Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 3, 2022 7:19 AM  | 1 min read
recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 


Can stars from South match Bollywood’s charm in the endorsement universe?

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/can-stars-from-south-match-bollywoods-charm-in-the-endorsement-universe-122172.html



Digital billboards: The new star of the OOH town

https://www.exchange4media.com/out-of-home-news/digital-billboards-the-new-star-of-the-ooh-town-122142.html



ICC TV rights deal: A foothold for ZEEL in cricket, a lever for Disney to focus on digital

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/icc-tv-right-deal-a-foothold-for-zeel-in-cricket-a-lever-for-disney-to-focus-on-digital-122136.html




Rs 76K crore & counting: Will cricket media rights value reach Rs 100,000 crore this year?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/rs-76k-crore-counting-will-cricket-media-rights-value-reach-rs-100000-crore-this-year-122118.html




'ICC rights retention will bolster Disney Star's status as go-to destination for sports'

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/icc-rights-retention-will-bolster-disney-stars-status-as-go-to-destination-for-sports-122087.html

 

