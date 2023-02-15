PR Pundits strengthens travel & hospitality with 9 new mandate wins
All mandates are aimed at driving strategic and integrated communications programmes in India
PR Pundit strengthened its travel and hospitality vertical with 9 new wins spanning across international hotels, online travel aggregator and a tourism board such as Baglioni Resort Maldives, Yatra.com, Six Senses Vana, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, The St. Regis Goa Resort, The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon and Hyatt Regency Dehradun to name a few.
The travel and hospitality industry has witnessed a formidable surge, from being the most impacted industry during the COVID 19 epidemic, to emerging the strongest in the post pandemic world. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the travel market in India is projected to reach US$ 125 billion by FY27 from an estimated US$ 75 billion in FY20. The buoyant outlook for the sector is a result of the pent-up demand arising from the pandemic, thriving domestic leisure travel, and gradual increase in international travel.
Commenting on the recent wins, Archana Jain, Managing Director, PR Pundit, said, “We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to represent the PR duties of a diverse set of travel and tourism entities, strengthening our overall travel & hospitality portfolio. India’s rich cultural heritage, places of natural beauty along with the demand for leisure travel, provides a significant opportunity to fully explore the potential of the sector. This year also marks 25 years of us delivering benchmarking work with our made-to-measure communications approach and skilful storytelling. We are excited to work with brands and organisations to optimize business objectives, shape perceptions and build salience them.”
ON PURPOSE wins 3 new accounts in social impact
The businesses won are of Good Food Institute India, ACT & SBI Foundation
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 1:49 PM | 3 min read
ON PURPOSE has been appointed as an agency on record for three businesses – The Good Food Institute India (GFI India), ACT and SBI Foundation, following competitive pitches.
The wins will see ON PURPOSE execute high visibility campaigns across critical areas of decarbonization of food, venture philanthropy, as well as healthcare, rural development, and empowerment of youth and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) respectively. The businesses will be managed by the consultancy’s offices in Mumbai and Delhi.
GFI India is the subsidiary of the global organisation that is working in the country to lay the groundwork for the sunrise sector of alternative protein to demonstrate a model for a more secure, sustainable, and just food system in the developing world.
ACT is an Indian non-profit venture philanthropy platform built upon the premise that an entrepreneurial mindset, technology & innovation, and collective action have the power to create meaningful social impact at scale. Their grants are given as seed capital to incubate and accelerate innovations that have demonstrated ability to address some of India’s most complex social needs.
SBI Foundation is the CSR arm of the State Bank Group which works directly and through strategic partnerships with impact-making entities across key focus areas such as empowerment of PwDs, rural development, healthcare, education, sustainability & environment, livelihood & skill development, youth empowerment, promotion of sports, and more.
Girish Balachandran, Founder and Managing Director at ON PURPOSE, said, “It’s a privilege to partner with organisations doing so much on the decarbonization of food, catalysing social change through venture philanthropy, and rural, PwDs and youth advocacy. Over the years, we’ve realised how communications can and must play a bigger role in bridging inequality in society. Working with these organisations takes us a step closer to achieving our mission to use communications for social change.”
Mansi Virmani, Communications Manager, GFI India, said, “Smart protein is a burgeoning sector in India - but we have a lot to achieve in terms of setting the foundation and leading consumer awareness. We are glad to partner with a purpose-driven consulting firm that works at the intersection of all the issues that smart protein seeks to address: climate change, nutritional and food security, and public health."
Alankrita Khera, Director, Brand & Communications at ACT, “With education, healthcare, climate action, and gender inclusivity as our key areas of focus, we're passionate about fuelling social entrepreneurs who are making it their mission to create social impact at scale for Bharat. Given their exemplary body of work and deep expertise with purpose-led communication, we're proud to have ON PURPOSE as a partner to our vision and a co-founder of social change.”
PRCAI collaborates with Indian Deaf Cricket Association for 6th PR Premier Cricket League
The sixth edition of PRPCL 2023 (North) was held this weekend on February 11 & 12, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 12:47 PM | 3 min read
Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) has joined hands with Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) for the first time ever to host a special sporting event of equals at its annual Public Relations Premier Cricket League (PRPCL).
PRPCL 2023 is a celebration of teamwork, industry camaraderie, and brings everyone together for the game of cricket. Through this special collaboration, PRCAI welcomes diversity and inclusion of the specially-abled cricketers who are today mainstream players and making a mark on a global stage.
Speaking on the occasion, Deeptie Sethi, Chief Executive Officer, PRCAI, said, “PRCAI’s cricket premier league has become one of the most awaited member event of the year and demonstrates high team spirits, great energy and brings the industry together to celebrate equality and oneness. This new collaboration with the Indian Deaf Cricket Association is ultra-special and an inspiration to see the world of equals. We thank IDCA team for their enthusiastic and competitive spirit that made this weekend a great sporting event for our PR industry.”
PRCAI’s Vice President, Kunal Kishore added, “We are excited to see the enthusiasm shown by all member firms for this league. Our endeavour though all such activities is to bring the industry together on a fun platform. We have seen growing competitiveness for the tournament and it only reflects how this event is gaining massive traction.”
The sixth edition of PRPCL 2023 (North) was held this weekend on February 11 & 12, 2023 and the Semi-finals and Finals will be held between 14 participating PR consultancies on Saturday, Feb 25. On Saturday, one of the most humbling experiences on the field was witnessing the two benefit matches played between the players from IDCA and Team Archetype and BIU Warriors from Concept BIU on the other side, showcasing the true spirit of sportsmanship in this world-class sport.
Reena Jain Malhotra, Patron of IDCA, Sumit Jain, President of IDCA, Coach Devdutt Baghel and other committee members joined to motivate and encourage the players.
Roma Balwani, CEO & Brand Custodian, IDCA commented, “This special collaboration of PRCAI - IDCA to promote specially-abled cricket is a testimony to social & diversity inclusion. Thank you team PRCAI for this partnership that truly envisions an equitable world and provides a unique platform to demonstrate & provide equal opportunities for specially-abled cricketing talent. ‘Cricket for a Cause’ is an endeavour to celebrate IDCA’s journey in India & globally to create awareness & mainstream Deaf Cricket. We are thankful to IDCA's ‘Cause Partner’ Hero Motocorp for supporting the PRPCL 2023 Benefit Match & motivating our team.”
PRPCL 2023 matches were streamed live for the first time and cricket fans, consultancy employees can watch online by downloading the MyySport app.
Tata Motors, the title sponsor of PRPCL 2023, displayed onsite India’s bestselling Nexon EV at the Gymkhana Club, Delhi, with vehicle walk-arounds and test drives. Hero Motocorp and Godrej have been extending continued support to PRCAI for this event. Select category team prizes are sponsored by PR Consultancies including Kaizzen PR, MSL and Avian We.
Hero Motocorp sponsored cash prizes to IDCA players that were handed over by the dignitaries.
PRPCL was started 6 years ago and is held annually in North and West regions and serves as a platform to interact, network and enjoying a game which is active lifestyle today.
ITC Engage's ad for new range of eau de parfums is high on style
The film has been conceptualised and directed by Denzil Machado
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 1:50 PM | 3 min read
ITC Engage has launched a new range of Eau De Parfums for occasion-based usage with day and night premium perfumes for men and women. In a first, ITC Engage, brings to bear the interesting interplay of fashion and fragrance.
Exquisitely crafted, this new range of Engage Eau De Parfums comes with superior quality of fine fragrances that linger on to make an impact. Engage fragrances are safe on skin, IFRA compliant and of superior quality with better retentivity. The brand with its portfolio of offering ensures that consumers enjoy international quality and the art of perfumery at a comfortable Indian pricing.
To highlight this interplay of fashion and fragrance, Engage, launches its premium Eau De Parfums in a high-octane film conceptualised and directed by Denzil Machado. With the backdrop of an international fashion show, the launch film weaves a fast-paced narrative of fragrances that attract and make heads turn. The rhythmic and poetic visuals bring to the fore a budding playful romance between the show stoppers. The energy, the social camaraderie behind the scenes, the internationally set fashion show, the evening mood and the glamourous showcase highlights the distinct scents and the undeniable aspect of an attractive fragrance taking precedence over all others. Quick camera flashes, stealing alone time and moments amidst the camera, people and flashlights, make for a glamourous showcase of fashion and fragrance. The upbeat background score adds to the intrigue and the irresistible attraction that unfolds behind the scene.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC, said, “I believe, fragrance defines an identity and helps make a distinct statement. ITC Engage has been a trendsetter in experimenting and layering with unique fragrances and formats. The endeavour to present a global best continues and this new range of Engage Eau De Parfums is a testament to the exquisite craftsmanship of creating the finest fragrances. Fragrance is intrinsic to fashion and with this new series, Engage, presents a visual and sensorial narrative that addresses the intricacies of attraction and attention.”
The range consists of Engage Indigo Skies for men, a bright and energizing day fragrance enveloping the grand fusion of aromatic lavender and rich earthy woody notes. The sparkling diffusion of bergamot and spices makes it a crisp, fresh, and uplifting addition to the morning routine. The fruity and ambary notes of Engage Amber Hues for men make it a provocative, warm, and oriental fragrance for the night.
Engage Verona for Women is a classic day fragrance with a concoction of citrusy, fruity, and floral notes. The addictive musk and nutmeg notes infused with sandalwood make it playful and fresh. The brand also offers a memorable night fragrance for women. Engage Fantasia, that has been inspired by the dynamic characteristics of women. The citrusy, floral, and spicy notes mixed with tonka beans and vanilla are perfect for those special date nights when you want to look and feel astounding.
WE Communications elevates Nitin Mantri to Regional Executive Managing Director, APAC
He maintains his current responsibilities as Group CEO of Avian WE
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 11:45 AM | 3 min read
WE Communications (WE), a global independent integrated communications agency, today announced new international leadership appointments that showcase the agency’s commitment to global expansion and future growth. Nitin Mantri has been promoted to Regional Executive Managing Director, APAC, along with maintaining his current responsibilities as Group CEO of Avian WE, and Ruth Allchurch to Regional Executive Managing Director, EMEA.
Through these newly created roles, Mantri and Allchurch will be responsible for strengthening WE’s APAC and EMEA operations, including oversight of client retention and business development, nurturing the teams of talent, and playing cross-agency roles in driving strategic growth initiatives like the development of new client services and capabilities. Mantri and Allchurch will continue to report to President of International and Global Chief Operating Officer Kass Sells, who will maintain oversight of WE’s eight international markets and its affiliate network.
“Our sector and services growth, expanded client partnerships, and acquisitions in these international markets have created an exciting inflection point for our business,” said Melissa Waggener Zorkin, Global CEO of WE Communications. “We are well positioned to make strategic changes to our broader international leadership team that will enable us to build our blueprint for future growth.”
“I’m proud of how each of these leaders has evolved at WE, developing their teams, building successful relationships with clients, all with an eye toward the future,” said Sells. “I look forward to this next chapter, where together we can deliver even more exciting, creative, groundbreaking work in an ever-changing world, regardless of geography or borders — all with people at the center.”
As Regional Executive Managing Director, APAC, Mantri will maintain his AvianWE Group CEO title and expand his leadership over AvianWE and Chase India to include WE company WATATAWA, as well as the markets of Singapore and Australia. Current managing directors will remain in place and report into Mantri, while China market operations stays under the leadership of WE Red Bridge CEO Nicky Wang.
“With India as one of our fastest-growing markets, Nitin has demonstrated his ability to develop teams and business operations that fuel growth,” said Sells. “He is a leader in the industry and at WE, with a proven track record of delivering positive business impact for clients and his teams.”
As Regional Executive Managing Director, EMEA, Allchurch will assume regional leadership, which will include Germany and Africa, extending her current remit over WE’s UK operations. Current managing directors will remain in place and partner closely with Allchurch. Allchurch was also an integral part of WE’s recent acquisition of Hopscotch Consulting, which she will continue to manage.
“With Ruth at the helm, our UK business has experienced significant year-over-year growth,” said Sells. “In tandem, she has created a culture that has led to our highest retention rate and employee engagement scores on record. She is a leader of action, who will extend her knowledge to EMEA as we continue to build our teams and centers of excellence in Germany and Africa.”
In addition to partnering with local market managing directors, both Mantri and Allchurch will collaborate closely with Rebecca Wilson, executive vice president, International. Wilson was recently promoted to this role to lead initiatives focused on the advancement of WE’s core technology, health and consumer sectors, its integrated communications expertise, as well as expansion of its corporate reputation and brand purpose service, partner network, Brands in Motion and other agency intellectual properties.
“This is an exciting time for WE,” said Sells. “These moves enable us to stay ahead of where our business is going and what our clients need today and into the future: best-in-class solutions that drive positive impact.”
Amitesh Banerjee named SVP at BeanstalkAsia
He completed a 14-year successful assignment in integrated communications with the Seychelles Marketing Board as Head of Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 1:04 PM | 2 min read
Amitesh Banerjee has joined BeanstalkAsia as Senior Vice President. He is a seasoned positive integrated communications disruptor with several years of multi-country and multi-domain experience. He started his journey with advertising in JWT - Dubai, worked with ITC hotels in marketing in India and then moved to Sri Lanka as Marketing Director, New Zealand Dairy Board. Amitesh completed a 14-year successful assignment in integrated communications with the Seychelles Marketing Board as Head of Communications, where the Chairman was the President of the Republic of Seychelles. After his return to India Amitesh worked in senior positions with Global and Indian Communications firms. These include Perfect Relations, Comma Consulting, Genesis Burson-Marsteller, Adfactors, Cominscient group, Vinsan World and recently H+K Strategies India. He also worked with the Della Group as Head of Corporate Communications.
Commenting on this senior leadership appointment Upendra Singh Thakur, Founder & Director, BeanstalkAsia, said, “As an established Integrated Marketing Communications firm, we are pro-actively building our talent and capacities to equip for our aggressive growth and business plan for India, Nepal and other international markets in the pipeline. We are delighted to have Amitesh onboard. His rich experience and diverse background complement our growth ambitions.”
Malini Sharma Thakur, Co-Founder & Director, BeanstalkAsia, further added, “Amitesh comes with years of valuable experience in communications. We are looking forward to working together to achieve further excellence and growth in our integrated offerings, especially reputation management.”
Amitesh expressed, “I am very excited about my new journey and will relentlessly pursue the purpose of BeanstalkAsia by adding new milestones. I firmly believe in purpose-led Integrated Marketing Communications, a valuable business tool to leverage for sustainable success.”
'PR humanises brands'
Panellists engaged in an insightful session on the topic ‘Rules of engagement between PR and the brands, managing each other expectation’ at e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 summit and awards 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 12:57 PM | 4 min read
The final panel discussion at the e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards 2022 saw industry experts who discussed their views on ‘Rules of engagement between PR and the brands, managing each other expectation’.
On the panel were Gehna Sawhney, Director – Communications, India and Europe, Pitney Bowes; Lovina Gujral, COO, Candour Communications and Tehseen Zaidi, Head – Communications, Syngenta India. The session was moderated by Ruchika Jha, exchange4media.
Jha opened the session by asking about some of the founding parameters of the relationship between agencies and brands to which, Gujral said, “I would like to iterate the fact that a mutually beneficial relationship is based on respect that is non-negotiable. Respect does not just mean that we have entered into a contract and hence, it is to be done. We need to recognise what the brand stands for as an agency. It is important to understand what the brand is wanting to achieve through the relationship and for the brand it is important to understand that the agency is the expert hence, due credit should be given to their advisement and consultancy, and only then can the engagement be fruitful. The other thing that I believe is if you want the relationship to be successful, be very clear about what the client expects and what you can deliver. Have complete clarity and work along those lines. Do not project yourself to be promising something and delivering something else.”
Sawhney seconded Gujral's comments and stated that the authenticity and rootedness in the organisation’s values are also very important. “At its best, PR humanises the brand. It helps bring the story of the brand to audiences and tells you about the company, the products and its people. Trust, transparency and teamwork are most important. These three parameters are essential for a healthy and long partnership with the PR agency and a brand”, she added.
Moving further into the conversation, Zaidi shared her perspective on how the dynamics of brands, agencies and media have changed over time since they are interrelated. She elucidated, “From the last three-four years, the trend has changed. Now the journalists covering that particular beat will just take the inputs from what the agencies are sharing but when it is shared by the corporate communications person, then they take it lightly. Somewhere, we have to support our agency. The agency and the client have to work in close coordination. You should understand and talk to each other. You need to plan, strategise and give that important newsy point which is relevant.”
Concluding the session, the panellists were asked to give a remark on how vital is crisis management in this engagement. Gujral conveyed, “We have been working with Zoom since 2020 and if you have seen Zoom’s journey in India, you know what a huge crisis it came into. It was a year-long crisis campaign for us requiring us to be present as much as up to 16-17 hours a day. Even today, we feel proud the way we were able to support our client and the client of course acknowledges us for the work we did in the first year. If you cannot stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the brand in a time of crisis, you have no business being in our partner. It is in the difficult times that you really see the metal of an agency and I think that is when an agency really gets tested and should be able to stand the test of time.”
Zaidi concluded, “In any crisis or any other situation, just put your foot in each other’s shoe and know where that person is. It is important that you back each other with empathy and respect. Coming back to crisis management, you should analyse and evaluate who is taking the front seat and who is taking the back seat.”
“In times of crisis, an agency can help you prevent bad from getting worse because it is already out there and they are there to help you fire fight and be the front line. Hopefully this partnership will continue and help you prevent the crisis from getting worse,” Sawhney winded up the session.
65% marketers say delivering optimal customer experience to be key in 2023: Exotel survey
Exotel conducted a survey with Indian marketers to assess the current state of adoption of CX
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 12:11 PM | 4 min read
With traditional brand marketing losing luster thanks to digital disruption, the customer is now in charge. In a digital world, it is simply not enough for businesses to be able to compete on price or product features alone. Customer Experience (CX) is becoming the key differentiator in a digital world, and the currency to drive brand loyalty, reduce churn and boost revenues.
To assess the current state of adoption of CX, organizational challenges in CX implementation, current and desired usage of various omnichannel tools and marketer priorities for 2023, Exotel conducted a survey with Indian marketers.
Exotel is the emerging market’s leading full stack customer engagement platform comprising a suite of communications APIs, omnichannel contact center (Ameyo) and Conversational AI platform (Cogno AI) in the Cloud.
Customer experience: The new competitive battleground
A majority, 65% of marketers surveyed agree with the statement that customer experience is the new and next competitive battleground. In fact, 45% state that their brand will compete, either completely or nearly completely, on the basis of CX over the next two years.
It’s no surprise then that a focus to enhance customer experience emerges as the #1 priority, with 74% of marketers surveyed listing this as their #1 priority for 2023. Other priorities in order of importance are improving the omnichannel experience (70%), employer branding (69%), followed by a focus on sustainability initiatives (68%), and a strategy for immersive platforms such as Metaverse (67%).
Marketers focusing on customer retention
Given the concerns of an economic recession in 2023, brands are doubling down on engaging their existing customer base. With loyalty getting harder to come by because consumers have a lot more choices today, marketers are choosing to enhance and strengthen their customer engagement, working closely with the Customer Experience teams, to build lasting connections with customers. This is validated by the survey by Exotel. To drive business, 63% of marketers surveyed said they are looking at increasing adoption of existing products, or introducing newer products to existing customers.
WhatsApp, most important CX channel
India is WhatsApp biggest market with 487.5 million WhatsApp users in 2022. It’s no surprise that 86% of marketers surveyed say that WhatsApp is the most important customer service channel. One out of every 2 marketers say that it is a part of their CX journey and 26% say its usage is critical to their business. 9% say they have recently integrated the channel as a part of their CX journey, and are already reaping the benefits..
Usage of other CX tools in order of deployment is SMS at 33%, Call center at 27% and chatbots at 26%, among the marketers surveyed.
Challenges to CX roll-out
The desire to prioritize CX comes with real-world challenges. Marketers surveyed, 40% cite driving a customer-centric culture and understanding CX platform capabilities as the challenges that they face in designing an optimal CX journey. Other challenges include measuring CX effectiveness and impact and collaborating cross-functionally within the organization.
Adopting a customer-centric marketing approach is not an easy task, despite its importance in the scheme of things. While 51% of marketers surveyed say that keeping the customer at the center of every decision is a behavior that is challenging to drive within the organization, 34% of marketers cite the lack of involvement of senior leaders to demonstrate customer centricity top down to being an impediment in authentically driving customer centricity into the organizations DNA.
Udit Agarwal, VP & Global Head of Marketing, Exotel, said, “To stand out against the competition and deliver additional value to customers, organizations need to adopt a unified approach for conducting and tracking customer engagement. Building a comprehensive understanding of the entire customer journey and the data collected from all interactions will result in valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences. Through investing in improvements towards the customer experience, one can ultimately reap a positive return on investment in a digital market. Exotel's full-stack engagement platform assists organizations in building customer relationships, which is the most valuable currency in today's business world.”
“Organizations will necessarily need to lead from a customer-centric position. With economic uncertainty persisting, 2023 looks set to be another challenging year for businesses. Organizations will need a comprehensive view of the full customer journey across all interaction data to yield deep insights about their customers and design optimal CX journeys to connect more closely with their customers and anticipate behaviors. Those organizations that invest in experience enhancements to solidify customer relationships will be poised to receive positive ROI in a digital world where customers are spoilt for choice. Customer relationships is the #1 currency that Exotel helps organizations accrue through its full stack engagement platform,” said Angira Agrawal, Global SVP, GTM and Strategy, Exotel.
