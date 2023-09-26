adidas Originals teams up with Ranveer Singh
The global campaign also features Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Run DMC, Pusha T and more
adidas Originals has launched a new campaign with actor Ranveer Singh.
Since it was first introduced to the world over 50 years ago, the Trefoil has lived a thousand lifetimes, trading feet with everyone, from athletes to cultural pioneers. Marking the arrival of a new era for the brand, in 2023, adidas Originals pays homage to those that have continued to transport its iconic signifier – the Trefoil – to the forefront of culture, over and over again, with a new global brand platform: “We Gave the World an Original. You Gave Us a Thousand Back.”
From sport to skate, music, and fashion, Originals have always stood the test of time. Against the backdrop of three timeless ‘characters’ from the storied Three Stripes archive – the Superstar, the Gazelle, and the Samba, each of the three main global campaign films spotlights a different silhouette, as the narratives of the Trefoil’s history are interwoven with the ways in which these iconic styles, born in sport, have been embraced, reinterpreted, and absorbed into culture - time and time again. Featuring partners, collaborators, and friends of the brand that have helped to tell the story of the Trefoil the world over, superstar Ranveer Singh leads the campaign narrative for India alongside global counterparts Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Jenna Ortega, Pusha T to name a few.
The film opens with superstar Ranveer Singh in a reflective mood as he says, “As far back as I remember, I have always wanted to be an actor”. This sets the tone for a heartfelt exploration of his journey of becoming an actor, and how the three stripes have always been a part of this journey. As he recollects nostalgic moments and shares his candid thoughts, he also emphasizes the importance of staying connected to one's roots and never losing sight of where he came from, of always being an original. Through intimate camerawork that focuses on interesting techniques including fluid cinematography, movement and close-up shots, the narrative takes viewers up-close and personal with superstar Ranveer on his journey of truly becoming an Original.
Three Stripes. Three signature icons. Three films. A thousand Originals.
Kellogg’s launches chocolate muesli with new TVC
The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 10:42 AM | 2 min read
Kellogg’s has announced the launch of Kellogg’s Chocolate Muesli with the tagline, Mmmmuesli.
The brand has rolled out an extensive multi-media communication campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy, for the launch.
The 360-degree campaign for Kellogg’s Chocolate Muesli, infused with rich indulgent chocolate, is being launched across various media channels, including TV, outdoor, digital platforms like YouTube and other social media channels.
The campaign includes a TVC featuring a delightful breakfast moment between a father and his teenage daughter as they enjoy the Kellogg’s Chocolate Muesli. Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the video ad reflects the exact response from the creative team when they initially tasted the product: “Mmmmmmmm….”
Sharing insights about the newly launched product, Vinay Subramanyam, Senior Director of Marketing, Kellogg South Asia, said, "We understand that taste plays a pivotal role in our daily food choices. Kellogg’s Chocolate Muesli is by leaps and bounds the tastiest Muesli one can have. One can spend a lot of time describing why this blend of multigrain, fruits, nuts and seeds and chocolate is so delectable. It is beautifully baked, is astonishingly crunchy and tastes great as a breakfast and equally awesome when you have it with dessert. However, true pleasure is felt and not described, and therefore we all unanimously agreed that the proposition should be the simple expression of Mmmmuesli.”
Rohit Devgun, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy India spoke about the inspiration behind the idea, “Chocolate in a breakfast bowl isn’t normal. So why would someone eating it express the same normally? That is what we captured with our new campaign. That this rich, chocolatey deliciousness doesn’t make your taste buds just go mmmmmm, it makes them go mmmmmuesli. An idea that travels across mediums with a unique sensorial expression for a unique breakfast product.”
Poonawalla Fincorp film is a quirky take on how people take loans
Poonawalla Fincorp film is a quirky take on how people take loans The ‘Log toh Sawaal Karenge Hi’ campaign has two short films
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 3:25 PM | 2 min read
Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-banking finance company, launched the digital campaign ‘Log toh Sawaal Karenge Hi’. With this new campaign, Poonawalla Fincorp throws light on how people end up taking loans at high interest and pay higher EMIs despite having good credit behaviour and high credit scores. This campaign is targeted at borrowers with high credit scores to explore hassle-free loan offers of Poonawalla Fincorp with affordable interest rates, other benefits and to consider transferring their high interest loans to Poonawalla Fincorp.
This campaign has two short humourous and witty films, creating awareness about Poonawalla Fincorp’s capabilities of providing instant & hassle-free loans at low interest rates to people with high credit score through its website, mobile application, or call centre platforms.
Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, said, “The tendency of high demand for consumer loans during the festive season gets fuelled due to multiple reasons such as home renovations, vacations, weddings, or purchase of consumer durables, etc.
We have observed that during festive season, people end up taking high interest loans without doing proper due diligence despite having a good credit history and high credit score which creates unnecessary burden of paying high EMIs. The purpose of this campaign is to create awareness about how to choose the right loan service provider like Poonawalla Fincorp which can help a borrower to explore best loan offers at attractive interest rates with no hidden charges. We at Poonawalla Fincorp always believe in offering best-in-class customer-centric products and solutions to enable dreams and fulfil the financial needs of our customers. This campaign highlights our value proposition of being the most transparent and end-to-end digital lending NBFC, committed to offer instant hassle-free loans to customers with high credit score.”
Reliance Foundation says #LehraDoTeamIndia at Asian Games
The campaign PV Sindhu, Abhinav Bindra, PR Sreejesh and Sushila Chanu
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Reliance Foundation has launched the #LehraDoTeamIndia campaign to celebrate the Indian athletes and encourage the fans to get behind them with the iconic 'Lehra Do' cry as they aim to seek glory for the nation and make the tricolour fly high in Hangzhou, China.
The campaign features some of India’s most decorated and celebrated athletes as well as athletes who will be appearing at the Asian Games for the first time and have immense promise. Among the stars to feature in the campaign are two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu as well as hockey legends PR Sreejesh and Sushila Chanu. It also features veterans Achanta Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis) and Virdhawal Khade (Aquatics), who have represented India at multiple Asian Games. Avinash Sable (Steeplechase) will be looking to add an Asian Games medal to his Commonwealth Games medal from last year, while Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon) will look to add a decathlon medal to his bronze in high jump from the Commonwealth Games last year.
The campaign also has an eye on the future by including Shaili Singh (Long Jump), Anupama Upadhyaya (Badminton), Simranjeet Kaur (Archery), Mayuri Lute (Cycling) and Yash Tushir (Wrestling), who will all be making their first appearance at the Asian Games but are already among the brightest talents in the country. Abhinav Bindra, the 1st Indian to win an individual Gold at the Olympics, also headlines the campaign.
The campaign has been brought to life by Ogilvy India.
Infectious Advertising creates launch campaign for Anmol FruitBix
The campaign highlights the product innovation of tutti-frutti
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 1:02 PM | 2 min read
Infectious Advertising has created and conceptualised the latest campaign for Anmol FruitBix, 'Tutti Frutti ki Baarish'.
Infectious Advertising created the launch campaign for FruitBix, highlighting the product innovation of tutti-frutti. ‘Tutti-Frutti ki Baarish’ captures the joyous mood one feels when one eats the biscuit.
Creative Chairman Ramanuj Shastry and ECD Ashish Naik, speaking about the ad said, “We used the ‘rain of tutti-frutti’ as a metaphor of abundance to create a magical world. We all know how much kids love tutti-frutti and were looking for the most magical and appealing idea when we hit upon the ‘rain’ idea. We had to travel all the way to Jaipur just to get clear skies and to shoot outdoors. It took incredible amounts of post-production to get the right effect, but the final film turned out just fab. Kudos to Vinod P. Vijay, the director, and his team for a great film. Hope it works like gangbusters for the Client.”
Aman Choudhary, Executive Director Marketing & Innovation, Anmol Industries Ltd., says, “The one big draw in the confectionary business is novelty and that is something that we worked really hard on with our internal R&D team. The task from the agency was to exaggerate this feat, which is a first in the category, especially when it comes to biscuits. The intent is to make our audiences fall in love with a familiar taste, all over again.”
Hamdard Laboratories appoints mSix&Partners as integrated media agency
The agency will handle multi-channel media duties
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 12:58 PM | 1 min read
mSix&Partners has won integrated media and social duties for Hamdard Laboratories.
The agency won the account following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be handling all aspects of media, including TV, print, radio, digital, out-of-home and cinema.
The mandate will cover the medicine portfolio which includes brands like Safi, Cinkara, Roghan Badam, Shirin, Joshina, and more.
Abdul Majeed, Chairman, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “We found mSix&Partners’ strategic approach quite wholesome. We believe that together, we can achieve our goals.”
Subhamay Mukhopadhyay, Managing Partner, mSix&Partners India, said, "We're thrilled over our alliance with Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) and our shared goal of boosting business success through our diverse teams at mSix&Partners. This partnership allows us to offer complete brand solutions, enhancing customer experiences. With Hamdard's rich heritage and commitment to innovation, we aim to elevate their reputation and contribute to a healthier, thriving community."
Kartik Aaryan collaborates with Disney+ Hotstar for #ItnaSabFreeKa campaign
The film turns the table on the relationship between the star and his fans in a light-hearted fashion
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 12:14 PM | 2 min read
Disney+ Hotstar has collaborated with actor Kartik Aaryan for their ad film focusing on the platform’s ‘free on mobile’ offering of the tournament.
View this post on Instagram
The film turns the table on the relationship between the star and his fans in a funny, light-hearted way. In his quintessential style, Kartik Aaryan interacts with his fans only to find out that his limelight has been stolen by Disney+ Hotstar and its free content offerings of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
Talking about the collaboration, Sidharth Shakdher, Head – Marketing, Disney+ Hotstar India said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign for Disney+ Hotstar. His energy resonates with the spirit of the game, and together, we aim to elevate the cricket-watching experience for viewers across India. With this campaign, we want to reach our users in every nook and corner of India and provide them with first-class access to sports and entertainment.”
Commenting on this association, Kartik Aaryan said, “ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is more than just a game for me, it’s an emotion for me and I believe for everyone globally. I am excited to be associated with Disney+ Hotstar to celebrate ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and there’s more - Disney+ Hotstar is offering first-class free entertainment, this makes it a double celebration for all of us.”
Media industry eyes AdEx surge as freebies in poll-bound states add to disposable income
Consumers in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana may have an extra disposable income of Rs 70K Cr this fiscal, according to industry estimates
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 25, 2023 9:03 AM | 5 min read
Huge freebies announced by four poll-bound states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, are likely to bring extra disposable income worth about Rs 70,000 crore in millions of households in the current fiscal year, according to industry estimates.
These welfare schemes and freebies, which include monthly allowances for women and youngsters, debt relief for farmers, free housing for the needy, subsidies for gas cylinders and compensation for animal loss, have been rolled out recently by the incumbent governments ahead of elections that are due year-end.
“Sample this. Madhya Pradesh launched Laadli Behna Yojana three months ago that offers Rs 1250/month to 1.31 crore women. The state is giving cylinders at Rs 450 to 84 lakh gas connection holders from this September. Over 9 lakh youngsters get a stipend of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 every month under Learn Earn Scheme,” says an executive of a leading daily.
All these freebies are likely to generate extra disposable income of about Rs 3,000 crore in the state every month which corresponds to Rs 36,000 crore annually, he stated.
Similarly, Rajasthan has launched Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Scheme and Free mobile scheme for women (Rs 6800 for mobile phone and data pack), compensation for cows dying of Lumpi disease (Rs 40,000) and fuel surcharge waiver for electricity consumers. The state consumers are having over Rs 1075 crore of additional disposable income per month which corresponds to over Rs 12,800 crore per year.
Chhattisgarh has come up with an Unemployment Allowance Scheme under which Rs 2500/month is being given to 10 lakh unemployed youths. Over 36 lakh farmers get Rs 12,638 each for taking other crops besides paddy. Then there is annual assistance of Rs 6000 for workers. In all, people would have Rs 645 crore per month in their hands, which means Rs 7,735 crore in the year.
These welfare schemes have the potential to lift rural consumption and result in more media spending, says Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Independent Director.
Brands that operate in smartphones, computers, consumer durables, FMCG, fashion and personal care and jewellery segments are ready to cash in on the positive consumer sentiments.
Parle Products, for instance, has planned to spend more in the election-bound states. This spending is over and above festive spending. Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products, told e4m, “Freebies always help lift sentiments of rural consumers resulting in higher consumption. As far as AdEx is concerned, both the halves of the financial year remain almost the same for us as we invest in IPL as well. However, we would spend more in the poll-bound states as people have extra disposable income.”
Shah explains that the free ration scheme, which was launched during the Covid pandemic and still continues, has helped FMCG firms to sustain so far despite economic crisis and inflation. “People’s basic needs are taken care of with such a scheme. Then they are able to purchase semi-essentials and non-essential goods as well.”
The Chief Marketing Officer of a leading smartphone brand, echoed the sentiments. “When people get extra cash in their accounts, their capacity and willingness to take loans for discretionary spends goes up. With cash incentives from states, women will buy smartphones and youngsters will buy laptops and tablets. We are hopeful of having a good H2 this time driven by sales in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.”
Hindi media to get lion’s share
Hindi newspapers and TV channels, both news and entertainment, are expected to get the lion’s share of advertisements that brands are likely to pour into these regions.
Advertisements have in fact started pouring in as soon as the schemes were announced. Political advertisements have also begun even as the Election Commission is yet to announce the polling dates, Hindi newspapers and TV channels that operate in those regions told e4m.
Print delivers best of the eyeballs for the state political parties, asserts Sumit Modi- Chief Operating Officer -DB Corp, Madhya Pradesh. He noted “We have been registering strong double-digit growth in advertising for the last 1.5 years. The growth has come on the back of almost 100% growth in real estate, education, jewellery and government categories. The automobile category, which has been weak for the last 3-4 years, has now shown signs of growth on account of new launches especially electric vehicles such as 2-wheelers and 4- wheelers.”
10-15 percent AdEx growth expected
India’s ad market remained dull in the first half of 2023 due to rising inflation and prevailing funding winters that impacted the startup ecosystem. However, the second half is expected to bring cheers in the market for triple reasons-elections, festive season and the ICC world cup-which will negate the inflation impact, says Karan Taurani, Senior VP and Research Analyst, Elara Capital.
Brands are expected to spend 10-15 percent additional advertising revenues in these states. Parle Products, for instance, would spend 10-15 percent more in advertising in these states, Shah confirmed.
Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Advertisement Revenue at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “Traditionally, election- bound states help lift the ad markets due to freebies rolled out by the governments. Market has already picked up. We are hoping to earn 10-12 percent more ad revenues in these states in the next few months. Festivals and cricket world cup would further lift the ad market which was witnessing a slump due to inflation.”
