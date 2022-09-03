Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
Can stars from South match Bollywood’s charm in the endorsement universe?
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/can-stars-from-south-match-bollywoods-charm-in-the-endorsement-universe-122172.html
Digital billboards: The new star of the OOH town
https://www.exchange4media.com/out-of-home-news/digital-billboards-the-new-star-of-the-ooh-town-122142.html
ICC TV rights deal: A foothold for ZEEL in cricket, a lever for Disney to focus on digital
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/icc-tv-right-deal-a-foothold-for-zeel-in-cricket-a-lever-for-disney-to-focus-on-digital-122136.html
Rs 76K crore & counting: Will cricket media rights value reach Rs 100,000 crore this year?
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/rs-76k-crore-counting-will-cricket-media-rights-value-reach-rs-100000-crore-this-year-122118.html
'ICC rights retention will bolster Disney Star's status as go-to destination for sports'
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/icc-rights-retention-will-bolster-disney-stars-status-as-go-to-destination-for-sports-122087.html
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube