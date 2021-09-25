Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 9:04 AM
recap

Last week was dominated by the news of Zee and Sony’s merger. And exchange4media provided you all details of the development, as and when they happened. 

Take a look at some of the interesting stories on Zee-Sony merger and other topics that we put out this week



How benefits of scale will make ZEE-Sony a TV & digital powerhouse

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/how-benefits-of-scale-will-make-zee-sony-a-tv-digital-powerhouse-115885.html


First priority will be to look at revenue synergies: Punit Goenka

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/first-priority-will-be-to-look-at-revenue-synergies-punit-goenka-115863.html



ZEE-Sony plan to merge, Punit Goenka proposed as MD & CEO

https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/zee-sony-to-merge-punit-goenka-will-be-md-115834.html



Rs 30,000 crore—Will IPL media rights bid cross the magic number?

https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/next-five-year-ipl-media-rights-to-cost-rs-24000-crore-rs-40000-crore-115794.html



New Cadbury ad not a remake, but a retake: Piyush Pandey

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/new-cadbury-ad-not-a-remake-but-a-retake-piyush-pandey-115764.html

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ipl e4m Recap Cadbury ad Zee-Sony merger recap news e4m recap news exchange4media recap news
Show comments
You May Also Like
recap

Recap: The Week That Was
1 week ago

Recap

Recap: The Week That Was
11-September-2021

Recap

Recap: The Week That Was
04-September-2021