core of Coffee-licious Kopiko.”

The new campaign is set to be launched through a multi-channel strategy. The launch will be supported through a 360-degree campaign on TV, digital and on-ground activation.

