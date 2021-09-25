Recap: The Week That Was

Last week was dominated by the news of Zee and Sony’s merger. And exchange4media provided you all details of the development, as and when they happened.
Take a look at some of the interesting stories on Zee-Sony merger and other topics that we put out this week
How benefits of scale will make ZEE-Sony a TV & digital powerhouse
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/how-benefits-of-scale-will-make-zee-sony-a-tv-digital-powerhouse-115885.html
First priority will be to look at revenue synergies: Punit Goenka
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/first-priority-will-be-to-look-at-revenue-synergies-punit-goenka-115863.html
ZEE-Sony plan to merge, Punit Goenka proposed as MD & CEO
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/zee-sony-to-merge-punit-goenka-will-be-md-115834.html
Rs 30,000 crore—Will IPL media rights bid cross the magic number?
https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/next-five-year-ipl-media-rights-to-cost-rs-24000-crore-rs-40000-crore-115794.html
New Cadbury ad not a remake, but a retake: Piyush Pandey
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/new-cadbury-ad-not-a-remake-but-a-retake-piyush-pandey-115764.html
