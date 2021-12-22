AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2021: The Evening In Pictures
Arvind Sharma was conferred with the 'AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award' for his outstanding contribution to the advertising industry across both the art and science of advertising
The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) felicitated Arvind Sharma with the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award on 16th December 2021.
Here are some special moments captured at the event;
