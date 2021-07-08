‘Young adults need therapy to cope with mental-health challenges after a yr into pandemic’

The lives of each individual, especially young adults, have taken a drastic change since the outbreak of the Covid-19. Since the lives of these young adults today is different from prior generations, the mental health has been negatively impacted (around 80 per cent).

This survey found that one out of every two adult feel the need to seek therapy to cope with their mental health struggles. Approximately 45 per cent of young women more than men need to seek a mental health professional whereas 50 per cent prefer to speak with their friends.

This study was conducted on 250+ young adults, aged 17-24 years, under 80 dB Perspectives, which is an insight driven project to understand different audiences, their preferences and motivations. This survey was taken by adults, for adults. It seeks to understand their multiple personalities from that of a fresh-faced voter, as a student, consumer to a future employee.

As many as 95 per cent of young women and 75 per cent of young men have reported that Covid-19 has had a negative effect on their mental health. Moreover, the number of young women that go to therapy is nearly three times the number of young men. Overall, nearly 40 per cent of young adults do not attend therapy, but feel the need to. This may be attributed to the stigma associated with seeking therapy or the inaccessibility of mental health resources in India.

More than 50 per cent of young adults have reported that social media has negatively affected their self-perception regarding their appearance, alluding to how society promotes unrealistic beauty standards which are then magnified through interactions on the internet. One in every two young adults believe that their holistic well-being would be better if they weren’t active on social media.

According to a YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey conducted in 2020, the Gen Z is more active in online campaigns and protests than any other age group. This assertiveness suggests that the youngest age group is searching for a distinct political vision. The survey corroborates these findings with over 90 per cent of young adults saying that they intend to vote once eligible.

The second wave observed civil society stepping in to help people across the country. Over 90 per cent of young adults felt extremely dissatisfied with the government’s response to Covid-19. When asked about issues that plague the world today, 85 per cent strongly agree that there are not enough policies in India to combat the gender disparity, 65 per cent of young adults believe that the government has not created adequate privacy and data protection laws and over 80 per cent of young adults feel that the government’s response to the climate crisis has been inadequate.

Young adults also weighed in on what would make for their ideal workplace. Nearly 40 per cent of them said that they would value a comfortable and open work environment. Women prioritised this more, with over 50 per cent of young women confirming that this would be a key determinant to select an employer. A company’s stated purpose also emerges as a key determinant to selection. Nearly all young adults said that a company’s ethos via-a-vis the environment, society, politics and economic impact would influence their decision making. Further, being thrust into the workforce while the world is still recovering from the effects of a deadly pandemic, over 70 percent of young adults seem concerned about their job prospects.

Kiran Ray Chaudhury, Co-Founder and Jt. Managing Director, 80 dB Communications, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has totally upended our way of life—how we work, study, socialise, shop, and more—and young adults have been especially impacted. As future citizens and voters, consumers and employees, our survey attempts to get behind what these young adults are thinking, and to build a bridge between generational mindsets that may help businesses with insights they need to address this demographic”.

The young adults also wish to be conscious consumers and 90 per cent would like to be aware of the work practices and environmental impact the brands they buy are having. However, only a few admit to having been able to convert their awareness into practice.

