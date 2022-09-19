A good night sleep with Duroflex: Secret behind Alia Bhatt’s glow

The TVC will be aired on all major national television channels and also promoted across digital channels

This festive season, mattress brand Duroflex is asking people to invest in their health with good sleep. Spreading this message is Duroflex’s national brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, encouraging consumers to make right choice and invest in quality sleep with Duroflex.

Two creative campaign films have been rolled out to encourage individuals to invest in ‘Real Sleep’ more significantly, the importance of making well-researched choices when it comes to their sleep products.

The first TVC puts the spotlight on Alia Bhatt at a festive get-together where her presence is lighting up the party. While everyone is busy guessing the secret behind her shine and glow; some saying, walking backwards on the treadmill, having Avocado massages or even drinking water from the Swiss Alps. Alia reveals that it is nothing else but getting a great night’s sleep and for that, there is Duroflex’s doctor-recommended Duropedic mattresses. She encourages viewers to make the right choice this Diwali for their sleep essentials, and more so on products backed by research and approved by experts.

The second TVC, which is scheduled to go live closer to Diwail, will have a simple message, ‘Invest in quality sleep this festive season as much as you invest in gold.’ Here, Alia Bhatt encourages her viewers to invest not only in Sona (gold), but also in Sona (sleep), thus highlighting the importance of investing in real sleep and bringing alive the message of ‘Nothing Like Duroflex.’

Commenting on the new TVCs, Mohanraj Jagannivasan, CEO, Duroflex said, “Our mission is to make every Indian sleep better and we are constantly investing in research to offer superior sleep solution products for real quality sleep. This festive season, we want to guide consumers to make educated choices and invest in themselves with trusted sleep products to ensure they sleep well, stay healthy and celebrate wholeheartedly. Subsequently, the roll-out of the campaign will also witness a scale-up of our signature doctor-recommended Duropedic range.”

