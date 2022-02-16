^ a t o m launches NFTs studio with 4 metaverse employees

The agency is working with independent creators, NFT marketplaces, and 3D artists to create digital assets for the metaverse

Creative agency ^ a t o m, which is also the founding partner of by The Network, is set to become the go-to shop for digital collectables for brands.

^ a t o m network believes the metaverse will play a significant role in the next decade of advertising and wants to be ready before it turns highly democratised both in terms of creation and monetisation.

It has kickstarted an in-house studio with the launch of four metaverse employees aptly named The Backbone, The Powerhouse, The Imagination Messenger, and The SWOT Cat and will be the future employees who will take care of briefs from any part of the world. These characters represent an inclusive, boundaryless, and fearless future of advertising and are currently listed on Rarible.

The agency is working with independent creators, NFT marketplaces, and 3D artists to create digital assets for the metaverse and make it more seamless for brands to explore the web 3.0 space. ^ a t o m network's vision is to propel India's presence in the global NFT communities deeper and help new-age artists find their mojo to craft the next chapter of the Internet.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)