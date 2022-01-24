7UP mascot Fido Dido highlights 'fresh’ solution to everyday problem in latest TVC

7UP, the clear refreshing drink, has come up with a thought-provoking yet very witty and fun campaign. The central concept of the brand campaign launched today as part of 7UP's ‘Think Fresh’ series, is to address everyday curveballs/googlies through a fun and playful attitude. The quirky brand campaign features the much-loved, curly-haired 7UP mascot Fido Dido who looks at turning life’s googlies into opportunities and encouraging today’s youth to not be frustrated with daily problems.

The campaign opens with a man who’s sitting in the ladies’ section of a bus and pretends to fall asleep as soon as he sees a young girl enter the full bus takes a swift swig of 7UP and comes up with a fresh solution. In a ‘Think Fresh’ move, Fido is then seen near the man’s window where he drops a toy snake into the man’s lap. Feeling something on his lap, the man is startled, jumps out of the seat, and as a result vacates it, much to the young girl’s surprise and advantage.

Speaking about the new campaign, Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Flavors, PepsiCo India, said, “7UP, our clear refreshing drink instigates youth to ‘Think Fresh’ to address the various life’s curveballs with a cool mind & smart thinking. The new campaign throws light on the many tricky situations that we face every day… and Fido Dido, with his quick-wit and fresh thinking demonstrates that no matter which curveball comes one’s way, keeping a cool mind will ensure one finds a ‘Fresh’ way to emerge on top and win in this evolving reality. I am confident that our new bold, tongue-in-cheek campaign will resonate strongly with our consumers.”

The 7UP campaign will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. 7UP® is available in single/multi-serve packs across traditional and modern retail outlets as well as on select e-commerce platforms.

