ABP Network's Avinash Pandey to chair Broadcaster Jury at The Abby One Show Awards 2023

Lancôme's has launched a campaign for La Vie est Belle with several actresses. Z b“La Vie est Belle has enjoyed world-wide success among women for its empowering affirmations of freedom and optimism. This year, for the first time, Lancôme calls its family around La Vie est Belle and its muse Julia Roberts in a path-breaking and emotional celebration of women supporting and inspiring each other,” the compny said.

The new campaign showcases Lancôme's strong bond with the La Vie est Belle family world-wide. Lancôme invites their all-star community of ambassadors to stand together for a united declaration of happiness: Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, Isabella Rossellini, Lily Collins, Pénelope Cruz, and Zendaya Coleman join her along with two new muses: Aya Nakamura and Hoyeon.

The leading fragrance, La Vie est Belle EDP, is a gourmand yet elegant composition of floral and fruity notes centred on natural and simple beauty. With Top notes of Black Currant and Pear; middle notes of Iris, Jasmine and Orange Blossom; base notes of Praline, Vanilla, Patchouli and Tonka Bean. The fragrance is an outlook on Life inspired by joy and pleasure in small things. This iconic cast of happiness activists echoes the intensity of the scent and the infinite smile adorning its bottle.

Speaking on the new campaign, American actress and singer Zendaya Coleman says, "Life is about finding your voice, figuring out who it is that you are or you want to be, and I think there is nothing wrong with taking your time in finding that. I think we all have it; sometimes it starts a little quiet, a little small, but if you find it and hear it, embrace it and don't be afraid to share that voice with the world. La vie is beautiful."

Commenting on the campaign Shradha Nichani, Director: Luxury Department at Loreal says: "For the first time, we are bringing together the La Vie est Belle family to celebrate women supporting and inspiring each other. 'Make Life beautiful' is a campaign about feeling loved, beautiful, strong and empowered. As a brand, Lancôme is all about inclusivity, and the campaign reflects our values and how we see the world. India is one of our key markets and a country that embraces and understands diversity. Our campaign will see Lancôme partner with 50+ Indian women who influence lives nationally and globally. We would encourage women from all walks of Life to partner with us and share their interpretation of what makes their life beautiful.”

The La Vie est Belle campaign introduces a series of stunning photographs by legendary fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti who signs the pictures of this iconic campaign. The film is shot by rising director Emmanuel Adjei who celebrates the unstoppable power of the female sorority. The campaign's soundtrack features the powerful, world-renowned song 'What a Wonderful World' by Louis Armstrong, sung by women and for women, as an anthem of happiness. The video portraits showcase the ambassadors' authentic and spontaneous vision of Life and what makes it beautiful to them. As they authentically open their hearts, they invite each La Vie est Belle community woman to use her voice and participate in this world-wide celebration of the beauty of Life.

With its all-star campaign, Lancôme aims to spread the message of happiness and positivity, empowering women worldwide to embrace their choice of freedom and optimism. La Vie est Belle - Life is what you make of it, but it is what you make of it. Together. "Life is running towards your dreams no matter what happens, what comes your way, what people say. Never stop going, never stop moving and always believe in the impossible because, at the end of the day, there is only one you, and your voice matters, so, don't let anyone silence it! Life is…I don't know…beautiful." says, American actress Lily Collins.