'Young professionals need perseverance and commitment now more than ever to succeed’
Noopur Sharma, Partner-Director, Consumer Lifestyle, PR Pundit, shares her views on honing young minds to make adept PR professionals
It is essential for organisations to not only train young professionals but also manage them appropriately. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into their work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. With the advent of artificial intelligence, young professionals are turning towards AI for mentorship and guidance.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Noopur Sharma, Partner-Director, Consumer Lifestyle, PR Pundit. She agrees that in today’s world, the focus is on technology and digitisation, but she also believes that traditional nuances in the industry should not be ignored and should be honed to be a true PR professional.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
By 2025, Gen Z will make up 27 per cent of the global workforce, according to the World Economic Forum and for our PR industry, a growing mix of Gen Z-ers being the new force is no exception. While there is the vigour of the younger generation that we see, with no fear of failing and willing to rewrite the rules, there is certainly a need to value the profession to level up.
Factors that needs work leads with the lack of a proactive spirit at work. As reported by Gallup, Gen Z is definitely disengaged with work and in the context of PR, we see that most of the younger talent stick to the briefs and rarely make an effort to value add.
They most often lose interest early on and lack the patience required to learn a skill, especially soft skills that are not tech-dependent and crucial skills needed in the PR profession.
And definitely, they need perseverance more now than ever and commitment to succeed. There is too much focus on long-term goals and my advice would be to begin with short-term goals and progress.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
Like all industries, human resourcing is a huge roadblock that agencies often face. With resources coming from different education and experience backgrounds, the expectations on work life balance, compensation expectations vary. Beyond the salary structure, there is a need to ensure that each organisation has a policy framework that attracts Gen Z right. These vary from tangibles like flexible work, leave policy, upskilling opportunities to intrinsic benefits nurturing an inclusive culture, unbiased work environment and organisation ethics.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
We see people from different disciplines coming into this profession at a young age. So, it sometimes is perceived as a profession of just opportunities more than the first preference for a professional choice. Training and upskilling is important to make them ready for the profession. While there is emphasis on technology and digitalisation, traditional nuances cannot be ignored in our industry and need to be honed for being a true PR professional.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Artificial intelligence is transforming many industries, and public relations cannot be left out. With AI as a strong ally, PR is poised for even more disruption and transformation in the years to come.
We do expect to see a greater use of AI in PR, particularly in areas such as data analysis, media monitoring and sentiment analysis. With AI, PR professionals can analyse large amounts of data quickly and efficiently, allowing them to make better-informed decisions and develop more effective PR strategies. From content creation to personalisation and tracking media coverage more efficiently, we are expected to embrace AI to create innovative content tailored for a digitally focused target audience. Combining AI with human expertise, we are moving towards a new era of communication enabling young professionals to connect, innovate and think smartly.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
At PR Pundit our culture has always been people first. We understand our people are the most valuable asset; they are our differentiators; and this guides our investment in company culture and in providing opportunities for developing talent. Our mentorship program aims to help ensure both, their personal and professional development.
We host regular training sessions to enable managers (mentors) with the tools and techniques to be an effective advocate and guide for mentees. We have dedicated managers helping the young talent pool reach their professional goals. Together, mentor-managers and mentees discuss progress toward growth objectives and best practices to navigate challenges along the way.
Timely feedback and assessment wherein managers have set KPIs to check on teammates regularly to further champion and celebrate accomplishments, while also sharing constructive feedback on opportunities and progress. Quality face-to-face time with leadership is also included to empower them to share ideas, recommendations and goals.
'AI can simulate PR scenarios, helping professionals acquire practical experience'
Madhukar Kumar, Founder and Chief Strategist, of Grey Cell Public Relations, talks about AI being an invaluable mentor in the PR industry
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 1:23 PM | 4 min read
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Madhukar Kumar, Founder and Chief Strategist, Grey Cell Public Relations, where he talked about AI being an invaluable mentor in the PR industry and how it delivers instant feedback, facilitating continuous improvement.
Excerpts:
PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what does the current generation lack?
We certainly value the innovative and enterprising spirit that new talent brings to the PR industry, but we've also observed some areas of deficiency. These include patience, discipline and comprehensive technological knowledge. While young professionals are often adept with digital tools and offer a fresh perspective, they sometimes lack a deep understanding of business fundamentals or substantial, hands-on experience in managing complex scenarios. They may not fully grasp the intricacies of unique business problems. Although highly digitally savvy, their abilities to communicate effectively in person or build strong relationships may be underdeveloped due to over-reliance on technology. They may also struggle to balance the dynamic, rapidly evolving nature of the digital world with the requirement for long-term strategic planning in the PR industry. Lastly, they may lack the patience and perseverance necessary for long-term success, as they are more accustomed to the immediate gratification of the digital age.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
At Grey Cell PR, we take talent retention very seriously and consider it a significant challenge. Our approach involves empowering our employees by providing task and client variety, ample freedom and job enrichment. We've found these measures greatly assist in talent retention. Beyond this, we're investigating further solutions to address pay challenges, such as flexible working hours, remote work opportunities and health benefits. We're also working on increasing the transparency and fairness of our pay practices.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
There are indeed several additional industry challenges. For instance, a shortage of experienced professionals for guidance and training and a disproportionate focus on media coverage rather than comprehensive reputation management and understanding the true complexities of PR work. Constant evolution of the media landscape is another hurdle, as it necessitates continual learning and adaptation, which can be overwhelming. The proliferation of misinformation and 'fake news' complicates the PR industry further, necessitating vigilance and proactivity in managing client reputations. The expectation for instantaneous response in our digital age also poses a significant strain, potentially leading to professional burnout.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
AI is proving to be an invaluable mentor in the PR industry. It offers real-time insights into emerging trends, consumer behaviour and media performance, aiding young professionals in adapting to industry norms. AI eliminates the need to rely solely on senior colleagues for guidance, providing real-time feedback and guidance. AI tools also support personalised learning and development programs, allowing professionals to enhance their skills at a pace that suits them. These tools deliver instant feedback, facilitating continuous improvement. Furthermore, AI can simulate various PR scenarios, enabling professionals to acquire practical experience and learn from their mistakes in a risk-free environment.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
At Grey Cell PR, we place great importance on our mentorship program. Each team leader is tasked with guiding junior members in a structured manner, with explicit deliverables outlined. Whether it's pitching stories, writing content, crafting presentations or managing crisis communications, our mentors guide each team member effectively. We also foster an open culture in which even the most junior team member can approach the most senior member without any difficulty or hindrance.
‘Building expertise in PR requires dedication & willingness to learn and adapt over time’
Dilip Yadav, co-founder, First Partners, shares how agencies are increasingly prioritising mentorship programmes as they recognise the value of transformational learning
By Ruchika Jha | Aug 7, 2023 5:53 PM | 5 min read
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Dilip Yadav, co-founder, First Partners, shares how agencies are increasingly prioritising mentorship programmes as they recognise the value of transformational learning.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
In the communications sector today, there is no denying the fact that the current generation brings many positive attributes to the table, including being bright, aware, and attuned to current trends. They possess ambition, strive for rapid success, and exhibit creativity and innovation in their approach to work.
However, there are certain factors where the current generation may fall short. One such area is the acceptance that the path to success can be arduous and require hard work, even becoming mundane at times. Another aspect that the current generation may lack is its ability for the necessary structured planning and execution. Additionally, there may be a tendency to prioritise self-interest over teamwork and enterprise. Cultivating a mindset that values the chain of command and recognises the importance of collaboration and working towards collective goals can enhance professional growth and overall success in the PR industry.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
While fair compensation is certainly an important aspect, companies are recognising that it is not the sole determining factor for talent retention, particularly with the impatient nature of Generation Z. A key consideration is the sense of self-worth that employees derive from their work. This encompasses factors such as the opportunity to engage in meaningful work, achieve success in their roles, receive recognition for their contributions and be treated fairly and equally. Aligning the company's value system with that of the employees also plays a crucial role in fostering a sense of belonging and satisfaction.
Also, mentoring programs have emerged as an effective tool for talent retention. Providing guidance and support to employees through mentorship helps create a loyal and engaged workforce.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
PR professionals face unique challenges compared to other industries. One crucial skill that sets them apart is the ability to handle multiple variables simultaneously. Uncertainty in achieving desired outcomes despite putting in inputs is a common occurrence in PR. Mastering the art of controlling these variables requires skill and experience, which takes time to develop.
A significant challenge faced by the PR industry is the lack of patience among young professionals to hone this skill. Building expertise in PR requires dedication and a willingness to learn and adapt over time. Additionally, the availability of alternative career options in industries like IT, which offer more predictable and process-driven roles, attracts bright talent away from the PR field.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising various industries, including PR. While AI can automate certain tasks and provide valuable insights, its role as a mentor in helping young professionals adapt to industry norms is limited. Traditionally, PR has been perceived as an art form, with the belief that only those with innate artistic abilities can excel in the field. However, AI has shown that art can be generated using generative AI techniques, challenging this notion. Certain sub-tasks in PR, such as data gathering, sentiment analysis and creating visual or audio-visual content, can be performed by AI tools and applications.
However, the role of AI in mentorship is limited. AI algorithms, including those developed by OpenAI, come with disclaimers stating that their guidance cannot replace the recommendations of an expert. Mentorship inherently involves guidance and support from experienced individuals who can provide personalised insights, advice and industry knowledge. The expertise, experience and nuanced understanding of human behaviour and communication that mentors bring cannot be fully replaced by AI.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
Mentorship programs in agencies are crucial for talent development in the PR industry. Agencies serve as fertile grounds for nurturing and learning, as evidenced by the numerous success stories of professionals who have risen to coveted positions in corporate communications after starting their careers in agencies. It is not uncommon to see professionals change jobs as cohorts of mentors and mentees.
Recognising the value of transformational learning, agencies are increasingly prioritising mentorship programmes. Senior members of the team are entrusted with the responsibility of mentoring, realising the impact it can have on talent growth and overall agency success. These mentorship programs facilitate knowledge transfer, continuous learning, skill development and the cultivation of a supportive and collaborative culture within agencies. These programs play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of PR professionals and ensuring the longevity and success of agencies in the ever-evolving industry.
Banali Banerjee joins Northern Arc Capital as Deputy VP – Marketing and Communications
Prior to this, she was associated with Adfactors PR as Senior Account Manager
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 5:33 PM | 1 min read
Banali Banerjee has joined Northern Arc Capital as Deputy Vice President – Marketing and Communications.
Prior to joining the company, she was associated with Adfactors PR as Senior Account Manager.
With an overall 10 years of multifaceted expertise in journalism and public relations consulting, Banerjee has handled projects that included reputation management, brand building, crisis communication and strategic alliances with clients across sectors.
She has contributed to organisations such as Paradigm Shift PR, Cafemutual and VIP (Vishwamitra India Pariwar) news channel.
e4m PR & Corp Comm 30 Under 30: Jurors to shortlist from 120+ entries
The award will honour brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game changers and achievers of the industry under the age 30
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 5, 2023 8:50 AM | 2 min read
The jury meet for the 3rd edition of ‘e4m PR and Corp Comm 30 Under 30’ will take place virtually today - August 5, 2023. Out of 120+ entries received, the shortlisted ones will be showcased at the grand event. The e4m PR and Corp Comm 30 Under 30 awards will recognise and honour brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game changers and achievers of the industry under the age 30. The panel will examine on the aspects of communication along with agility, technology, human interface and mentorship.
This year, Nandini Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media and BW Businessworld, will grace the jury chair. The other members of the grand jury are: Ashim Gupta, chief brand and communications Officer, Spark Minda Group; Arun Arora, director - head and director - strategy and communications, Mavyn.in and Chetak Foundation; Ashutosh Sharma, global head of corporate communications and corporate affairs, HCL Technology; Anand Vaidya, global lead – PR and corporate communications, WebEngage; Anand Prakash, senior group head, Adfactors PR; Bhaskar Majumdar, head - corporate affairs, communications, CSR and digital, Egis in India; Bhawna Gupta, director – client relations. Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Ekta Bhaskar, global head – corporate communications, BLS International; Jagruti Kirloskar Saxena, SVP and head - corporate marketing and communications, ANAROCK; Jyotsna Dash Nanda, AVP – corporate communications, DS Group; Neha Bajaj, founder and director, Scroll Mantra; Pradeep Wadhwa, founder and principal, Kritical Edge Consulting Pvt. Ltd.; Priya Bellani, associate account director, 80 dB Communications; Rajat Chandihok, senior vice president, Concept PR; Smita Khanna, chief operating officer, Newton Consulting; Tanmana Rath, The Good Edge and Tarunjeet Rattan, managing partner, Nucleus PR.
The grand jury will look into the nominations on several aspects like leadership, accomplishments, future potential, and contribution to the industry. For the virtual jury process, the grand jury will be divided into two groups - Group A and Group B - with one jury chair in each virtual room to judge all the nominations diligently.
The final awardees will be unveiled and felicitated on the day of the summit and awards ceremony.
ANAROCK names Jagruti Saxena as SVP & Head - Marketing and Communications
She was previously associated with MSD Pharmaceuticals
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 11:37 AM | 1 min read
ANAROCK has named Jagruti Saxena as its Senior Vice President and Head – Marketing and Communications.
She was previously associated with MSD Pharmaceuticals, leading Corporate Communications for India.
A marketing and communications leader with two decades of diversified industry experience across Pharma, Consulting, BFSI, Logistics and Automation, Jagruti has contributed to MNC’s like Boehringer Ingelheim, ZS Consulting, HSBC, DHL, ICICI Lombard and Honeywell.
ANAROCK is a leading international property consultancy company that delivers comprehensive real estate services to a large and diversified client base including developers, corporates, financial institutions, government, and individuals.
Shivanjali Singh joins Cairn Oil and Gas as Chief Corporate Communications Officer
Prior to this, she was associated with Vodafone Idea
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 9:41 AM | 1 min read
Shivanjali Singh has joined Cairn Oil and Gas as Chief Corporate Communications Officer.
Prior to joining the company, she was associated with Vodafone Idea.
Singh announced her move on LinkedIn saying, “Happy to share that I have joined Cairn Oil and Gas, part of Vedanta Group, as the Chief Corporate Communication Officer, starting this month. In my new role, I have the exciting opportunity to help the organisation deliver on its commitment to the national cause of building #atmanirbharbharat through self-reliance in the energy sector. The spirit and passion of the people here to explore and produce energy for keeping the country running, is infectious! Excited to be on this team comprising of the best talent from India and across the world. I’m fuelled up for this new journey ahead!”
Singh is a seasoned professional with 20 years of work experience in corporate reputation management, product and brand building through PR, stakeholder communication incl., internal communication, issues management, crisis communication etc.
She also contributed to organisations such as NIIT, TBWA India PR and Perfect Relations.
Kaizzen, along with MOHAN Foundation, organises organ donation awareness campaigns
The month-long activity commenced on 2nd August 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 2:44 PM | 3 min read
Fostering a culture of compassion and altruism within the organisation, KaizzenCare, a social initiative by Kaizzen, has partnered with the MOHAN Foundation to organize an organ donation awareness campaign. The month-long activity commenced on Wednesday, 2nd August 2023, with a special session on the significance of organ donation by Ms Pallavi Kumar, Executive Director of MOHAN Foundation.
Over 150 employees of Kaizzen joined the session, actively engaging in the discussion and gaining valuable insights. Throughout the month, the campaign aims to motivate the clients, communication fraternity, key stakeholders, employees, friends and families about the life-saving impact of organ donation and encourage them to pledge to the cause.
Sharing his thoughts, Mr Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO of Kaizzen said, "Donating an organ is a selfless and noble deed. The gift of life is a priceless present that you can bestow upon anyone. It is an opportunity to live on in the cherished memories and warm smiles of those whose lives your singular act can transform, even after you have departed to the heavenly abode. There could not be any greater joy than this."
"Organ donation across the world faces numerous challenges that hinder its widespread implementation. We, as communicators, shoulder the responsibility to spread awareness and motivate. We have the potential to influence people, initiate the change we want to see in society, and create an impact. Through this initiative, we aspire to raise awareness and motivate everyone to participate in it. We are thankful to the MOHAN Foundation for such an enlightening session on this crucial subject," he added.
India has one of the world’s lowest rates of organ donation worldwide, standing at approximately 0.52 per million population. Consequently, the demand for organ donation surpasses its supply. Apart from lack of awareness, factors like cultural beliefs, inadequate infrastructure, collection issues, and transportation difficulties contribute to the low rates of organ donation in India.
Underlying the importance of organ donation, Ms. Pallavi Kumar, Executive Director of MOHAN Foundation said, "Considering the size of India's population, the number of people opting for organ donation is significantly low. There is a need to raise awareness regarding organ donations to motivate them to participate in this noble cause. We can achieve success only by fostering positive communication and engagement. Together, let us strive to make a difference and save precious lives.”
MOHAN Foundation, a Chennai-based not-for-profit organisation, is a pioneer in the field of organ donation and transplantation in India. It is committed to increasing the reach of the Transplantation of Human Organs & Tissues Act (THOTA). The Government of India passed this act in 1994 to widen the scope of organ donation and put an end to commercial dealings in organs. The objective of the foundation is to create public awareness among a cross-section of the population, train healthcare professionals in transplant coordination, raise resources to promote organ donation efficiently, and more.
