Yashram Lifestyle Brands awards PR mandate to Nucleus PR 

Bangalore-based Yashram Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd has awarded its PR mandate to Nucleus PR. The Retail Apparel and Fashion brands and innovations stem from a desire to make a difference in the lives of customers in a meaningful manner. Nucleus PR will be instrumental in strengthening the reputation of the brand that has already won customer trust with its innovative product offerings that solve real life vulnerabilities. A complete made in India brand, the Yashram house of brands includes Morph Maternity and Adira. The account will be handled by the agency’s Bangalore Office.

Commenting on the win, Tarunjeet Rattan, Managing Partner, Nucleus PR, said “Yashram offers some of the best innovations in the market from a woman’s perspective that are relevant for a changing body. The small apt details make all the difference. When I met Deepa and her team, I was completely taken in by the passion they devoted to their mission. Our energies at Nucleus PR are aligned with their mission of creating comfortable and quality utility wear for women from all sections of society across the world.”

“I was inspired by women in our country and set out to create a more comfortable world for all of us at our most vulnerable stages in life. Our innovations resonate with the audience as they are developed for women by women of all body types. We are delighted to have Tarunjeet and her team work with us on our mission to reach more women across the country. I am confident that together we will be able to create a positive impact in all their lives.”, Deepa Kumar, Founder & CEO, of Yashram Lifestyle, also added. Deepa Kumar is also the mind behind the widely popular invention – “Period Panty” that has found loyal patrons across the country. She holds the patent for the "Sanitary Undergarment” invention ​from the United States Patent Office in March 2015 and an Indian Patent for the same product in February 2019.

Nucleus PR handles clients across MNCs, SMEs and start-ups. Their innovative approach towards PR enables clients to leverage PR strategically to meet their business goals. Their range of services includes overall reputation management, crisis communication, leadership profiling and editorial services, among others. The company has prestigious clients like Nobel Hygiene, Sigtuple, Elever , Ironhill India, Lummo, Evergreen Club, Tonic Worldwide, Cupshup and SoCheers on its roster.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)