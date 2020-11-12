Teamonk Global picks 80 dB Communications as PR partner

80-dB Communications has been appointed as the PR partner for Teamonk Global. The scope includes rolling out communications solutions for Teamonk to drive brand and product awareness for preference.

“At Teamonk, our vision is to create a global tea brand with an international footrpint that targets the discerning and health conscious consumers with our proposition of ‘look good and feel good’, by offering a range of the finest “natural” hand-picked teas, fresh from the best high grown tea plantations. We want our brand and our ethos to be known and appreciated by our multiple stakeholders. We were looking for a PR partner that can help evolve our story with creativity and authenticity. We believe 80 dB shares our passion for our brand and are confident that their artful storytelling will serve our purpose well. We welcome them onboard and look forward to working with the team at 80 dB,” said Amit Dutta, Co-Promoter, Teamonk Global and CEO at Hunch Ventures.

Kiran Ray Chaudhury, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, 80 dB Communications, said: “We are delighted to partner Teamonk Global to create stories that drive the business outcome. We are in the midst of a confluence - a heightened desire for wellness and a rising tribe of tea drinkers looking for flavors and health benefits from this beverage. Teamonk with its large range of natural and healthy teas and its visionary leadership is poised to grab consumer attention and grow its market presence with its promise. We look forward to being able to play our part in their journey of bringing their cuppa tea in the hands of a discerning tea drinker, at least once a day.”