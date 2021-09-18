Recap: The Week That Was

From decoding the slew of high-level exits at dentsu to reporting the developments around Zee’s boardroom battle, exchange4media, as always, was the first to bring all news that matters. We also unveiled the the GroupM INCA – e4m India Influencer Marketing report on Friday.
As the weeks comes to a wrap, we share with you some of these stories to catch up.
Rs 900 cr to be spent on Influencer Marketing: INCA-e4m report
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/influencer-marketing-will-be-rs-900cr-market-in-india-by-the-end-of-2021-report-115740.html
Newspaper circulation revenue reaches 80-90% of pre Covid levels this fiscal
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/newspaper-circulation-revenue-reaches-80-90-of-pre-covid-levels-this-fiscal-115699.html
Dentsu India now under direct charge of Peter Huijboom and Ashish Bhasin
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/dentsu-india-now-under-direct-charge-of-peter-huijboom-and-ashish-bhasin-115695.html
ZEEL boardroom battle: Punit Goenka gets support from minority shareholders at AGM
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/zeel-boardroom-battle-punit-goenka-gets-support-from-minority-shareholders-at-agm-115669.html
Punit Goenka assures of ‘business as usual’ after Invesco move on board reconstitution
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/punit-goenka-assures-of-business-as-usual-after-invesco-move-on-board-reconstitution-115641.html
Is merging of agencies behind the exits at dentsu?
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/merging-webchutney-taproot-with-mcgarrybowen-not-right-strategy-in-india-dentsu-insiders-115615.html
