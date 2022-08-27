'ICC rights retention will bolster Disney Star's status as go-to destination for sports'

Disney Star has played an important role in transforming ICC games into one of the biggest sporting spectacles in India, said Madhavan

After bagging the Indian Premier League (IPL) TV rights for the Indian sub-continent, Disney Star has retained the International Cricket Council (ICC) media rights for India till 2027.

Speaking on the successful retention of the ICC rights, Disney Star Country Manager & President K Madhavan has asserted that the ICC media rights win will bolster the network's status as the default destination for the best sporting events in India.

He also said that the ICC will add to the strong line-up of cricket properties which include television rights for IPL (2023-27), media rights to Cricket Australia (2024-31), BCCI rights through 2024, and Cricket South Africa.

"In addition to cricket, we also offer Pro Kabbadi League, Indian Super League, and various international rights, including the Wimbledon Championships and the English Premier League," he stated.

Madhavan noted that Disney Star has played an important role over the last seven years in transforming ICC games into one of the biggest sporting spectacles in India and has expanded the viewer base of the property across geographies and demographics in the country.



The Disney Star Chief also said that the network's vast portfolio of more than 70 television channels in India spans general entertainment, films, sports, infotainment, kids, and lifestyle content, reaching 90% of pay cable and satellite TV homes in the region.

"In addition to offering sports programming, we are also focused on growing our robust slate of original entertainment content for Disney+ Hotstar and our television channels in the region," he added.

According to Madhavan, Disney+ Hotstar has changed the way Indians watch their entertainment - from favourite locally produced original TV shows to global blockbuster films and popular sporting events.

"Last year, Disney+ Hotstar was home to seven of the Top Ten Hindi SVOD entertainment series in India, and we currently have more than 100 local original titles in our content pipeline -- with over 80 local originals slated to premiere this fiscal year," he said.

