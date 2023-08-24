ZEBEDEE appoints Raptor PR as global agency of record
Raptor PR will be helping to build ZEBEDEE’s communications architecture and multiple narratives
Raptor PR - the specialist B2B emerging technology PR agency for the global video games industry - today announced that ZEBEDEE, the leading FinTech company powering Bitcoin payments with over USD $50M of funding, has appointed Raptor PR as its global PR agency of record.
Founded in 2019, ZEBEDEE is a fast-growth fintech and technology company with over 65 staff across the globe. Its mission is to make trading Bitcoin quick, simple and accessible. Its disruptive products include the ZEBEDEE API, which empowers developers and platforms, such as mobile games and social media platforms, to conduct global transactions instantaneously.
ZEBEDEE has also launched its own app called ZBD that enables mobile game players to earn while they play and developers to improve engagement and retention through rewards. Users can also earn Bitcoin through surveys, as well as interactions through a new social media platform built on Nostr. Earnings can be kept as Bitcoin or be traded for gift cards on Steam, Amazon and many more stores.
Raptor PR will be helping to build ZEBEDEE’s communications architecture and multiple narratives, delivering a high impact, data-driven campaigns to get the message out on ZEBEDEE’s significant ambitions and core value proposition across industry verticals like business, games industry, web3, fintech and consumer channels.
Rana Rahman, Founder and CEO at Raptor PR commented, “ZEBEDEE is a best-in-class representation of how emerging web3 technology can have practical, meaningful applications for both businesses and consumers that are actually useful, not just bluster. ZEBEDEE’s vision is vast; they are poised to empower industries such as the video games sector and social media, and Raptor PR is delighted to be entrusted with sharing this vision with the world.”
Sunil Lulla named Chairman of Astrum Reputation Advisory
Lulla will help in building Astrum’s capability as a trusted advisor to the C-suite
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 11:56 AM | 1 min read
Astrum, India's first science-based specialist Reputation Management advisory, has announced the appointment of Sunil Lulla as its chairman.
Lulla will play a vital role in strengthening Astrum’s capability as a trusted advisor to the C Suite.
Astrum's Founding Managing Partner, Ashwani Singla, stated, "For over two decades that I have known and worked with Sunil, I have admired how he combines strategic clarity with execution excellence to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Our clients and colleagues will benefit from his sage counsel and proven acumen.”
“The impact of Reputation, Risk and Regulation on business is a major pre-occupation of the C Suite and more so today; I am delighted to be a part of a team that has an enviable track record of helping CXOs successfully negotiate this landscape,” said Lulla.
He further said,” Ashwani has played a major role in professionalising the Indian Public Relations landscape and now by putting ‘data and digital’ at the heart of Astrum, he is pioneering the next progression of public relations and public affairs; I am excited to contribute to this journey.”
Value 360 Communications bags PR mandate of Digikore Studios
The partnership is aims to strategically enhance Digikore Studios' brand visibility, reputation, and market presence within the competitive Visual Effects (VFX) industry
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 2:29 PM | 2 min read
Adfactors PR launches Adfactors PR Future Communicators Foundation Scholarship
Adfactors PR will provide two annual, full-tuition scholarships at US$ 2500 for students enrolled at the School of COmmunications & REputation
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
In partnership with the Future Communications Foundation (FCF), Adfactors PR is launching the Adfactors PR Future Communicators Foundation Scholarship.
Adfactors PR will provide two annual, full-tuition scholarships at US$ 2500 for students enrolled at the School of COmmunications & REputation (SCoRe), India. Each scholarship is worth the equivalent of the program’s full 10-month tuition. The two inaugural FCF Scholarships will be awarded at the World Public Relations Forum, meeting this year at the Public Relations and Corporate Communications India Summit, in Chennai, India, on September 23rd.
The 2023 scholarship theme is “Sustainability Communication — Addressing the Challenges.” Students are asked to create a brief for a mock campaign emphasising communication strategies that address the Waste management issue in India. The aim of the FCF Scholarship is to think creatively about sustainability as an environmental issue of major concern, as well as how to circulate important ideas using low-cost and limited means in their local community.
“As a market-leading firm it is our endeavour to support the learning and development of PR professionals including young aspirants who are entering the profession, “said Adfactors PR Co-Founder and Managing Director Madan Bahal. “Sustainability principles are the foundation of sustainable business and an integral part of corporate reputation. Our scholarships in partnership with The PR Trust and SCoRe is a small step in this direction.”
"We are excited to offer the Adfactors FCF Scholarship at SCoRe and are thankful to Adfactors PR for providing it,” said Hemant Gaule, Dean of the School of Communications & Reputation (SCoRe). “It will support some outstanding students of PR who have the potential to be the future leaders of Public Relations. These youngsters are the key to a sustainable future. This is why we are keen to recognise and reward full scholarship and mentorship to two students who demonstrate the acumen to use reputation science to create it.”
“Sustainability is one of the most pressing topics in today’s society,” added Allard W. van Veen, Founder of The PR Trust, the 501(c)(6) non-profit organization that administers the Future Communicators Foundation. “I firmly believe that PR professionals can play a more prominent role in promoting sustainability. We hope that the scholarship will help to develop students’ social conscience and encourage them to make an impact, in terms of promoting a fair and sustainable world.”
'PR courses should be a mix of classroom studies & practical applications'
Vineet Handa, founder and CEO, Kaizzen and secretary, PRCAI, delves into the challenge of talent retention in the PR industry
By Ruchika Jha | Aug 11, 2023 4:59 PM | 4 min read
It is essential for organisations to not only train young professionals but also manage them appropriately. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into their work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. With the advent of artificial intelligence, young professionals are turning towards AI for mentorship and guidance.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Vineet Handa, founder and CEO, Kaizzen and secretary, PRCAI, as he delved into the obvious challenge of talent retention with the PR industry growing rapidly.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
As you have rightly said, the young generation is tech-savvy, digitally empowered and has strong opinions, the idea is to use that to our strength. I believe it is up to a mentor or leader to create the zeal to get the best results.
Today with fast-changing tech, easy access to knowledge and information, and a zeal to achieve quick results, the young generation is definitely competitive as well as competent. But the young generation also focuses on work-life balance, they pay heed to mental as well as physical health and equity, they are more sensitive about issues that we had taken for granted- climate change, sustainability, reduction of wastage etc. I'd say the younger generation is promising.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
The dynamics of the PR industry are growing and changing at rocket speed, and in a dynamic environment, talent retention becomes an obvious challenge for serious players. In the same contention, certain companies pay high salaries to retain talents and some choose to pay through great culture, environment, growth and learning prospects. Over the years Kaizzen has adopted the latter as a winning strategy. Getting a Great Place to Work certification is a recognition of Kaizzen’s efforts.
Regular training and workshops are conducted for the different teams by industry veterans who are now working with us. Team Kaizzen is a mix of industry veterans whose experience and on-the-job training give our younger workforce ample opportunities to upskill themselves while also acquiring skills that keep them industry ready.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
The biggest challenge in our industry today is the fast-moving, ever-changing PR landscape and the manpower has to be able to adapt to these new age techs and make sure they both co-exist; they have to have an excitement to upskill themselves on integrated communications- the new media, the social and digital and also technology such as AI. The journey of old-school thoughts to new-age tech is one of the major challenges.
The second challenge is that in spite of many institutes churning out fresh graduates regularly, industry readiness is missing in many of the candidates. The courses should have a proper mix of classroom studies and its practical application in the real-world scenario.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
I am a firm believer of technological advancements and a supporter of technology only and only if these advancements are used in combination with the brain. AI helps you deliver faster results and with more accuracy. But if you do not use your brain, it could become a source of crisis. AI is a very interesting tool; it gives perspectives which are different and perhaps stronger, but can we use all of it? No, we can't, and that is where an individual's knowledge and judgement is essential in building content.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship program?
We at Kaizzen have over the years built a culture of supporting each and every member right from the time they first walk into our office, whether it is in the form of mentors or as a buddy. Imagine how whenever a new member is added to the family everyone welcomes them and tries their best to make them comfortable- a new bride or groom, a new mother and her baby. At Kaizzen family, we do this every day and this support is received across teams and locations. This is in addition to the regular team-based training that are conducted regularly under the umbrella of Learning Fridays.
PR Professionals appoints Sanjay Singh as Senior Vice President
Before joining PR Professionals, Singh served as a Partner and Vice President at SPAG-FINN Partners
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 5:53 PM | 3 min read
PR Professionals (PRP), the flagship of the PRP Group, has appointed Sanjay Singh as Senior Vice President. With an extensive experience of about 25 years across agencies, corporates, and media houses, he will be based out of PRP’s headquarters in Gurugram. Sanjay’s core expertise includes Strategic Communications, Government Relations, Public Advocacy, Media Relations, and Crisis Communications. In this role as SVP, he will be responsible for overseeing PRP’s operations in India with a focus on overall client engagement and media relations.
Before joining PR Professionals, Mr. Singh served as a Partner and Vice President at SPAG-FINN Partners. An Economics graduate and a postgraduate in English literature, he started his career as a journalist with The Times of India and later worked with IANS, Statesman, Financial Express, and The New Indian Express, to name a few. He then joined ADFACTORS PR and has also worked with Concept PR.
Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director of PR Professionals, said’’ We are glad to have Sanjay Singh join our team. His appointed has further strengthened our leadership team and I am sure his wealth of experience will be an invaluable addition to PRP’s growth story”
Sharing his excitement on joining PRP, Mr Singh, “I am delighted to be part of the growth journey at PRP. I look forward to strengthening our business further and exploring new territories”.
PRP has been on a spree to strengthen its leadership team and has recently appointed many senior industry professionals. Earlier this year, Praveen Singh was appointed as the Associate Vice President. With over 18 years of experience, he has worked with Sahara India, Adfactors PR, and Integrated Brandcomm Pvt. Ltd. Before entering the public relations industry, Praveen worked for media outlets such as The Financial Express and The Press Trust of India.
PRP appointed Sunil Pandey as the General Manager to further enhance its leadership team in Bihar. With 25 years of journalism experience, Pandey has worked with publications like Rashtriya Sahara, Sahara Samay, and ETV Bharat.
To strengthen its leadership team in the financial capital, industry leader Suresh Rathod was appointed Senior Vice President – West. With over 20 years of experience in PR, corporate communications, and crisis management, Rathod has worked with leading corporates and PR agencies, including Nahar Group, Omkar Realtors, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, and Concept Communications. Additionally, he has served as a communication strategist for GVK, Microsoft, Hyundai, CEAT, JSW Group, and Bajaj Auto. Suresh is based out of PRP’s Mumbai office.
Other recent appointments include Ms. Bornali Ghosh as Associate Account Director. With over 13 years of experience, Bornali specializes in PR for the healthcare and pharmacy sector. She has worked with leading agencies like SPAG Asia, ADFACTORS PR, and Concept PR. In an expansion of its content team, PRP also appointed Ramakant Chaudhary as DGM-Content. Before joining PRP, he worked with Financial Express. With over 16 years of experience, he has also been associated with leading media publications such as The Times of India, Mint, Hindustan Times, and The Pioneer, among others."
'Young professionals need perseverance and commitment now more than ever to succeed’
Noopur Sharma, Partner-Director, Consumer Lifestyle, PR Pundit, shares her views on honing young minds to make adept PR professionals
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 2:00 PM | 5 min read
It is essential for organisations to not only train young professionals but also manage them appropriately. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into their work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. With the advent of artificial intelligence, young professionals are turning towards AI for mentorship and guidance.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Noopur Sharma, Partner-Director, Consumer Lifestyle, PR Pundit. She agrees that in today’s world, the focus is on technology and digitisation, but she also believes that traditional nuances in the industry should not be ignored and should be honed to be a true PR professional.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
By 2025, Gen Z will make up 27 per cent of the global workforce, according to the World Economic Forum and for our PR industry, a growing mix of Gen Z-ers being the new force is no exception. While there is the vigour of the younger generation that we see, with no fear of failing and willing to rewrite the rules, there is certainly a need to value the profession to level up.
Factors that needs work leads with the lack of a proactive spirit at work. As reported by Gallup, Gen Z is definitely disengaged with work and in the context of PR, we see that most of the younger talent stick to the briefs and rarely make an effort to value add.
They most often lose interest early on and lack the patience required to learn a skill, especially soft skills that are not tech-dependent and crucial skills needed in the PR profession.
And definitely, they need perseverance more now than ever and commitment to succeed. There is too much focus on long-term goals and my advice would be to begin with short-term goals and progress.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
Like all industries, human resourcing is a huge roadblock that agencies often face. With resources coming from different education and experience backgrounds, the expectations on work life balance, compensation expectations vary. Beyond the salary structure, there is a need to ensure that each organisation has a policy framework that attracts Gen Z right. These vary from tangibles like flexible work, leave policy, upskilling opportunities to intrinsic benefits nurturing an inclusive culture, unbiased work environment and organisation ethics.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
We see people from different disciplines coming into this profession at a young age. So, it sometimes is perceived as a profession of just opportunities more than the first preference for a professional choice. Training and upskilling is important to make them ready for the profession. While there is emphasis on technology and digitalisation, traditional nuances cannot be ignored in our industry and need to be honed for being a true PR professional.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Artificial intelligence is transforming many industries, and public relations cannot be left out. With AI as a strong ally, PR is poised for even more disruption and transformation in the years to come.
We do expect to see a greater use of AI in PR, particularly in areas such as data analysis, media monitoring and sentiment analysis. With AI, PR professionals can analyse large amounts of data quickly and efficiently, allowing them to make better-informed decisions and develop more effective PR strategies. From content creation to personalisation and tracking media coverage more efficiently, we are expected to embrace AI to create innovative content tailored for a digitally focused target audience. Combining AI with human expertise, we are moving towards a new era of communication enabling young professionals to connect, innovate and think smartly.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
At PR Pundit our culture has always been people first. We understand our people are the most valuable asset; they are our differentiators; and this guides our investment in company culture and in providing opportunities for developing talent. Our mentorship program aims to help ensure both, their personal and professional development.
We host regular training sessions to enable managers (mentors) with the tools and techniques to be an effective advocate and guide for mentees. We have dedicated managers helping the young talent pool reach their professional goals. Together, mentor-managers and mentees discuss progress toward growth objectives and best practices to navigate challenges along the way.
Timely feedback and assessment wherein managers have set KPIs to check on teammates regularly to further champion and celebrate accomplishments, while also sharing constructive feedback on opportunities and progress. Quality face-to-face time with leadership is also included to empower them to share ideas, recommendations and goals.
Singer India appoints Six Degrees BCW as its strategic communications partner
The agency will work closely with the brand, offering strategic consultation and reinforcing the brand's commitment to the Indian market
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 7:48 PM | 1 min read
Singer India Limited, a manufacturer catering to the sewing machine and home appliances categories, has appointed Six Degrees BCW, part of leading public relations and communications group BCW India, as its communications agency on record, following a multi-agency pitch.
In order to strengthen Singer India's foothold in the nation, the agency will work closely with the brand, offering strategic consultation and reinforcing the brand's commitment to the Indian market by enhancing Singer's prominence and developing impactful campaigns.
Speaking on the partnership, Rakesh Khanna, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Singer India Limited said "As we are moving into a new era of transformation, we are thrilled to embark on this journey with Six Degrees BCW in elevating the brand positioning a notch higher while unleashing the exciting opportunities lying ahead. We are certain that this association will result in augmenting the set forth vision to make a positive impact in the lives of our consumers.”
"We are excited to collaborate with Singer India on this journey to strengthen its brand presence,” said Vandana Sandhir, India Lead, Six Degrees BCW. “Our team is committed to developing tailored strategies that will resonate with Singer's target audience and drive brand growth. We are confident that our expertise in moving people within the consumer durables industry combined with our focused Earned-Plus approach will pave the way for a successful and enduring partnership.
