ACKO encourages new car buyers to opt for easy & cost-effective online insurance

Ahead of the upcoming festive season which witnesses a huge increase in new car purchases, ACKO Insurance has launched a new campaign across television, digital and social media, to empower consumers to make the choice that is best for them while buying insurance for their new car. Consumers don't have to settle for the bundled insurance policy offered by the dealership. They can explore multiple options and choose the insurer that provides them with the policy that is the most beneficial and cost-effective for them.

Looking for insurance options outside of those offered by the dealer like on the ACKO app or website is particularly advantageous as it can help buyers save a lot of money, thus bringing down the overall cost of their purchase. With ACKO, buyers are also ensured an effortless and easy online purchase journey, along with incredibly low premiums that help save upto Rs. 50000.

Lighthearted in tone, the ad-film depicts a new car owner who is celebrating his acquisition, and whose excitement is dampened when he learns that he could have saved a significant amount of money on his car insurance, had he considered the online alternatives and chosen to buy from ACKO. The new car owner is approached by a well-wisher who inquires if he bought the insurance for his recently purchased car on ACKO. The owners express their frustration and dismay but can only regret that he didn’t check the ACKO app sooner.

Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President- Marketing, ACKO General Insurance, said, “We know during festive season people tend to buy a new car and one of the important decisions while purchasing a car is to choose the insurance policy. Our campaign is aimed at making consumers aware that checking insurance on ACKO before buying their new car can help with an enormous reduction in the overall car purchase cost.”

Abhijit Avasthi, Co-Founder, Sideways Consulting, said, “ACKO is doing something truly beneficial for the automobile buyers. I like the fact that as a brand they want to be a much-loved and joyful brand rather than behave like a stodgy insurance company. So we had the license to have fun as long as the message was sharply delivered."

