Tribhuwan Joshi joins Asus India as Lead – Corp Comm, PR&CSR, Consumer & ROG PC Business

To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.

The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.

In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event.

Today, we feature Saumya Sharma, Co-founder, Media Mic, who was bestowed with Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.

Sharma is a PR and communications professional having over nine years of experience in the industry. Prior to starting her own venture, she contributed to agencies such as Jajabor Brand Consultancy, Evoc Communications Consulting and Alliance Public Relations Pvt. Ltd.

Excerpts:

Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?

It’s incredible to be recognised by the industry for your work. Awards are an excellent way to get motivated. It is common to feel insecure about your abilities now and then. Such recognitions help you regain that confidence, put you in the right frame of mind and inspire you to get back with full force.

What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?

As a co-founder, my inspiration lies in the happiness and satisfaction of my team. Client work follows if my team is happy with their growth and learnings. Big client wins also work as booster shots. Every new client brings new challenges and learnings, which keeps me going. Furthermore, client referrals and industry recognitions encourage me to do an even better job.

In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?

The world has picked up speed, and so has PR. It has become more fast-paced, proactive rather than reactive. Social media has also played a massive role in this change. Increasing reach through the internet and social media has translated into a higher probability of crisis for brands. Therefore, crisis communication has gained paramount importance in communication plans now. Furthermore, the expanding media universe has made PR more content and strategy driven rather than relationship driven.

Historically, in India, PR has been considered by brands as a secondary marketing tool, unlike global brands that give it equal weightage as performance marketing and ads. However, in recent times, the mindset has evolved with the new set of founders realising the importance of creating a good narrative and establishing thought leadership with the help of PR.

Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?

The biggest client servicing mantra is ‘under promise and over deliver'. India is set to surpass Germany as the 4th largest economy by FY26. While many countries, including UK and US are struggling with recession, India is on a steady growth path. FIIs and the number of global companies setting up operations in India have also increased. This sets a positive image for the Indian economy in general. India’s strong economy, combined with increasing internet penetration and the rise of new verticals like NFTs and Metaverse, post a promising future of PR in India.

What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?

PR is not always glamorous. It is doing many things over and over again. You might find it monotonous if you do not innovate and think out of the box. Also, never be restricted by what your client does or does not share. It is your job to educate your client and provide new avenues of media outreach.