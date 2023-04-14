ABP Network's Avinash Pandey to chair Broadcaster Jury at The Abby One Show Awards 2023
The awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023
Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, will chair the Broadcaster Jury at the Abby One Show Awards 2023.
ABP Network runs 6 news channels, 10 digital channels and a successful film production company ABP Studios.
Avinash is the serving President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) and also the President of the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter. He is also the Director of the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) and a former Director of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF).
An alumnus of Harvard Business School, Avinash also holds a degree in History and a postgraduate degree in Modern Indian History from Delhi University.
He has been a member of several committees, including the Media & Entertainment Committee of FICCI, Chairman of the National Council on Entertainment and Media – ASSOCHAM, Panel Advisory Committee of the Bureau of Outreach & Communication for the release of government advertisements, and the Committee of Experts appointed by the I&B Ministry on ethical standards in media coverage.
Avinash says “Being part of the Broadcaster jury for ‘Abby One Show Awards’ gives me an opportunity to reflect on the state of the media, the only business perhaps where truth is tested every minute, every day, every year.”
Avinash has received twice the Best CEO of the Year Award in 2019 and 2022 apart from numerous other awards including the Media Person of the Year by the Indian Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA).
The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023.
What's the verdict in Swiggy's courtroom ads for IPL?
Experts give their reviews for the recent two-film campaign by Swiggy for 'Match Day Mania'
By Sandhya Raghavan | Apr 13, 2023 2:14 PM | 3 min read
Swiggy has gifted us with some of the most unforgettable creative ads over the years. Some recent gems include the legendary Swiggy Uncle and the "Why is this a Swiggy ad?" campaign.
It also happens to IPL season, which brings out the creative best in Indian brands and Swiggy isn't holding back. Last year, the food delivery curated a four-film campaign for Instamart, which was also the official partner of IPL 2022.
This time around, Swiggy has released a two-TVC campaign centred on its discount deal offers during IPL hours called "Match Day Mania."
Veteran actress Neena Gupta helms both ads, playing a quirky judge in the midst of courtroom drama over discounts. The campaign has been curated by Mind Your Language!
These slice-of-life commercials take place in a mock courtroom, where confusion ensues over an "acha offer" and "order." Suspecting an out-of-courtroom deal between the defendant and plaintiff, Gupta playing the judge pulls up both parties. It turns out, the "offer" was an irresistible discount on Swiggy. As chaos breaks out, the judge yells "order, order" while also subtly asking her attendant to place an "order" on Swiggy.
In a similar vein, the second ad film is also a play on the word "order" as the judge sternly tells the defence lawyer that there will be no reduction in the penalty since it is a court order not a Swiggy order.
For an IPL campaign, the ads don't have an overt cricket connection and unfold in a courtroom out of all places. Deepan Ramachandran Founder and Creative Director, Mind Your Language! explains this anomaly: “The only numbers that interest people during match hours are the scores. So, to communicate an exciting discount offer, it must be in a disruptive setup. While the ads show an everyday courtroom coming alive with the mention of the offer, we believe that every household will also sit up and take notice of it.”
That being said, the commercials are replete with good comic timing and bolstered by the screen presence of the legendary Neena Gupta. However, what's the expert verdict on the TVCs?
Adman Kumar Suryavanshii said that he loved the cast but couldn't say the same for the execution of the ad. "Not the Swiggy standard so far. I will give it a 6 out of 10," he said.
Ambarish Ray Co-Founder & CEO of Digital Dogs applauds the tongue-in-cheek style humour of the ads and the play on the word "order" that ties perfectly with Swiggy's proposition. "Don't know about innovation but the creative device is as fast-moving as the proposition. Well done, team. Or maybe, well played," he quipped.
Snigdha Malhotra, BBDO India, Creative Director said that the puns and quirks are on point, which work well for an offer ad as they can get quite boring. "It’s important to catch viewers' attention at the right time, which here it’s doing! It surely made me look at the offer twice and would want to order something tonight!" she added.
While the films themselves are interesting, for Cyrus Pagdiwala, Executive Producer, Corcoise Films, the only niggling issue with the campaign is the narration. "It's an interesting film with good actors and a good solid idea. I only wish the narrative was a bit simpler," he rued.
With inputs from Tanzila Shaikh
Lodestar retains PhonePe's integrated media mandate
The account will continue to be led out of the agency’s Bengaluru office
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 11:22 AM | 2 min read
Lodestar will continue to drive PhonePe's integrated media strategy for the third consecutive year.
As part of the extended partnership, Lodestar will leverage its extensive experience and expertise to develop innovative media campaigns that will help the fintech giant deepen its market penetration and reach new audiences.
Lodestar’s mandate for PhonePe spans the entire media spectrum across mainline, digital, out of home, and special projects. The account will continue to be led out of the agency’s Bengaluru office.
Commenting on the extended partnership, Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM said, "We are thrilled to continue our association with PhonePe and support their growth trajectory. Our team is committed to delivering innovative and effective media campaigns that will help PhonePe consolidate its position as a leader in the fintech space. We look forward to driving the brand's success and achieving our shared goals together."
Ramesh Srinivasan, Director & Head - Brand Marketing, PhonePe said, “Over the last two years, Lodestar has been a great media partner for us, and it gives us immense pleasure to continue our partnership. We aim to leverage the IPG group’s expertise to further our growth ambitions on the marketing side, as we expand our footprint from payments and financial services to shopping, wealth management as well. Looking forward to a successful partnership for both organizations this coming year."
Speaking about the development, Hema Malik, Chief Investment Officer, Mediabrands India said, “We appreciate PhonePe’s continued trust in us as their business partners and are committed to providing innovative media partnerships that will help them achieve their business goals. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with PhonePe and contributing to their growth and success in the fintech industry."
Myntra releases ‘Be Extraordinary’ film with Virat Kohli
The ad is aimed to inspire viewers to elevate the ‘everyday look’
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 3:44 PM | 1 min read
Myntra has ushered in cricketer Virat Kohli to join its clique of celebrity brand ambassadors as the platform stays true to its commitment of elevating the nation’s everyday fashion quotient as part of its “Be Extraordinary Every Day” campaign.
In the film, Virat is representing Myntra’s diverse range of fashion and lifestyle offerings, from men's casual wear to footwear, watches, and headphones. With Virat's effortless style and innate confidence, the ad is aimed to inspire viewers to elevate their everyday look and make every moment extraordinary, driving home the point that one’s style is not just limited to apparels. Myntra's position as the ultimate destination for fashion and lifestyle is strengthened by its partnership with the celebrated cricketing superstar.
The onboarding of Virat as Myntra’s brand ambassador is set to bring his allure, charisma and energy to the platform's brand campaign, while enabling Myntra to tap into his loyal fanbase across the country.
Ananya Panday to appear in Skechers’ Go Walk campaign
The film promotes walking as a workout
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 3:43 PM | 2 min read
Skechers has announced that actor and Skechers ambassador Ananya Panday is appearing in the global performance and lifestyle footwear brand’s latest TV campaign for its Skechers GO WALK collection. The commercial will help launch the newest styles in its widely popular GO WALK range: GO WALK Speed Walker and GO WALK Distance Walker, designed to provide a more comfortable and enjoyable walking experience.
The commercial features Panday navigating a hectic day in a crowded Indian city. As she strives to promptly reach her destination, she decides to walk instead of waiting for her car. With a bounce in her step, she dons the latest GO WALK Speed Walker and reaches her destination on time while adding to her step count for the day. The campaign’s message “make walking your workout” calls out to India's growing interest in walking as a form of exercise, and highlights how a good walking shoe like Skechers GO WALK can help walking play a healthy role in our everyday lives.
Speaking on Skechers’ partnership with Panday and the Company’s GO WALK styles, Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers, South Asia Pvt. Ltd. said, "Since her first campaign in 2020, Ananya has been an incredible ambassador for our brand—helping us connect our styles and technologies with consumers across India. We are thrilled to have her star in our newest GO WALK campaign, which is not only a significant part of our product portfolio but also marks an important performance milestone in our brand’s history. At Skechers India, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible products and experiences, and the GO WALK collection is no exception.”
“Walking is one of the simplest, most effective ways to stay fit and healthy—it’s already part of our daily lives, and adding steps to our routine is an easy way to stay active,” added Ananya Panday. “I’m proud to take part in this growing movement towards popularizing walking in India, and show millions the incredible Skechers comfort innovations that make it more fun than ever.”
Julia Roberts features in Lancôme's global La Vie est Belle campaign
Amanda Seyfried, Isabella Rossellini, Lily Collins and Pénelope Cruz also appear in the film
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 3:25 PM | 4 min read
Lancôme's has launched a campaign for La Vie est Belle with several actresses. Z b“La Vie est Belle has enjoyed world-wide success among women for its empowering affirmations of freedom and optimism. This year, for the first time, Lancôme calls its family around La Vie est Belle and its muse Julia Roberts in a path-breaking and emotional celebration of women supporting and inspiring each other,” the compny said.
The new campaign showcases Lancôme's strong bond with the La Vie est Belle family world-wide. Lancôme invites their all-star community of ambassadors to stand together for a united declaration of happiness: Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, Isabella Rossellini, Lily Collins, Pénelope Cruz, and Zendaya Coleman join her along with two new muses: Aya Nakamura and Hoyeon.
The leading fragrance, La Vie est Belle EDP, is a gourmand yet elegant composition of floral and fruity notes centred on natural and simple beauty. With Top notes of Black Currant and Pear; middle notes of Iris, Jasmine and Orange Blossom; base notes of Praline, Vanilla, Patchouli and Tonka Bean. The fragrance is an outlook on Life inspired by joy and pleasure in small things. This iconic cast of happiness activists echoes the intensity of the scent and the infinite smile adorning its bottle.
Speaking on the new campaign, American actress and singer Zendaya Coleman says, "Life is about finding your voice, figuring out who it is that you are or you want to be, and I think there is nothing wrong with taking your time in finding that. I think we all have it; sometimes it starts a little quiet, a little small, but if you find it and hear it, embrace it and don't be afraid to share that voice with the world. La vie is beautiful."
Commenting on the campaign Shradha Nichani, Director: Luxury Department at Loreal says: "For the first time, we are bringing together the La Vie est Belle family to celebrate women supporting and inspiring each other. 'Make Life beautiful' is a campaign about feeling loved, beautiful, strong and empowered. As a brand, Lancôme is all about inclusivity, and the campaign reflects our values and how we see the world. India is one of our key markets and a country that embraces and understands diversity. Our campaign will see Lancôme partner with 50+ Indian women who influence lives nationally and globally. We would encourage women from all walks of Life to partner with us and share their interpretation of what makes their life beautiful.”
The La Vie est Belle campaign introduces a series of stunning photographs by legendary fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti who signs the pictures of this iconic campaign. The film is shot by rising director Emmanuel Adjei who celebrates the unstoppable power of the female sorority. The campaign's soundtrack features the powerful, world-renowned song 'What a Wonderful World' by Louis Armstrong, sung by women and for women, as an anthem of happiness. The video portraits showcase the ambassadors' authentic and spontaneous vision of Life and what makes it beautiful to them. As they authentically open their hearts, they invite each La Vie est Belle community woman to use her voice and participate in this world-wide celebration of the beauty of Life.
With its all-star campaign, Lancôme aims to spread the message of happiness and positivity, empowering women worldwide to embrace their choice of freedom and optimism. La Vie est Belle - Life is what you make of it, but it is what you make of it. Together. "Life is running towards your dreams no matter what happens, what comes your way, what people say. Never stop going, never stop moving and always believe in the impossible because, at the end of the day, there is only one you, and your voice matters, so, don't let anyone silence it! Life is…I don't know…beautiful." says, American actress Lily Collins.
Freecharge fields Jaideep Ahlawat in new IPL campaign
The new ad will be actively promoted through IPL season 16, across the JioCinema OTT platform and other digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 1:10 PM | 2 min read
Freecharge has launched its new ad campaign "Pay Kar Befikar" for Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16. The Ad features actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who appeared in multiple series in 2022 and was highly praised for his performance in the web series Paatal Lok and popular Bollywood films.
The new TVC of Freecharge featuring Bollywood/OTT star Jaideep Ahlawat was launched during the IPL and the Ad will be actively promoted through IPL season 16, across the JioCinema OTT platform and other digital platforms. In its latest Ad,
Freecharge unleashed an unseen 'Shayrana Andaaz' of the action hero Jaideep Ahlawat. From memes to brand engagement to discourse on social media, with its launch, the campaign name "Pay Kar Befikar" has become a trending hashtag on social media platforms.
Jaideep is shown in the commercial sharing the benefits of Freecharge UPI & Pay Later and encouraging customers to use the products to claim cashback and rewards. With the new Ad campaign, Freecharge aims to deepen customer engagement of its holistic offering across payments & lending products and instil confidence in customers to live 'Befikar' without worrying about payments.
Shweta Singhal, CMO and Head of Growth at Freecharge said; “IPL has always been an excellent platform for brands to grab cricket fans' interest. This is a great time to interact with customers to foster brand awareness. We are extremely excited with our association with actor Jaideep Ahlawat as a new face for our Ad campaign, around the theme 'Pay Kar Befikar'.
The campaign talks about the easy payment and credit options offered by Freecharge to its consumers and the product's versatility across QR, POS, and online channels. I believe the TVC will resonate with our customers, fuelling the growth of UPI and Pay Later products. This Ad Campaign during IPL will help us to position Freecharge as one-stop solution for payment and credit needs. “
Freecharge will also be introducing several contests on its social media handles for its customers and the lucky customers will get a chance to win exiting gifts & cashback.
Foods brand Yu launches quirky campaign with Hardik Pandya
The brand video will be live across Jio Cinema, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Google Ads during the ongoing IPL
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Homegrown consumer foods brand Yu launched a witty new ad campaign today. Featuring brand ambassador Hardik Pandya, the #AbNoCompromise ad campaign is an interesting spin on funding platforms and investor pitches, showcasing Yu as a proud ‘Make in India’ brand that promotes the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country.
Founders Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur say, “We are very excited that Yu’s maiden ad campaign is finally out. Inspired by the increasing popularity of reality shows based around startups and 'real investor pitches', we wanted to showcase how Yu is a proud Make in India brand set to revolutionize the instant food space in the country. Together with Hardik Pandya as the face of the brand, it’s a quirky campaign that promotes the spirit of entrepreneurship while furthering our brand philosophy of making packaged foods healthier.”
Sooraj Bhalla, Founder & Director, 91 Films, said, “Yu is a clutter breaker in the instant foods category and collaborating with Yu’s brand launch campaign has been stimulating. Bharat and Varun’s innovative vision of zero preservatives, healthy meals using natural ingredients is revolutionary. Top that with youth icon and Indian cricket star - Hardik Pandya and you have a winner. Hardik with his flamboyance and charm is natural in front of the camera and directing him along with Bharat and Varun, who also feature in the ad, was exciting. One master brand film along with five fun shorties builds a strong launch campaign. Yu is a Make In India brand and we at 91 Films are happy to partner them in this journey.”
The brand video will be live across JIO Cinema, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook as well as Google Ads during the course of IPL 2023.
