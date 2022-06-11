In Kopiko's new campaign, Alia Bhatt & Dulquer Salmaan play Tic-Tac-Toe with coffee candy

Coffee Candy Kopiko has announced the release of its second TV commercial with the young and vivacious bollywood actor Alia Bhatt alongside the heartthrob of the South, Dulquer Salmaan as its new brand ambassadors. The first TV commercial for this campaign was released in January 2022 and featured Alia and Dulquer in a playful and mischievous avatar, bringing to life the brand’s new positioning of ‘Coffee-licious’. Speaking about the campaign, Alia Bhatt, said, “It was fun playing Tic Tac-Toe with Kopiko. It is my favourite and ever since I’ve tried this unique coffee candy I cannot resist its coffee-licious taste.” Commenting on the campaign, Dulquer Salmaan, said, “Kopiko is as delicious as a candy can ever get. The first TV commercial of this campaign was an instant hit amongst my fans and the excitement continues with this sequel.”

The campaign’s both TV commercials have been conceptualised by the Mumbai-based creative boutique agency – cutthecrap and is produced by Dharma 2.0 and directed by ace director Abhishek Varman. Kopiko is synonymous with coffee and deliciousness, which makes it coffee-licious. The new film highlights the unique two sided colours of the candy made with real coffee and milk that can make anyone greedy for it. The fun, playful and mischievous game of Tic-tac-Toe played with Kopiko will deeply resonate with the young-adult consumers.

Explaining the thought behind the campaign, Jagdish Acharya, founder-creative head of the ad agency cutthecrap, says, “The thought behind the campaign is not to treat Kopiko as a candy but as a morsel of delicacy. The creative idea came from the product itself - the two colours of Kopiko. Coffee-licious sums up the new positioning”

Commenting on Kopiko’s campaign, Rituraj, Head of Marketing of Mayora India, said, “We repositioned Kopiko to ‘coffee-licious’ from ‘pocket-coffee’ based on the larger-than-life role that Kopiko plays in our consumer’s life. Kopiko is much more than a functional ‘keeps-you-awake’ coffee candy and has real coffee and milk, making it a delectable, coffee-licious delight. Coffee-licious stands for life full of Optimism, Passion and Staying on top of your game. Our consumers, mostly young adults, love hanging out with friends and Kopiko helps them live life to the fullest. Our choice of brand ambassadors, Superstars Alia Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan, also strengthens the positioning of Coffee-licious Kopiko.”

The coffee-licious campaign of Kopiko was launched in January 2022 through its first TV commercial with Alia and Dulquer, wherein they vie for the last Kopiko candy and end up tossing it the air before Alia wins it playfully. The campaign has a multi-channel strategy and is supported through a 360-degree campaign on TV, digital and on ground activation.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)